Vectren Corporation Reports 2016 Results; Initiates 2017 Earnings Expectations; Increases Long-Term Outlook

EVANSVILLE, IN--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Vectren Corporation ( NYSE : VVC) today reported net income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, of $211.6 million, or $2.55 per share, compared to net income of $197.3 million, or $2.39 per share, in 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 consolidated net income was $69.6 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to $65.2 million, or $0.79 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Summary and highlights of results

Utility Group earnings were $173.6 million, or $2.10 per share, in 2016, compared to $160.9 million, or $1.95 per share, in 2015. For the year, 2016 results include an estimated $0.02 per share from favorable weather. Fourth quarter results for the Utility Group were earnings of $51.3 million, or $0.62 per share in 2016, compared to $46.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in 2015. Favorable Utility Group results for the quarter and year were driven largely by the continued investment in the gas infrastructure investment programs in both Indiana and Ohio.

Nonutility Group earnings were $36.9 million, or $0.44 per share, in 2016, essentially flat as compared to $36.3 million, or $0.44 per share, in 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 earnings from the Nonutility Group were $18.7 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.22 per share, in 2015. The Energy Services business achieved record annual revenues for the second straight year and Infrastructure Services' distribution operation had a record year for both revenue and earnings from operations, while the transmission operation was challenged by increased competition in its primary area of work.

"Results for 2016 were very strong at $2.55 per share, reflecting another year of consistent earnings growth and, with the December dividend increase of 5 percent, 2016 marked the 57th consecutive year of increase. The utility operation performed very well in 2016, largely driven by our gas infrastructure investment programs and our focus on cost control," said Carl Chapman, Vectren's chairman, president and CEO. "Our Energy Services business continues to grow nicely, as does Infrastructure Services' distribution operation as the demand for utility infrastructure replacement continues."

"Overall, the Infrastructure Services' business had a very profitable year. But, as we discussed throughout 2016, the transmission operation has seen increased competition in its primary area of pipeline maintenance work. Transmission results were favorably impacted in the fourth quarter by the revenue related to a number of projects, including a larger project where work commenced in September. We have started another large project in January that will help meet 2017 earnings targets as we anticipate a return to more maintenance work in 2018 and beyond. We also think that President Trump's emphasis on infrastructure enhancements will encourage more investment generally and Infrastructure Services is poised to take advantage of the opportunity that may create."

2017 earnings guidance initiated and long-term financial targets increased

The 2017 consolidated earnings guidance expectation of $2.55 to $2.65 per share includes Utility Group earnings within a range of $2.10 to $2.15 per share, and the Nonutility Group/Corporate and Other earnings within a range of $0.45 to $0.50 per share. The 2017 guidance at midpoint represents a 7 percent annual growth rate since 2011, prior to the start of our significantly increased gas infrastructure replacement program, and also reflects the margin lost from a significant customer and the expiration of energy efficiency tax deductions.

With the electric infrastructure plan to be filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission tomorrow, the December 2016 filing of the preferred Integrated Resource Plan and the expected additional investment that likely entails, coupled with the continued growth in the gas infrastructure investment plan and strong Nonutility Group long-term outlook, we are revising our long-term financial targets as summarized below, including an increase in our earnings per share (EPS) growth rate target to 6-8 percent.

Updated long-term targets

Consolidated EPS growth of 6-8 percent

Dividend growth of 6-8 percent, aligned with consolidated EPS growth

Consolidated payout ratio of 60-65 percent

Utility EPS growth of 5-7 percent

Utility payout of 70 percent, which will fund 85-90 percent of the external dividend

"Vectren's successful execution of key strategic initiatives, including our ability to deliver consistent earnings growth over the past several years of 7 percent, has positioned us very strongly as we look out over the next five to ten years," said Chapman. "Our continued investment in gas infrastructure and an accelerating investment in our electric system, along with a strong nonutility portfolio, give us confidence in our ability to achieve strong results. As a result, we are raising our expectations for future earnings growth and dividend growth."

