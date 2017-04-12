Vectren Declares Quarterly Dividend

EVANSVILLE, IN--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Vectren Corporation ( NYSE : VVC) announced the Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 42 cents per share, the same as last quarter which reflected the annual increase announced in November of 2016. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2017.

Last year's increase extended Vectren and predecessor companies' record of increasing annual dividends paid to 57 consecutive years.

