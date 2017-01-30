Vector Resources Inc. Announces Filing of Filing Statement

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

Vector Resources Inc. ("Vector" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:VCR.H)(NEX BOARD:VCR.H), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that the Corporation's filing statement dated January 27, 2017 required by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") regarding the proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor") and which describes the Proposed Transaction and certain other related transactions which will occur prior to, or concurrently with, closing of the Proposed Transaction, has now been filed on SEDAR and is available for viewing under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

Vector also advises that the closing of the Proposed Transaction with Razor is anticipated to occur on or about January 31, 2017.

Additional Information

In accordance with Exchange policy, the Corporation's shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until final Exchange acceptance of the Proposed Transaction.

A further press release will be prepared and disseminated regarding the Proposed Transaction and related transactions, in due course, in compliance with the policies of the Exchange as information becomes available.

About Razor Energy Corp.

Razor, a company incorporated under the laws of Alberta, is a private junior oil and gas exploration, development and production company formed for the purpose of acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, producing oil and gas properties primarily in Alberta. Razor currently has no production and has not conducted active operations since its incorporation.

About the Corporation

Vector is a capital pool company created to identify potential acquisitions of commercially viable businesses and assets that have the potential to generate profits and add shareholder value.

Cautionary Statements

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including but not limited to, final Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Vector should be considered highly speculative.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under the Securities Act (Ontario). These statements include, without limitation, timing and completion of a Proposed Transaction and related transactions and timing and receipt of regulatory approvals. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking word such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "intends", "proposes", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the Proposed Transaction contemplated herein is completed.

Vector has made a number of assumptions in the preparation of these forward-looking statements which may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability of Vector and Razor to satisfy the requirements of the Exchange, the timing and costs of obtaining regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in Vector's public disclosure documents or other filings with the securities commissions or other securities regulatory bodies. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the Corporation and its business can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Prospectus dated September 28, 2011, as well as in Vector's other public filings. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Vector and Razor and persons acting on their behalves. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Vector disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Neither the Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.