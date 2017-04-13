Vectren Schedules 2017 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

SOURCE: Vectren Corporation
EVANSVILLE, IN--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) will announce its 2017 first quarter results before the market opens on Monday, May 8, 2017. Vectren management plans to discuss those results during a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET that same day. To participate in the call, analysts should dial 1-844-825-9787 ten minutes prior to the start time and refer to the Vectren Corporation 2017 First Quarter Earnings Call.
All interested investors may listen to a live audio-only webcast accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Vectren's Investor Relations homepage, investors.vectren.com, by clicking on the "Q1 2017 Earnings Webcast" link near the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be made available at the same location approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call.
About Vectren
Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren's energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visit www.vectren.com.
Investor Contact: Dave Parker(812) 491-4135d.parker@vectren.comMedia Contact: Chase Kelley (812) 491-4128 kckelley@vectren.com
