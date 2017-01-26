Vecima Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Release Date

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today announced that it plans to discuss its financial and operational results for the second quarter fiscal 2017 via a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. (EST).

A press release announcing the results will be issued the day of the call, before markets open. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the call with their commentary on the three months ended on December 31, 2016. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the Q2FY17 teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020.

Alongside the conference call, we will be hosting a live audio webcast, available at:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/vecima20170209.html

Following the call, the audio webcast will also be archived on the Vecima website: http://www.vecima.com/shareholder-events/

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a globally recognized leader in creating breakthrough technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Vecima products for the cable industry allow service providers a cost-effective Last Mile Solution® for both video and broadband access, especially in the demanding business services market segment. Vecima also provides fleet managers the key information and analytics they require to optimally manage their business under the Contigo, NEROglobal, and Fleetlynx brands. More information is available at our website at www.vecima.com.