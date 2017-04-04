Vedanti Licensing Limited and Max Sound Provide Litigation Update

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Vedanti Licensing Limited (VLL) and Max Sound Corporation ( OTC PINK : MAXD) are providing an update on various ongoing litigations concerning its co-owned international Optimized Data Transmission (ODT) patent portfolio.

In the Google v. Vedanti IPR Hearing, which was held on February 14th, 2017 in Virginia, USA, VLL's counsel, Bob Asher from Sunstein Kann Murphy & Timbers LLP is optimistic about a favorable ruling overcoming the arguments put forth by Google's attorneys. The Board of Judges is expected to issue its final decision sometime before May 20th, 2017.

"We believe we are getting ever-closer to monetizing this incredibly valuable patent portfolio," states Steve Hawkins, CEO of Vedanti Systems Limited and Vedanti Licensing Limited. "We will continue to pursue every legal avenue available to litigate, settle and license this technology. I invite all interested parties to carefully read the IPR hearing transcript." Get a copy of the hearing transcript. "Our legal counsel along with the License Committee headed up by myself and John Blaisure, CEO of Max Sound Corporation, are confident that Mr. Asher leaned the needle strongly in our favor, and we believe the '339 patent will be upheld."

Last January, the US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the order of the District Court dismissing MAXD's patent infringement lawsuit against Google for lack of standing. This order remains a mute point as it was predicated on the fact that Max Sound Corporation is now the joint co-owner (the "VLL/Max Sound Agreement") granting the Company co-ownership of U.S. Patent No. 7,974,339 (the "`339 Patent"). Therefore, the Court's decision does not have any affect on the merits of the infringement claims against Google. Pending a favorable outcome of the IPR Hearing, VLL and MAXD intend to file a new action as co-owners against Google for willful infringement.

About Vedanti Licensing Limited: VLL, a UK entity, focuses on licensing patent assets in the global market, with the goal of assisting in the development of products that will pave the way for the next generation of mobile users.

About Max Sound Corporation: As creators of MAX-D HD Audio, Max Sound provides a better solution for audio, video and data transmission. Max Sound®, MAXD® and MAX-D Audio Perfected® and HD Audio® are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit http://maxd.audio.

About Sunstein Kann Murphy & Timbers LLP: Sunstein Kann Murphy & Timbers LLP has an outstanding record of important wins for our technology and life sciences clients through litigation, patent and trademark prosecution, intellectual property portfolio development and business transactions. We emphasize early identification of business goals and strategic planning to achieve them. We have a long track record of success in protecting and enforcing our clients' patent, trademark, copyright and other IP-related assets. For more information, visit https://sunsteinlaw.com/.