Guidance ranges are based on assumptions and information currently available, but changes in these assumptions or other circumstances could materially impact earnings and result in 2017 earnings significantly above or below this guidance. These targeted ranges are subject to such factors discussed below under "Forward-Looking Statements".

Utility Group discussion

The Utility Group consists of the company's regulated utility operations and other operations that provide information technology and other support services to those regulated operations. The company segregates its regulated utility operations between a Gas Utility Services operating segment and an Electric Utility Services operating segment. The Gas Utility Services segment provides natural gas distribution and transportation services to nearly two-thirds of Indiana and about 20 percent of Ohio, primarily in the west-central area. The Electric Utility Services segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to southwestern Indiana and includes its power generating and wholesale power operations. The Utility Group also earns a return on shared assets, such as customer billing systems and the customer contact center, used by the company's utility operations.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, Utility Group earnings were $173.6 million, or $2.10 per share, compared to $160.9 million, or $1.95 per share, in 2015. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the Utility Group earnings were $51.3 million, or $0.62 per share in 2016, compared to $46.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in 2015. The improved 2016 results in the quarter and for the year were primarily driven by returns earned on the Indiana and Ohio gas infrastructure investment programs and increases in large customer usage. These increases were somewhat offset by decreases in wholesale power margin due primarily to low natural gas prices and reduced generating unit availability.

Gas Utility Services

The Gas Utility Services operating segment earned $76.1 million, or $0.92 per share, during the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, compared to $64.4 million, or $0.78 per share, in 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Gas Utility Services earned $30.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $23.9 million, or $0.29 per share, in 2015. The improved results for the quarter and year reflect increased returns on the Indiana and Ohio infrastructure programs as the investment in those programs continues to grow. Increased earnings in 2016 also resulted from an increase in large customer usage and continued growth in small customer count. These increases were somewhat offset by lower late fee revenue resulting from lower natural gas prices.

Following is more detailed information related to the earnings from Gas Utility Services. Identified items are presented after the impact of income taxes.

(millions) Quarter Annual 2015 Gas Utility Earnings $ 23.9 $ 64.4 Gas infrastructure investment programs 4.0 10.4 Weather impact on large customer usage and Ohio small commercial customer usage 0.6 (0.4) Other large customer usage 1.3 2.1 All other 0.3 (0.4) 6.2 11.7 2016 Gas Utility Earnings $ 30.1 $ 76.1

Electric Utility Services

The Electric Utility Services operating segment earned $84.7 million, or $1.02 per share, in 2016, compared to $82.6 million, or $1.00 per share, in 2015. During the 2016 fourth quarter, Electric Utility Services earned $17.7 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $15.6 million, or $0.19 per share, in 2015. Results in 2016 reflect the favorable impact of weather on retail electric margin, which management estimates the after tax impact to be approximately $1.8 million for the year and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Earnings in both the quarter and year also reflect increased large customer usage compared to 2015. These increases were somewhat offset by lower wholesale power margin during 2016 due primarily to lower market pricing from the low natural gas price environment and reduced generating unit availability as a result of maintenance outages encountered in 2016.

Following is more detailed information related to the earnings from Electric Utility Services. Identified items are presented after the impact of income taxes.

(millions) Quarter Annual 2015 Electric Utility Earnings $ 15.6 $ 82.6 Weather impact on small customer usage 2.2 1.8 Wholesale power margin 0.3 (1.1) Large customer usage 0.3 1.4 All other (0.7) - 2.1 2.1 2016 Electric Utility Earnings $ 17.7 $ 84.7

Other Operations

The Utility Group also earns a return on shared assets through currently approved rates as if portions of the assets were in the rate base of each utility. Such shared assets include customer and work management systems and the customer contact center, as examples. In 2016, earnings from these operations at the utilities were $12.8 million, compared to $13.9 million in 2015. Earnings in the fourth quarter were $3.5 million in 2016 compared to $7.1 million in 2015. The higher earnings in 2015 were driven primarily by a lower effective income tax rate from increased research and development tax credits for certain qualifying information technology assets recognized in the fourth quarter.

