Vector Software Introduces VectorCAST/Probe

VectorCAST/Probe contains user-defined blocks of code, or probe points, which can be added before or after executable statements to solve common test problems

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Vector Software, the world's leading provider of innovative software solutions for embedded software quality, announced today VectorCAST/Probe. VectorCAST/Probe provides a simple way to dynamically instrument an application with blocks of code to enable white box testing, inject faults, and debug hard to repeat race conditions. VectorCAST/Probe supports multiple platforms and is integrated with the full family of VectorCAST tools for unit testing, system testing and integration testing.

VectorCAST/Probe resolves common test challenges including:

Testing the Error Path

A probe point can force variables to be set to unexpected values or to explicitly induce a software fault such as divide by zero, stack overflow or clock rollover. By explicitly inducing the fault, the error logic will be executed, and the recovery procedure can be validated.

Capturing Debug Data at the Time of Failure

When a test case fails, the tester can often see the cause of the error. A tester can validate a potential fix by creating a probe point and rerunning the test.

Separating Test Code from Production Code

When adding test code directly into the source, there is a risk of leaving test code in the end product. A better way is to use VectorCAST/Probe to maintain the test code separately from production code.

"The main goal of VectorCAST test tools is to use automation to make testing easier and faster," said Jeffrey Fortin, head of product management for Vector Software. "VectorCAST/Probe simplifies testing tasks for developers by enabling them to simply click the line of code where they want to add a probe and enter a snippet of C code. VectorCAST/Probe takes care of the compilation of the probe, the insertion into the source code, and the build of the instrumented application."

VectorCAST/Probe has been nominated for an embedded award at this year's Embedded World show in Nuremberg, Germany from March 14-16, 2017. A demonstration of VectorCAST/Probe is available at the Vector Software booth in Hall 4, Stand: 4-241. For an image of VectorCAST/Probe, click here.

About Vector Software, Inc.

Vector Software is the world's leading provider of software testing solutions for safety and business critical embedded applications. Companies worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial controls, rail, and other business critical sectors rely on Vector Software's VectorCAST™ test automation platform. The VectorCAST environment enables software development teams to easily automate complex testing tasks to improve software quality, using Test-Driven Development, Continuous Integration, and Change-Based Testing processes to engineer reliable software for accelerated time-to-market release cycles. Vector Software is headquartered in East Greenwich, Rhode Island USA with offices worldwide, and a world-class team of support and technology partners. To learn more, visit: www.vectorcast.com. Follow Vector Software on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.