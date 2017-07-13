Veeco Announces Date for Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Veeco Instruments Inc. ( NASDAQ : VECO) plans to release its second quarter 2017 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 3, 2017. The company will host a conference call to review these results starting at 5:00pm ET that day.

To join the call, dial 1-877-857-6151 (toll free) or 1-719-325-4934 and use passcode 7191473. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website beginning at 8:00pm ET that same evening.

About Veeco

Veeco ( NASDAQ : VECO) is a leading manufacturer of innovative semiconductor process equipment. Our proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in producing LEDs for solid-state lighting and displays, and in the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to maximize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds technology leadership positions in all these served markets. To learn more about Veeco's innovative equipment and services, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.