Nonutility Group discussion

All amounts included in this section are after tax. Results reported by business group are net of corporate expenses allocated to the Nonutility Group.

In 2016, Nonutility Group results were earnings of $36.9 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to earnings of $36.3 million, or $0.44 per share, in 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 earnings from the Nonutility Group were $18.7 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.22 per share, in 2015.

Infrastructure Services: provides underground pipeline construction and repair services through wholly owned subsidiaries Miller Pipeline, LLC and Minnesota Limited, LLC.

Results from Infrastructure Services' operations for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, were earnings of $25.0 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to earnings of $29.7 million, or $0.36 per share, in 2015. During the fourth quarter, earnings from Infrastructure Services were $15.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to earnings of $10.1 million, or $0.12 per share, in 2015.

The distribution portion of the Infrastructure Services' operation had record revenues and earnings from operations in 2016, as utilities across the country continued to make significant investments in gas infrastructure systems. This growth trend is expected to continue as utilities execute infrastructure programs. Lower results from the transmission business are due largely to fewer transmission maintenance projects being awarded and lower margin on awarded contracts. While the transmission business has been challenged throughout 2015 and 2016, results in 2016 were favorably impacted by revenues related to, among other projects, a larger project where work commenced in the third quarter of 2016 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. Further, an approximate 150 mile, $150 million project is underway in 2017 that will aid in achieving earnings goals during this period of less maintenance focused work for the transmission business.

The reduction in Infrastructure Services' transmission operations is primarily reflective of a very competitive transmission pipeline maintenance environment that has reduced the number of projects awarded and has pressured margin on projects won as contractors adjust crews and workload as some large gas and oil projects have been delayed due to the lengthening environmental and regulatory approval process.

Total Infrastructure Services revenues in 2016 were $813 million compared to revenues of $843 million in 2015. At Dec. 31, 2016, Infrastructure Services had an estimated backlog of blanket contracts of $435 million and bid contracts of $290 million, for a total backlog of $725 million. Backlog has increased from the prior quarter due to the approximate 150 mile project awarded in Dec. 2016 to be largely completed in 2017.

The fundamental business model related to the long cycle of transmission sector repair and maintenance work remains unchanged as demand remains high due to aging infrastructure and evolving safety and reliability regulations. There are also significant new pipeline projects now totaling approximately 12,000 miles with estimated completion dates primarily through 2020 that are expected to absorb resources and equipment. The result should be a gradual increase in opportunities for pipeline maintenance work and some increase in margins as the competition for maintenance work decreases. Further, evolving safety and reliability regulations are anticipated to continue to drive demand in maintenance and integrity work. In March 2016, a notice of proposed rulemaking was published on the safety of gas transmission and gathering lines. The proposed rule addresses many of the remaining requirements from the 2011 Pipeline Safety Act and will likely lead to additional demand for pipeline maintenance and integrity work. And finally, recent comments from President Trump about increased focus on infrastructure enhancement, including actions aimed at proceeding with some large projects, further underscore the need to address the aging infrastructure and may ultimately have positive impacts on the markets in which Infrastructure Services' operates in the mid to long-term.

Energy Services: provides energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects through its wholly owned subsidiary Energy Systems Group, LLC (ESG).

Results from Energy Services' operations for the year ended Dec.31, 2016, were earnings of $12.5 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to earnings of $7.3 million, or $0.09 per share, in 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Energy Services' earnings were $3.8 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $7.7 million or $0.09 per share, in 2015. Energy Services achieved record revenues of $260 million in 2016, which exceeded record revenues of $200 million in 2015.

