Vecima Reports Q2 Fiscal 2017 Results

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2016.

"The second quarter unfolded as we anticipated," said Sumit Kumar, Vecima Networks' President and CEO. "Total sales and margins were similar to Q1 2017 levels as our current products continued to meet the needs of customers, and we made excellent progress on Entra, our next generation DOCSIS 3.1 platform. We are on track to begin lab trials of Entra with a major MSO customer in the coming months and we anticipate field trials will commence in the first six-to-nine months of calendar 2017. I am pleased to report that we are now underway on development of two new additional products in the Entra Family based on customer requirements. These new products are representative of the significant potential to expand the Entra ecosystem into a broader product family with multiple applications, with one of the new products being commercially available as early as mid-calendar 2017."

"Subsequent to the quarter end, we also announced an agreement to sell the remaining assets of our YourLink business based in Saskatchewan for total proceeds of $28.75 million. This sale marks the conclusion of the company's strategy of monetizing non-core capital assets, including the sale of a portion of our real estate, radio spectrum, and both BC Cable and YourLink, thereby creating significantly greater shareholder value and cash. Our focus remains on growing our core technology businesses, and with an exceptionally strong financial position, we are well positioned to pursue this growth both organically and through continued strategic acquisitions."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Canadian dollars in millions) Q2FY171 Q1FY171 Q2FY161 Sales from continuing operations $20.2 $20.9 $24.6 Gross margin from continuing operations 52% 52% 54% Adjusted EBITDA2 $7.4 $7.1 $10.1 Net income $3.8 $4.0 $6.5 Earnings per share $0.17 $0.18 $0.29 (based on weighted average number shares outstanding) Adjusted earnings per share2 $0.17 $0.17 $0.29 (based on weighted average number shares outstanding) Cash and short-term investments3 $76.6 $82.8 $71.9 Employees 448 451 476

1 The operations of YourLink are now classified as discontinued operations for financial reporting -- the results above have been adjusted accordingly. 2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. See "Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share" below. 3 Cash and short term investments at December 31, 2016 do not include the proceeds from our $28.75M sale of YourLink.

In line with expectations and excluding YourLink, Vecima generated total sales of $20.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, an 18% decrease from $24.6 million in the same period of last year, but similar to total sales of $20.9 million generated in Q1 fiscal 2017.

Video and Broadband Solutions sales were $18.8 million, compared to $24.3 million in Q2 fiscal 2016.

Telematics sales increased significantly to $1.4 million in the second quarter, from $0.2 million in Q2 2016, reflecting the positive impact of the Contigo Systems acquisition.

Normal Course Issuer Bid and Dividend

On October 25, 2016, Vecima filed a notice of intention with the Toronto Stock exchange (the "TSX") to acquire for cancellation, by way of normal course issuer bid, up to 600,000 Common Shares of the Company. This represented approximately 2.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 9.7% of the total public float of Vecima. As at December 31, 2016, the Company had acquired 34,500 Vecima shares for cancellation by way of normal course issuer bid.

As previously reported, Vecima's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for the period. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2017 to shareholders of record as at February 27, 2017.

OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2017

As a result of the sale of YourLink, our Outlook for fiscal 2017 has been revised to remove the financial results of YourLink operations previously included in our 2017 Outlook. Additionally, we have revised the top end of our sales and gross margin targets for continuing operations, taking into account our visibility into the second half of the fiscal year. Our Adjusted EBITDA is unchanged aside from the revision for discontinued operations. For the fiscal 2017 year, we anticipate:

Previously Reported YourLink Revised 2017 Outlook Discontinued 2017 Outlook Operations Sales1 $85 to $95M $11 to $12M $73.5 to $81.5M Gross margin1 54% to 58% 70% to 75% 51% to 54% Adjusted EBITDA2 $23 to $28M $2 to $2.5M $20.75 to $25.75M

