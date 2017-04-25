VC Taskforce Announces "StartUP World: 2017"

Third annual day-long conference takes place May 4 in Palo Alto

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - VC Taskforce™, an organization committed to enhancing collaboration in the venture community, today announced the third annual StartUP World 2017, a one-day conference for start-ups and entrepreneurs seeking funding. The conference will give start-ups an opportunity to not only pitch to some of the most well-known early stage investors in Silicon Valley, but also to hear from the investors themselves as to what they want -- and expect -- from companies seeking funding.

StartUP World will be held May 4, 2017 at Pillsbury Law in Palo Alto and will feature panels and pitching opportunities all aimed at helping start-ups in the funding process. There will also be numerous opportunities for face-time with investors. Attendees will hear from and interact with prominent VC firms and angel groups including:

Agile Venture Capital

Aligned Partners

Angel Investor (Victor Belfor)

Artiman Ventures

Band of Angels

Berkeley Angel Network

Blumberg Capital

Breakout Labs/Ventures

daVinci Capital Group

Garage Technology Ventures

Harvard Angeles

HBS Alumni Angels

Illuminate Ventures

Keiretsu Forum/People Connect

Kennet Partners

Manos Accelerator

Monta Vista Capital

Salesforce

Scale Venture Partners

SF Angels Group

Streamlined Ventures

TrueBridge Capital Partners

Voyager Capital

"StartUP World is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to really be able to interact with investors," said June Riley, CEO of VC Taskforce. "With 30+ investors participating and attendance limited to 125, the ratio of investors to startups is high -- and a lot higher than at most such conferences."

Event Sponsors

Major sponsors of StartUP World 2017 are international law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and retirement solutions provider Retirement Administration, Inc.

About Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and emerging growth companies rely on Pillsbury for advice on everything from company formation to financings, corporate governance, technology transactions, acquisitions and public offerings. Our Emerging Growth & Venture Capital team is structured to grow with our clients. For newly established startups and emerging entities, our practice operates as a specialty boutique, assisting them with financing, structuring and their other legal needs while positioning them for future success. As our clients grow, so does our team, providing the right lawyers to meet our clients' specific needs at every stage of their development. With decades of experience, we have assisted thousands of entrepreneurs, startups and investors across fast-paced, developing industries.

About Retirement Administration, Inc. (RAI)

Are you an entrepreneur or investor into private companies? Would you like to pay a 0% tax rate at exit, vs the standard long-term capital gains rate of approximately 34%? If so, we can help with our proprietary tax-free exit strategy inside a ROTH 401(k) plan. For nearly 40 years, our Los Altos based consulting firm has helped thousands of businesses (and their investors) significantly reduce taxation today and down the road, so you can keep more of your hard earned money.

What: StartUP World: 2017

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2017

8:00 a.m. Doors open and registration

11:45 a.m. Lunch

5:00 p.m. Conference ends

Where: Pillsbury Law

2550 Hanover St.

Palo Alto, CA 94105

To register for this event or for more detail on the schedule, please visit:

http://www.vctaskforce.com/events/2017-05-04/startup-world-2017

About VC Taskforce

Founded in 2001, VC Taskforce is an organization committed to enhancing collaboration in the venture community. It provides forums for real-time information exchange and dialogue through networking events, panels, keynotes, workshops and roundtables conducted by investors and industry experts that support venture capitalists, institutional investors, angels, companies looking for funding and venture-backed company executives in managing their businesses for success. Visionary thinking, uncensored questions and opinionated discussions around pressing issues that face members are hallmarks of events. Today, more than 20,000 members and participants have been actively involved in VC Taskforce. www.vctaskforce.com.