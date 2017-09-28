Vecima Reports Q4 and Fiscal 2017 Results

Fiscal 2017 Financial Results In Line with Guidance Cash climbs to $89.2M

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative technology in the broadband equipment market, today reported annual financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Canadian dollars in millions except percentages, Q4FY17 Q4FY16 FY2017 FY2016 employees, and per share data) Revenue $14.6 $21.9 $71.5 98.3 Gross margin 51% 55% 52% 55% Net Income $(0.1) $3.4 $18.0 $22.0 Earnings per share $(0.01) $0.15 $0.81 $0.98 (based on weighted average number shares outstanding) Adjusted earnings per share1 $0.03 $0.17 $0.35 $0.99 (based on weighted average number shares outstanding) Adjusted EBITDA1 $2.4 $7.7 $20.3 $37.8 Cash and short-term investments $89.2 $74.1 $89.2 $74.1 Employees 352 509 352 509 1Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. See "Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share" below.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Lab trial for Entra Distributed Access Node initiated at first Tier 1 MSO

Entra Remote-PHY Distributed Access Node shortlisted in RFP at second Tier 1 MSO with interoperability testing underway

Entra family grows to include Access Switch, Remote-PHY and Remote MAC-PHY

"Fiscal 2017 was a year of major development as Vecima prepared for the cable industry's upcoming industry-wide transition to DOCSIS 3.1 Distributed Access Architecture (DAA)," said Sumit Kumar, Vecima Networks' President and CEO. "We made significant progress on Entra, our DOCSIS 3.1 DAA solution, and two related family products which add DOCSIS Remote PHY and direct 10GbE Ethernet Access Switching to the Entra ecosystem. The Entra family is attracting industry attention and gaining momentum to reach into different segments of the vast new global market that is emerging for DOCSIS 3.1 solutions."

In fiscal 2017, Vecima also continued to enhance its legacy lines to respond to near-term customer needs. During the year, Vecima:

completed an upgrade to TerraceQAM that adds additional audio transcode functionality;

commenced lab trials with a large European MSO for the Terrace DVB Commercial Video Gateway, a global version of Terrace QAM; and

concluded lab trials with a lead customer for an upgrade to our Digital Video Access Platform (DVAP), which prepares this platform to support distributed access architecture.

These developments are intended to support revenue opportunities for legacy product sales in fiscal 2018.

"Our Telematics business continued to benefit from our acquisition of Contigo Systems, growing the segment into a contributor of strong recurring revenue and earnings. Consistent with our strategy to monetize non-core assets, we also completed the divestiture of our YourLink business in both B.C. and Saskatchewan, which we sold for collective proceeds of $30.2 million."

"We ended the year within our revised guidance for fiscal 2017, achieving revenues of $71.5 million, gross margin of 52% and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million. In addition, with the successful sale of our YourLink business, we achieved cash balances of $89.2 million at the end of the year. Subsequent to year end, a further $8.73 million in cash was received as we completed the second closing of the YourLink sale. Cash balances are available to fund development as well as potential future acquisitions."

"Our revenue results were particularly significant given that our target was based on fourth quarter customer acceptance of the new DVAP product upgrade, which did not ultimately occur by year-end. As a result of the slower than forecast industry adoption of the new generation technology, legacy products out-performed expectations, enabling us to overcome this delay and meet our revenue target for the year," said Mr. Kumar.

As previously reported, Vecima's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for the period. The dividend will be payable on November 3, 2017 to shareholders of record as at October 13, 2017.

Vecima's fourth quarter 2017 sales by business segment were as follows:

Video and Broadband Solutions sales were $13.5 million, in line with expectations, but lower than the $20.5 million achieved in Q4 2016. A significant increase in TerraceQAM sales was offset by lower sales of Terrace family and DVAP products year-over-year. Q4 2016 sales benefitted from the closeout ($7.5M) of a contract purchase commitment for DVAP.

Fourth quarter Telematics sales were $1.2 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same period last year. The reduction in sales reflects an adjustment made to defer and amortize installation fees over the life of the contract. Had the adjustment in the period not been made, Q4 fiscal 17 sales would have been comparable to both the prior quarter and the prior year quarter.

OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Vecima anticipates a year of ongoing transition in fiscal 2018 as the North American cable industry prepares for the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard. Based on current customer feedback, field trials of various components of Vecima's new Entra family of DOCSIS 3.1 products are expected to commence in calendar year 2018. Management notes, however, that the plans and priorities of major MSOs continue to evolve, making it difficult to project timelines with certainty.

While demand for some of Vecima's legacy products are expected to continue to taper off as market saturation is reached and customers focus on next generation products and technologies, the Company sees areas of continued strength:

Sales of TC600E products are expected to pick up in the first half of fiscal 2018 as a key customer resumes ordering activity following completion of a significant merger.

The update to our DVAP platform to support DAA has progressed and the OEM customer has taken delivery of their first set of upgrade licenses.

The recent introduction of the Terrace DVB provides new opportunities in international markets; and,

Vecima sees opportunities to supply new network video platforms in support of key customers' transition to IP centric platforms.

