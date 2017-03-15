vArmour Recognized on CRN's 2017 Security 100 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named vArmour to its annual Security 100 list. This project recognizes the coolest security vendors in each of five categories: Endpoint Security; Identity Management and Data Protection; Network Security; SIEM and Security Analytics; and Web, Email and Application Security. The companies on CRN's Security 100 list have demonstrated creativity and innovation in product development, as well as a strong commitment to delivering those offerings through a vibrant channel of solution providers.

"In an age of cyberattacks and heightened concerns about cybercrime against businesses of all sizes, protecting data has become a top priority, and security solutions are in higher demand than ever," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's annual Security 100 list honors the expert technology suppliers at the forefront of this thriving field, and supports solution providers in their search for the right vendor partners to help them leverage the rich business opportunities it offers."

In addition to recognizing security technology vendors for outstanding products and services, the Security 100 list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers trying to navigate the IT security market. The list aids prospective channel partners in identifying the vendors that can best help them improve or expand their security offerings.

Cloudification of IT is driving a transition away from physical product deployments in favor of distributed software solutions, leading to an era of data center security disruption. vArmour's DSS, a distributed platform with integrated security services, is displacing and replacing legacy firewalls with its cloud-native security fabric that protects workloads across physical, virtual, and container environments.

vArmour's ground-breaking innovation has shown rapid momentum across channel, partner and customer communities. The Security 100 appointment is the third CRN recognition vArmour has received within the past six months and the company's product patent portfolio has grown to 17 issued and 28 pending U.S. patents. More recently, vArmour has announced partnerships with Nutanix to deliver built-in security for highly regulated environments and with Telstra to focus on secure containerized application deployments for multi-cloud, and innovations of unparalleled performance to obsolete custom appliance hardware within internal networks.

"Being recognized as one of CRN's Security 100 vendors is a true testament to the dedicated time and effort vArmour has spent developing an innovative approach to integrated security," said Eva Tsai, vice president of Marketing at vArmour. "Our simple, scalable and economical distributed platform provides our customers with a robust set of tools to safeguard critical workloads and aid with compliance across the data center."

The Security 100 list will be featured in the April 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

