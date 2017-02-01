Vectren to Discuss 2016 Results and 2017 Outlook on Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, IN--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Vectren Corporation ( NYSE : VVC) will announce its 2016 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Vectren management will discuss those results and their 2017 outlook during a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2017. To participate in the call, analysts should dial 1-844-825-9787 ten minutes prior to the start time and refer to the Vectren Corporation 2016 Year-End Earnings Call.

All interested investors may listen to a live audio-only webcast accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Vectren's website, www.vectren.com, by clicking on the "Investors" link at the top of the page, then by choosing the webcast link located on the top of the Investor Relations homepage. A replay of the webcast will be made available at the same location approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call.