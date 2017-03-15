VectorCAST/Analytics Offers Development Teams Real-Time Access to Actionable Code Quality Metrics

Vector Software's VectorCAST/Analytics contains new capabilities that enable users to quickly launch and customize dashboards to assess, manage and improve code quality

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Vector Software, the world's leading provider of innovative software solutions for embedded software quality, announced today new capabilities in VectorCAST/Analytics. VectorCAST/Analytics provides an intuitive, web-based dashboard of software code quality and testing completeness metrics, enabling users to immediately assess risk areas and prioritize test resources.

Available with enterprise versions of VectorCAST/C++ unit testing and VectorCAST/QA code coverage and system testing tools, VectorCAST/Analytics is activated through a "quick launch" menu option that displays an analytics dashboard in a browser window. Project-wide metrics are shown in tables and heat maps, offering an initial quality assessment to identify high value activities to improving code quality.

Out of the box, VectorCAST/Analytics captures technical debt metrics including code complexity, testing completeness and comment density as well as test case quality metrics - number of tests, test failures, tests with requirements and requirements without tests. The dashboard can be fully customized based on an organization's goals, and teams can create views to capture key metrics that are most relevant to them.

"First-to-market advantage is a huge competitive factor, and developers are constantly under intense pressure to get products released quickly, often trading off quality for time-to-market," said Jeffrey Fortin, head of product management at Vector Software. "Using tools like VectorCAST/Analytics can significantly improve resource utilization and still meet time-to-market requirements by reducing waste and rework and improving efficiency."

An online demo and tour of VectorCAST/Analytics is available here (ID: demo PW: tryme).

Attendees of Embedded World 2017 can view a live demonstration of VectorCAST/Analytics at the Vector Software booth in Hall 4, Stand 4-241 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from March 14-16, 2017. For an image of VectorCAST/Analytics, click here.

About Vector Software, Inc.

Vector Software is the world's leading provider of software testing solutions for safety and business critical embedded applications. Companies worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial controls, rail, and other business critical sectors rely on Vector Software's VectorCAST™ test automation platform. The VectorCAST environment enables software development teams to easily automate complex testing tasks to improve software quality, using Test-Driven Development, Continuous Integration, and Change-Based Testing processes to engineer reliable software for accelerated time-to-market release cycles. Vector Software is headquartered in East Greenwich, Rhode Island USA with offices worldwide and a world-class team of support and technology partners. To learn more, visit: www.vectorcast.com. Follow Vector Software on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.