Overall, management expects fiscal 2018 to be a year of continued investment and development as it positions Vecima for industry leadership in both its existing markets and the emerging DOCSIS 3.1 space. With a strong financial foundation, Vecima is well positioned to pursue its product strategies, while also continuing to assess attractive acquisition opportunities that could provide rapid access to technologies and help drive the Company's growth and success.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a globally recognized leader in creating breakthrough technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Vecima products for the cable industry allow service providers a cost-effective Last Mile Solution® for both video and broadband access, especially in the demanding business services market segment. Vecima also provides fleet managers the key information and analytics they require to optimally manage their business under the Contigo, NEROglobal, and Fleetlynx brands. More information is available at our website at www.vecima.com.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's financial performance or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include the following statements: Entra family is attracting industry attention and gaining momentum to reach into different segments of the vast new global market that is emerging for DOCSIS 3.1 solutions; upgrades to Vecima's legacy products are intended to support revenue opportunities for legacy product sales in fiscal 18; Vecima anticipates a year of transition in fiscal 2018 as the North American cable industry prepares for the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard; field trials of various components of Vecima's new Entra family of DOCSIS 3.1 products are expected to commence in calendar year 2018; the plans and priorities of major MSOs continue to evolve, making it difficult to project timelines with certainty; demand for some of Vecima's legacy products are expected to continue to taper off as market saturation is reached and customers focus on next generation products and technologies, the Company sees areas of continued strength; sales of TC600E products are expected to pick up in the first half of fiscal 2018 as a key customer resumes ordering activity following completion of a significant merger; the update to our DVAP platform to support DAA has progressed and the OEM customer has taken delivery of their first set of upgrade licenses; the recent introduction of the Terrace DVB provides new opportunities in international markets; Vecima sees opportunities to supply new network video platforms in support of key customers' transition to IP centric platforms; management expects fiscal 2018 to be a year of continued investment and development as it positions Vecima for industry leadership in both its existing markets and the emerging DOCSIS 3.1 space; Vecima is well positioned to pursue its product strategies, while also continuing to assess attractive acquisition opportunities that could provide rapid access to technologies and help drive the Company's growth and success.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Vecima has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: we will continue to pay dividends; that MSOs continue to upgrade to all-digital networks; that Vecima is able to continue its relationships with its few large customers; we are able to develop new products for customers; competition that serves the same market(s) will not have an adverse effect on the business; we are able to adapt to technological changes -- designing to new standards and competing with new products; third party contractors are able to deliver on time and budget; we will be able to deliver based on the terms of our key contracts; currency fluctuations do not adversely affect Vecima; larger cable operator budgets are not static; suppliers will provide parts in a timely fashion; Vecima manages its business and its growth successfully; Vecima does not experience production capacity constraints; and the rationalization of operations could cause our operating results to fluctuate. While Vecima considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 25, 2017, as well as the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,517 $ 22,222 Short-term investments 85,675 51,872 Accounts receivable 12,972 4,674 Income tax receivable 2,011 3,009 Inventories 13,928 22,172 Assets held for sale 641 1,486 Prepaid expenses 1,258 1,359 120,002 106,794 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11,109 20,214 Goodwill 6,111 6,210 Intangible assets 32,566 26,724 Investment tax credit 20,141 20,031 Deferred tax asset 4,066 6,272 $ 193,995 $ 186,245 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,377 $ 8,746 Provisions 692 927 Deferred revenue 2,226 2,942 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 707 Current portion of long-term debt 250 250 9,545 13,572 Non-current liabilities Other long-term liabilities - 5 Provisions - 1,167 Long-term debt 2,208 2,458 11,753 17,202 Shareholders' equity Share capital 803 739 Reserves 3,965 3,662 Retained earnings 177,474 164,642 182,242 169,043 $ 193,995 $ 186,245

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands of Canadian dollars except net income and per share data) Years ended June 30, 2017 2016

Sales $ 71,460 $ 98,347 Cost of sales 34,439 44,125 Gross profit 37,021 54,222 Operating expenses Research and development 11,749 10,856 Sales and marketing 5,285 5,622 General and administrative 9,875 8,743 Impairment of intangible assets 174 - Impairment of property, plant and equipment - 337 Restructuring costs 986 - Stock-based compensation 321 502 Other (income) expense (276 ) 6 28,114 26,066 Operating income 8,907 28,156 Finance income 1,134 894 Foreign exchange gain 795 46 Income before income taxes 10,836 29,096 Income tax expense 3,045 7,862 Net income and comprehensive income from continuing operations 7,791 21,234 Net income and comprehensive income from discontinued operations 10,257 735 Net income and comprehensive income $ 18,048 $ 21,969 Net income per share Continuing operations 0.35 0.95 Discontinued operations 0.46 0.03 Total basic net income per share $ 0.81 $ 0.98 Continuing operations 0.35 0.95 Discontinued operations 0.46 0.03 Total diluted net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.98

Weighted average number of common shares Shares outstanding - basic 22,385,574 22,384,877 Shares outstanding - diluted 22,434,282 22,448,127

VECIMA NETWORKS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share Retained Capital Reserves Earnings Total Balance as at June 30, 2015 $ 488 $ 3,228 $ 147,608 $ 151,324 Net income and total comprehensive income - - 21,969 21,969 Dividends - - (4,935 ) (4,935 ) Shares issued by exercising options 251 (68 ) - 183 Share-based payment expense - 502 - 502 Balance as at June 30, 2016 739 3,662 164,642 169,043 Net income and total comprehensive income - - 18,048 18,048 Dividends - - (4,924 ) (4,924 ) Shares repurchased and cancelled (1 ) - (292 ) (293 ) Shares issued by exercising options 65 (18 ) - 47 Share-based payment expense - 321 - 321 Balance as at June 30, 2017 $ 803 $ 3,965 $ 177,474 $ 182,242