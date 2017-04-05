Vector Software Annual Software Testing Technology Report Reveals Insights on Top Software Development Challenges, Technical Debt, Internet of Things, Software Security, and More

Research Highlights Software Development Market Trends Regarding Time to Market Pressures, Software Quality, Legacy Code Development, Security Testing and Other Critical Areas of Concern

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - New research sponsored by Vector Software, the world's leading provider of innovative software solutions for embedded software quality, reveals that the number one software development challenge that organizations are currently facing is time pressures to release new products/upgrades to market, while the most pressing concern is software quality. This comes at a time when in addition to regulated industries that have long been mandated to perform thorough software testing, there are now many industries engaged in business-critical software development that have a directive from end users to ensure that software is of the highest quality and operating without disruption.

Issued today, the Vector Software Annual Software Testing Technology Report uncovered the following key trends:

About half of respondents have 50% or more of their software built on legacy code bases

Technical debt caused by this large installed base of legacy code continues to be a barrier to quality

Internet of Things (IoT) software development initiatives are on the rise

IoT security, and the security of software applications in general, continues to be a growing concern for many

"In today's highly competitive business environment, companies need to ship products that consumers can trust," said Jeffrey Fortin, head of product management at Vector Software. "That requires integrity, and the resulting importance of producing high quality code continues to rise as brand equity increasingly depends on software."

As the quantity and criticality of software is increasing, it is becoming clearer that the traditional workflows used in the industry are no longer sufficient to meet the growing challenges. Due to these changes, organizations must rethink their overall development and testing methodologies in order to meet their business objectives while still conforming to market demands for high integrity software.

The full report reveals respondents' insights on key software development areas including: the types of testing done before product release; test automation; time spent on bug fixes vs. building new features; Internet of Things development and related security concerns; and how the market is currently testing software for security vulnerabilities. The complete report is now available for download on Vector Software's website.

About Vector Software, Inc.

Vector Software is the world's leading provider of software testing solutions for safety and business critical embedded applications. Companies worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial controls, rail, and other business critical sectors rely on Vector Software's VectorCAST™ test automation platform. The VectorCAST environment enables software development teams to easily automate complex testing tasks to improve software quality, using Test-Driven Development, Continuous Integration, and Change-Based Testing processes to engineer reliable software for accelerated time-to-market release cycles. Vector Software is headquartered in East Greenwich, Rhode Island USA with offices worldwide and a world-class team of support and technology partners. To learn more, visit: www.vectorcast.com. Follow Vector Software on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.