At Dec. 31, 2016, the backlog of fixed price signed contracts is $234 million. Beyond the backlog, the list of projects at Dec. 31, 2016 where ESG has been selected and there is a high degree of confidence that the stated work will be performed, or sales funnel, remains high at $345 million. The company's long-term view of the performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure opportunities remains strong with an expected continued national focus on energy conservation and security, renewable energy, and sustainability as power prices across the country rise and customer focus on new, efficient, and clean sources of energy grows. Expected activity in the federal sector, as well as positive indications in the public sector and sustainable infrastructure business, is reflected in the strong backlog and sales funnel. In Dec. 2015, the tax code section (Section 179D) allowing for federal tax deductions related to energy efficiency savings achieved was retroactively extended for 2015 through 2016. The impact of these tax deductions on results, net of fees and incentives, was $5.5 million in 2016 and $6.1 million in 2015. Given the timing of the extension in late 2015, the entire Section 179D earnings impact for 2015 was recorded in the fourth quarter.

VECTREN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited - in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 OPERATING REVENUES: Gas utility $ 240.9 $ 202.5 $ 771.7 $ 792.6 Electric utility 142.5 135.5 605.8 601.6 Nonutility 315.6 266.0 1,070.8 1,040.5 Total operating revenues 699.0 604.0 2,448.3 2,434.7 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of gas sold 92.1 69.6 266.7 305.4 Cost of fuel and purchased power 43.4 42.6 183.6 187.5 Cost of nonutility revenues 114.8 90.5 363.4 355.0 Other operating 245.3 218.7 932.2 909.2 Depreciation and amortization 66.6 64.7 260.0 256.3 Taxes other than income taxes 16.1 14.9 60.9 59.5 Total operating expenses 578.3 501.0 2,066.8 2,072.9 OPERATING INCOME 120.7 103.0 381.5 361.8 OTHER INCOME: Equity in earning (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates - - (0.2) (0.6) Other income - net 6.8 5.6 28.7 20.3 Total other income 6.8 5.6 28.5 19.7 INTEREST EXPENSE 21.2 21.4 85.5 84.5 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 106.3 87.2 324.5 297.0 INCOME TAXES 36.7 22.0 112.9 99.7 NET INCOME $ 69.6 $ 65.2 $ 211.6 $ 197.3 WEIGHTED AVERAGE AND DILUTED COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 82.9 82.7 82.8 82.7 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK $ 0.84 $ 0.79 $ 2.55 $ 2.39

VECTREN UTILITY HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited - in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 OPERATING REVENUES: Gas utility $ 240.9 $ 202.5 $ 771.7 $ 792.6 Electric utility 142.5 135.5 605.8 601.6 Other 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Total operating revenues 383.5 338.1 1,377.8 1,394.5 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of gas sold 92.1 69.6 266.7 305.4 Cost of fuel and purchased power 43.4 42.6 183.6 187.5 Other operating 82.8 78.3 333.6 339.1 Depreciation and amortization 56.3 52.2 219.1 208.8 Taxes other than income taxes 15.4 14.1 58.3 57.1 Total operating expenses 290.0 256.8 1,061.3 1,097.9 OPERATING INCOME 93.5 81.3 316.5 296.6 OTHER INCOME - NET 6.4 5.5 26.3 18.7 INTEREST EXPENSE 17.5 16.8 69.7 66.3 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 82.4 70.0 273.1 249.0 INCOME TAXES 31.1 23.4 99.5 88.1 NET INCOME $ 51.3 $ 46.6 $ 173.6 $ 160.9

