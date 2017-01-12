Vecima Announces First Closing of YourLink Sale

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), is pleased to announce the first closing of the sale of the assets of its YourLink business based in Saskatchewan to Xplornet Communications Inc.

As previously announced in a news release dated January 9, 2017, the first closing represents $20.0 million of an estimated $28.75 million all-cash deal with the final closing of $8.75 million (subject to working capital and customary closing adjustments) expected to occur before the end of Q2 calendar 2017.

YourLink operates a large wireless service provider in rural Saskatchewan that provides fixed broadband wireless data and telephone access to both residential and business subscribers.

About Vecima Networks

