Vatic Ventures Corp.: Seismic Programme at Thai Potash Project Completed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Vatic Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Vatic") (NEX:VCV.H)(FRANKFURT:V8V) is pleased to report that the seismic programme at its Saksrithai potash project, in Nakon Ratchasima, Thailand, has now been completed.

The programme was designed to demonstrate the continuity of the underlying geological structure and provide information regarding the depth to, and estimated thickness of, the potash-bearing layer. The seismic contractor, Geocon Co. Ltd. (Geocon), has initially completed a total of some 28 km. of 2-D seismic survey.

The field data obtained will now be processed by Velseis Pty Ltd, an Australian seismic exploration company which provides a fully integrated range of seismic technologies. It is anticipated that the final report should be available within about one month, at which time a preliminary drilling plan can be developed. The initial drilling programme will include up to 12 drill holes, to a depth of about 350 metres.

Dr. Gerry Wright, the Company's CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have successfully completed this first phase of our exploration programme for the Saksrithai project. The information obtained from the seismic survey will enhance our technical knowledge of the project area. We look forward to planning and commencing the initial drilling programme."

About Saksrithai Development Co. Ltd: Saksrithai Development Co. Ltd. (Saksrithai) is a private Thai company which is the holder of two contiguous Special Prospecting Licences (SPLs) for potash exploration, issued in 2015.

The licenses encompass an area of 32 km2 in Nakon Ratchasima province, northeast Thailand and are adjacent to Thai Kali Company's Dan Khun Thod potash mine which is currently under construction.

The Company holds an 80% shareholding in Saksrithai and Dr. Gerry Wright acts as Saksrithai's Managing Director.

ABOUT VATIC VENTURES CORP.

Vatic Ventures Corp (www.vaticventures.com) is a junior exploration company and continues to assess new opportunities and prospects.

