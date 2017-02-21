Vector Informatik acquires USA-based Vector Software, Inc.

Strategic Acquision is a major step toward a complete solution for the testing of software-based embedded and connected systems

STUTTGART, GERMANY and PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Effective January 18, Vector Informatik GmbH, the German-based specialist for the development and test of automotive electronics, has acquired 100% of the US company Vector Software, Inc. Vector Software specializes in automated embedded software testing in multiple industries.

Vector Informatik has a long experience in providing system and functional testing solutions for automotive ECUs and distributed embedded systems. This acquisition extends that testing portfolio by adding the embedded software testing platform "VectorCAST," a solution for code-centric software testing. VectorCAST is used extensively in the verification of software with high quality and safety requirements. In addition, the merger will extend Vector Informatik's engagement to industries beyond the automotive market. Customers can rely on Vector as one global provider of a complete and integrated verification and validation solution for embedded systems in Automotive, Avionics, IoT and other industries with safety and validation requirements.

The sales and development organization for VectorCAST, consisting of more than 90 people, will remain headquartered in East Greenwich, RI., as a business division of Vector Informatik. The division will be managed by John Paliotta as Managing Director and CTO, and Mats Larsson as Vice President Sales, Marketing & Operations. Paliotta co-founded Vector Software in 1990, Larsson joined Vector Informatik in 2002, and his previous responsibility with the Vector Group was the establishment of Vector Brazil. "Over the last 25 years the Vector Software team has built a great product and a great brand. We could not be more pleased to be joining Vector Informatik, a company that has complementary products, but also a similar engineering-driven and customer-focused culture," says Paliotta. "This acquisition is a major building block of Vector's strategy to offer a comprehensive solution for the automated testing of embedded and connected systems. We already have started working to link and integrate the products of both companies. Our joint teams are highly motivated to add tangible functionality across all Vector testing products over the next years," adds Thomas Riegraf, managing director of Vector Informatik.

The financial details of the transaction will remain private.

About Vector Group (Revised: February 2017):

Vector Informatik is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet.

Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 1,800 people with sales of EUR 414 million in 2016. With its headquarter in Germany (Stuttgart), Vector has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Sweden, South Korea, India, China, and Brazil.

About Vector Software, Inc.

Vector Software is the world's leading provider of software testing solutions for safety and business critical embedded applications. Companies worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial controls, rail, and other business critical sectors rely on Vector Software's VectorCAST test automation platform. The VectorCAST environment enables software development teams to easily automate complex testing tasks to improve software quality, using Test-Driven Development, Continuous Integration, and Change-Based Testing processes to engineer reliable software for accelerated time-to-market release cycles. Vector Software is headquartered in East Greenwich, Rhode Island USA with offices worldwide, and a world-class team of support and technology partners. To learn more, visit: www.vectorcast.com. Follow Vector Software on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.