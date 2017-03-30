VBI Vaccines Appoints Avi Mazaltov as Global Head of Manufacturing and SciVac General Manager; Rehovot, Israel Site

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)(TSX:VBV) ("VBI") and SciVac Ltd. ("SciVac"), a wholly owned subsidiary of VBI, are pleased to announce the appointment of Avi Mazaltov as the Global Head of Manufacturing and General Manager of the SciVac manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

In this new role, Mr. Mazaltov will define and manage VBI's manufacturing activities, including SciVac's manufacturing and commercialization operations in Israel.

Mr. Mazaltov comes to VBI from Omrix Biopharmaceuticals (a Johnson & Johnson company) where he served as the General Manager and Director of Operations for three different sites. At Omrix, Mr. Mazaltov was responsible for Biosurgery operations in Israel, and was a member of the Biosurgery leadership team. Prior to joining Omrix, Mr. Mazaltov held various other high-ranking operational roles including President of the Operations and Infrastructures division at Alvarion Technologies, and Director of Global Manufacturing at Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"We're excited to welcome Avi as the newest member of the management team," said Jeff Baxter, VBI's President and CEO. "Avi has been in the pharmaceutical industry for over 25 years and brings significant operating and manufacturing experience to our company. Avi will play an important role as we expand our Sci-B-Vac™ manufacturing capabilities and as we continue to develop our Phase III clinical study plans in Europe, the United States and Canada."

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. ("VBI") is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI's first marketed product is Sci-B-Vac™, a hepatitis B ("HBV") vaccine that mimics all three viral surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus; Sci-B-Vac is approved for use in Israel and 14 other countries. VBI's eVLP Platform technology allows for the development of enveloped ("e") virus-like particle ("VLP") vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI is advancing a pipeline of eVLP vaccines, with lead programs in cytomegalovirus ("CMV") and glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM"). VBI is also advancing its LPV™ Thermostability Platform, a proprietary formulation and process that allows vaccines and biologics to preserve stability, potency, and safety. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with research operations in Ottawa, Canada and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

