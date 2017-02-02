Vectra Networks AI-based cybersecurity solution integrates with Carbon Black's Cb Response to speed detection and response of threats from network to endpoint

Unified solution delivers security-analyst-in-software capabilities to fill enterprise cybersecurity roles in the midst of a global shortage of skilled professionals

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Vectra Networks, the leader in automating the hunt for in-progress cyber attacks, today announced the unification of network-based cyber attack detection with Carbon Black's Cb Response to detect and isolate active threats in enterprise networks with unprecedented speed and precision.

In explaining the importance of finding and stopping cyber attacks quickly, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, director of the U.S. National Security Agency, recently told the Senate Armed Services Committee that "the biggest frustration to me is speed, speed, speed. We have got to get faster."

It is estimated that today there are over 1 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs -- growing to over 1.5 million by 2019 -- and more than 200,000 of those vacancies are in the United States. "This global skills shortage strikes at the very heart of our ability to promptly find and stop cyber attacks," said Vectra CSO Günter Ollmann.

"Together, Vectra and Carbon Black help to solve today's toughest cybersecurity challenges by correlating endpoint and network data and dramatically reducing the time it takes to find and stop cyber attacks," said Tom Barsi, senior vice president of business development for Carbon Black.

"Customers use Vectra cybersecurity AI software to automate the hunt for hidden attacker behaviors in the network," said Oliver Tavakoli. "Our integration with Cb Response bridges network and endpoint threat investigations by putting context from both at the security analyst's fingertips."

Vectra integrates with the complete endpoint visibility provided by Carbon Black to automatically prioritize the highest-risk threats. Security analysts can then use Cb Response to investigate attacks and quickly respond and remediate with the most relevant context in hand.

