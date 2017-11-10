VC Taskforce "Finding Your First Investor" Conference 2017 Aimed at Start-ups Looking for Funding

Annual day-long conference takes place November 14 in Menlo Park

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - November 10, 2017) - The VC Taskforce second annual "Finding Your First Investor" (FYFI) conference, which will take place on Tuesday, November 14, will feature investor panels, audience Q&As, and pitching opportunities organized specifically to help start-ups who would like to get funding and are serious about talking to investors. The one-day program gives start-ups an opportunity to not only pitch to some of the most well-known early stage investors in Silicon Valley, but also to hear from the investors themselves as to what they want -- and expect -- from companies seeking funding.

"VC Taskforce has given pitch events for the past 10 years. Although pitch guidelines are always provided, many start-ups still aren't sure exactly what information investors are looking for," said June Riley, CEO, VC Taskforce. "At the FYFI Conference investors themselves will tell you what information they need so they can make informed decisions about investing in your company. You'll learn how to tailor your pitch content to make an impression on investors."

The FYFI conference will be at Hogan Lovells in Menlo Park from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and will be emceed by Tom O'Malley, CEO of Convetit, Inc. and Riley. There will be numerous opportunities for face-time with investors. Attendees will hear from and interact with prominent VC firms and angel groups including:

Band of Angels

Breakaway Funding

daVinci Capital Group

Digital Health

Golden Seeds

Keiretsu Forum

Manos Accelerators

Runway

Salesforce

Streamlined Ventures

SV LATHAM Fund

Major sponsors of the "Finding Your First Investor Conference 2017" are international law firm Hogan Lovells and retirement solutions provider Retirement Administration, Inc.

What: Finding Your First Investor Conference 2017

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

8:00 a.m. Doors open and registration

11:30 a.m. Working Lunch

6:00 p.m. Conference ends

Where: Hogan Lovells

4085 Campbell Ave.

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Price is $49 with discount code VCTVIP. To register for this event or for more detail on the schedule, please visit:

http://www.vctaskforce.com/events/2017-11-14/finding-your-first-investor-2017

About Hogan Lovells

Hogan Lovells is a leading global legal practice providing business-oriented legal advice and high-quality service across its exceptional breadth of practices to clients around the world. "Hogan Lovells" or the "firm" is an international legal practice that includes Hogan Lovells US LLP and Hogan Lovells International LLP. For more information, see www.hoganlovells.com.

About Retirement Administration, Inc. (RAI)

Are you an entrepreneur or investor into private companies? Would you like to pay a 0% tax rate at exit, vs the standard long-term capital gains rate of approximately 34%? If so, we can help with our proprietary tax-free exit strategy inside a ROTH 401(k) plan. For nearly 40 years, our Los Altos based consulting firm has helped thousands of businesses (and their investors) significantly reduce taxation today and down the road, so you can keep more of your hard-earned money.

About VC Taskforce

Founded in 2001, VC Taskforce is an organization committed to enhancing collaboration in the venture community. It provides forums for real-time information exchange and dialogue through networking events, panels, keynotes, workshops and roundtables conducted by investors and industry experts that support venture capitalists, institutional investors, angels, companies looking for funding and venture-backed company executives in managing their businesses for success. Visionary thinking, uncensored questions and opinionated discussions around pressing issues that face members are hallmarks of events. Today, more than 20,000 members and participants have been actively involved in VC Taskforce. www.vctaskforce.com.