1 YourLink is now classified as discontinued operations for fiscal 2017 reporting. As such, our revised Outlook for sales and gross margin excludes the full year impact of YourLink. 2 Our revised Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA includes the discontinued operations of YourLink for the first 6 months of fiscal 2017 and removes the YourLink Adjusted EBITDA that we had expected to be generated in the second half of the fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's financial performance or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include the following statements: to begin lab trials of Entra with a major MSO customer in the coming months; new products being commercially available as early as mid-calendar 2017; to continue pursuing our growth strategy, which includes continued development of our next-generation broadband access platform and the continued pursuit of acquisition opportunities that meet our strategic priorities; and the financial Outlook for 2017.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Vecima has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: we will continue to pay dividends; that MSOs continue to upgrade to all-digital networks; that Vecima is able to continue its relationships with its few large customers; we are able to develop new products for customers; competition that serves the same market(s) will not have an adverse effect on the business; we are able to adapt to technological changes -- designing to new standards and competing with new products; third party contractors are able to deliver on time and budget; we will be able to deliver based on the terms of our key contracts; currency fluctuations do not adversely affect Vecima; larger cable operator budgets are not static; suppliers will provide parts in a timely fashion; Vecima manages its business and its growth successfully; Vecima does not experience production capacity constraints; and the rationalization of operations could cause our operating results to fluctuate. While Vecima considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Vecima's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: future quarterly dividends will be subject to approval of the Board of Directors; Vecima derives a substantial part of its revenue from a few large customers; Vecima may be unable to deliver products associated with key contracts; failure to manage Vecima's business or its growth successfully may adversely affect its operating results; if Vecima cannot meet customers' requirements for manufacturing capacity, sales may suffer; our inability to adapt to technological change, new products and standards could harm our business; if Vecima is required to change its pricing models to compete successfully, Vecima's margins and operating results may be adversely affected; competition from new or existing technologies may adversely affect Vecima's business; Vecima's reliance on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers reduces its control over its performance; currency fluctuations may adversely affect Vecima; the budgeting cycles of larger cable operators can also result in quarter-to-quarter variability in customer orders, while availability of parts and production capacity can influence the timing of product deliveries; and our operating results are expected to fluctuate.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 26, 2016, as well as the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian Dollars) December 31, June 30, 2016 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,485 $ 22,222 Short-term investments 68,115 51,872 Accounts receivable 10,348 4,674 Income tax receivable 14 3,009 Inventories 17,213 22,172 Assets held for sale 10,838 1,486 Prepaid expenses 1,407 1,359 116,420 106,794 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11,341 20,214 Goodwill 6,111 6,210 Intangible assets 28,294 26,724 Investment tax credit 20,501 20,031 Deferred tax asset 4,962 6,272 $ 187,629 $ 186,245 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,580 $ 8,746 Provisions 724 927 Deferred revenue 1,402 2,942 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 1,088 707 Current portion of long-term debt 250 250 11,044 13,572 Non-current liabilities Other long-term liabilities - 5 Provisions - 1,167 Long-term debt 2,333 2,458 13,377 17,202 Shareholders' equity Share capital 759 739 Reserves 3,791 3,662 Retained earnings 169,702 164,642 174,252 169,043 $ 187,629 $ 186,245

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except net income per share data) Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Sales $ 20,227 $ 24,559 $ 41,113 $ 47,842 Cost of sales 9,745 11,262 19,770 21,915 Gross profit 10,482 13,297 21,343 25,927 Operating expenses Research and development 2,857 2,383 5,706 4,781 Sales and marketing 1,161 1,145 2,458 2,386 General and administrative 2,449 1,976 4,908 4,059 Stock-based compensation 66 115 134 250 Other expense (income) 37 (1 ) 44 (3 ) 6,570 5,618 13,250 11,473 Operating income 3,912 7,679 8,093 14,454 Finance income 62 176 315 366 Foreign exchange gain 493 495 976 1,095 Income before income taxes 4,467 8,350 9,384 15,915 Income tax expense 1,151 2,076 2,417 4,026 Net income and comprehensive income from continuing operations 3,316 6,274 6,967 11,889 Net income and comprehensive income from discontinued operations 457 241 849 674 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 3,773 $ 6,515 $ 7,816 $ 12,563 Net income per share Continuing operations 0.15 0.28 0.31 0.53 Discontinued operations 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.03 Total basic net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.56 Continuing operations $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.53 Discontinued operations $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Total diluted net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.56 Weighted average number of common shares Shares outstanding - basic 22,385,275 22,380,619 22,394,090 22,379,467 Shares outstanding - diluted 22,402,057 22,450,439 22,425,133 22,431,806

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share Retained Capital Reserves Earnings Total Balance as at June 30, 2015 $ 488 $ 3,228 $ 147,608 $ 151,324 Net income and comprehensive income - - 12,563 12,563 Dividends - - (2,462 ) (2,462 ) Shares issued by exercising options 29 (7 ) - 22 Share-based payment expense - 250 - 250 Balance as at December 31, 2015 $ 517 $ 3,471 $ 157,709 $ 161,697 Balance as at June 30, 2016 $ 739 $ 3,662 $ 164,642 $ 169,043 Net income and comprehensive income - - 7,816 7,816 Dividends - - (2,463 ) (2,463 ) Shares repurchased and cancelled - - (293 ) (293 ) Shares issued by exercising options 20 (5 ) - 15 Share-based payment expense - 134 - 134 Balance as at December 31, 2016 $ 759 $ 3,791 $ 169,702 $ 174,252