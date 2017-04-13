Vectren Schedules 2017 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, IN--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Vectren Corporation ( NYSE : VVC) will announce its 2017 first quarter results before the market opens on Monday, May 8, 2017. Vectren management plans to discuss those results during a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET that same day. To participate in the call, analysts should dial 1-844-825-9787 ten minutes prior to the start time and refer to the Vectren Corporation 2017 First Quarter Earnings Call.

All interested investors may listen to a live audio-only webcast accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Vectren's Investor Relations homepage, investors.vectren.com, by clicking on the "Q1 2017 Earnings Webcast" link near the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be made available at the same location approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call.