VECTREN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in millions) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 68.6 $ 74.7 Accounts receivable - less reserves of $6.0 & $5.6, respectively 225.3 227.5 Accrued unbilled revenues 172.4 142.5 Inventories 129.9 133.7 Recoverable fuel & natural gas costs 29.9 - Prepayments & other current assets 52.7 81.0 Total current assets 678.8 659.4 Utility Plant Original cost 6,545.4 6,090.4 Less: accumulated depreciation & amortization 2,562.5 2,415.5 Net utility plant 3,982.9 3,674.9 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 20.4 20.9 Other utility & corporate investments 34.1 31.2 Other nonutility investments 16.1 16.2 Nonutility plant - net 423.9 414.6 Goodwill 293.5 293.5 Regulatory assets 308.8 249.4 Other assets 42.2 39.9 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,800.7 $ 5,400.0 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 302.2 $ 248.8 Refundable fuel & natural gas costs - 7.9 Accrued liabilities 207.7 183.6 Short-term borrowings 194.4 14.5 Current maturities of long-term debt 124.1 73.0 Total current liabilities 828.4 527.8 Long-term Debt - Net of Current Maturities 1,589.9 1,712.9 Deferred Credits & Other Liabilities Deferred income taxes 905.7 805.4 Regulatory liabilities 453.7 433.9 Deferred credits & other liabilities 254.9 236.2 Total deferred credits & other liabilities 1,614.3 1,475.5 Common Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value) - issued & outstanding 82.9 and 82.8 shares, respectively 729.8 722.8 Retained earnings 1,039.6 962.2 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1.3) (1.2) Total common shareholders' equity 1,768.1 1,683.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,800.7 $ 5,400.0

VECTREN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions - Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 211.6 $ 197.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 260.0 256.3 Deferred income taxes & investment tax credits 100.1 80.4 Provision for uncollectible accounts 6.9 8.1 Expense portion of pension & postretirement benefit cost 3.6 6.8 Other non-cash items - net 7.8 7.3 Changes in working capital accounts: Accounts receivable & accrued unbilled revenues (39.6) (15.4) Inventories 3.9 (15.2) Recoverable/refundable fuel & natural gas costs (37.8) 15.2 Prepayments & other current assets 22.9 20.3 Accounts payable, including to affiliated companies 40.7 (0.5) Accrued liabilities 22.7 (0.9) Employer contributions to pension & postretirement plans (19.6) (26.5) Changes in noncurrent assets (44.0) (21.9) Changes in noncurrent liabilities (15.1) (6.1) Net cash provided by operating activities 524.1 505.2 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from: Long-term debt, net of issuance costs - 385.5 Dividend reinvestment plan & other common stock issuances 6.3 6.2 Requirements for: Dividends on common stock (134.2) (127.3) Retirement of long-term debt (73.0) (170.0) Other financing activities - 0.2 Net change in short-term borrowings 179.9 (141.9) Net cash used in financing activities (21.0) (47.3) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of assets and other collections 33.0 27.5 Requirements for: Capital expenditures, excluding AFUDC equity (542.0) (476.9) Business acquisitions and other costs (5.2) (14.3) Changes in restricted cash 5.0 (5.9) Net cash used in investing activities (509.2) (469.6) Net change in cash & cash equivalents (6.1) (11.7) Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period 74.7 86.4 Cash & cash equivalents at end of period $ 68.6 $ 74.7

VECTREN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited - in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 REPORTED EARNINGS: Utility Group Gas Utility Services $ 30.1 $ 23.9 $ 76.1 $ 64.4 Electric Utility Services 17.7 15.6 84.7 82.6 Other Operations 3.5 7.1 12.8 13.9 Total Utility Group 51.3 46.6 173.6 160.9 Nonutility Group Infrastructure Services 15.1 10.1 25.0 29.7 Energy Services 3.8 7.7 12.5 7.3 Other Businesses (0.2) 0.3 (0.6) (0.7) Nonutility Group 18.7 18.1 36.9 36.3 Corporate and Other (0.4) 0.5 1.1 0.1 Vectren Consolidated $ 69.6 $ 65.2 $ 211.6 $ 197.3 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Utility Group $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 2.10 $ 1.95 Nonutility Group 0.23 0.22 0.44 0.44 Corporate and Other (0.01) 0.01 0.01 - Reported EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.79 $ 2.55 $ 2.39