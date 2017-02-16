Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO)
Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights
- Revenues of $93.6 million
- GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 and Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million
Full Year 2016 Highlights
- Revenues of $332.5 million
- GAAP net loss per share of $3.11 and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.29
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million
Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.
|
| U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
|
|
| 4th Quarter
|
| Full Year
|GAAP Results
|
|Q4 '16
|
|Q4 '15
|
|2016
|
|2015
|Revenue
|
|$93.6
|
|$106.5
|
|$332.5
|
|$477.0
|Net income (loss)
|
|($5.0)
|
|($9.8)
|
|($122.2)
|
|($32.0)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|($0.13)
|
|($0.25)
|
|($3.11)
|
|($0.80)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 4th Quarter
|
| Full Year
|Non-GAAP Results
|
|Q4 '16
|
|Q4 '15
|
|2016
|
|2015
|Net income (loss)
|
|$3.8
|
|$0.6
|
|($11.3)
|
|$22.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$6.2
|
|$4.4
|
|$4.2
|
|$41.7
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|$0.09
|
|$0.01
|
|($0.29)
|
|$0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Veeco's fourth quarter financial results marked a strong finish to a challenging year. Revenues increased by 9% and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled sequentially over the prior quarter. We improved gross margins for the third consecutive year, delivering on our objective to achieve gross margins of 40% or better. Our performance demonstrates solid operational execution and underscores our focus on improving through-cycle profitability," commented John R. Peeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Entering 2017, we are seeing healthy LED industry dynamics and positive business momentum. We closed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH to supply Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition ("MOCVD") and Precision Surface Processing ("PSP") systems for their new high volume LED production facility in Kulim. We made significant progress in growing our Advanced Packaging business, increasing sales into the Advanced Packaging, MEMS & RF markets by ~10% year over year. In addition, our recently announced agreement to acquire Ultratech will establish Veeco as a leading equipment supplier to the Advanced Packaging industry. We are excited by this proposed combination, which is expected to increase our scale, diversify our revenue and provide a stable platform to drive long-term shareholder value. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and approval by Ultratech's stockholders and is expected to close in the second quarter," Mr. Peeler concluded.
Guidance and Outlook
The following guidance is provided for Veeco's first quarter 2017:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $100 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $11 million
- GAAP earnings (loss) per share are expected to be in the range of ($0.28) to ($0.12) and includes a pre-tax interest expense estimated to be ~$4 million associated with the 2023 Convertible Notes
- Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.16 and includes a pre-tax interest expense estimated to be ~$2 million associated with the 2023 Convertible Notes
Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.
About Veeco
Veeco's process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, displays, power electronics, compound semiconductors, hard disk drives, semiconductors, MEMS and wireless chips. We are the leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam, Wet Etch single wafer processing and other advanced thin film process technologies. Our high performance systems drive innovation in energy efficiency, consumer electronics and network storage and allow our customers to maximize productivity and achieve lower cost of ownership. For information on our company, products and worldwide service and support, please visit www.veeco.com.
-financial tables attached-
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended December 31,
|
|
|For the year ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|93,609
|
|
|$
|106,543
|
|
|$
|332,451
|
|
|$
|477,038
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
|57,601
|
|
|
|67,757
|
|
|
|199,593
|
|
|
|299,797
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|36,008
|
|
|
|38,786
|
|
|
|132,858
|
|
|
|177,241
|
|Operating expenses, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Research and development
|
|
|17,471
|
|
|
|20,639
|
|
|
|81,016
|
|
|
|78,543
|
|
|Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|19,412
|
|
|
|21,036
|
|
|
|77,642
|
|
|
|90,188
|
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|3,434
|
|
|
|5,802
|
|
|
|19,219
|
|
|
|27,634
|
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|1,646
|
|
|
|1,170
|
|
|
|5,640
|
|
|
|4,679
|
|
|Asset impairment
|
|
|(142
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|69,520
|
|
|
|126
|
|
|Other, net
|
|
|(660
|)
|
|
|98
|
|
|
|223
|
|
|
|(697
|)
|Total operating expenses, net
|
|
|41,161
|
|
|
|48,745
|
|
|
|253,260
|
|
|
|200,473
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
|(5,153
|)
|
|
|(9,959
|)
|
|
|(120,402
|)
|
|
|(23,232
|)
|
|Interest income, net
|
|
|245
|
|
|
|145
|
|
|
|958
|
|
|
|586
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|(4,908
|)
|
|
|(9,814
|)
|
|
|(119,444
|)
|
|
|(22,646
|)
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|90
|
|
|
|(26
|)
|
|
|2,766
|
|
|
|9,332
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(4,998
|)
|
|$
|(9,788
|)
|
|$
|(122,210
|)
|
|$
|(31,978
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(0.13
|)
|
|$
|(0.25
|)
|
|$
|(3.11
|)
|
|$
|(0.80
|)
|
|Diluted
|
|$
|(0.13
|)
|
|$
|(0.25
|)
|
|$
|(3.11
|)
|
|$
|(0.80
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|39,267
|
|
|
|39,794
|
|
|
|39,340
|
|
|
|39,742
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|39,267
|
|
|
|39,794
|
|
|
|39,340
|
|
|
|39,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|December 31, 2015
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|277,444
|
|$
|269,232
|
|Short-term investments
|
|
|66,787
|
|
|116,050
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|58,020
|
|
|49,524
|
|Inventories
|
|
|77,063
|
|
|77,469
|
|Deferred cost of sales
|
|
|6,160
|
|
|2,100
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|16,034
|
|
|22,760
|
|Assets held for sale
|
|
|-
|
|
|5,000
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|501,508
|
|
|542,135
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|60,646
|
|
|79,590
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
|58,378
|
|
|131,674
|Goodwill
|
|
|114,908
|
|
|114,908
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|2,045
|
|
|1,384
|Other assets
|
|
|21,047
|
|
|21,098
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|758,532
|
|$
|890,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|$
|22,607
|
|$
|30,074
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|33,201
|
|
|49,393
|
|Customer deposits and deferred revenue
|
|
|85,022
|
|
|76,216
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
|2,311
|
|
|6,208
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|368
|
|
|340
|
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|143,509
|
|
|162,231
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|13,199
|
|
|11,211
|Long-term debt
|
|
|826
|
|
|1,193
|Other liabilities
|
|
|6,403
|
|
|1,539
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|163,937
|
|
|176,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|594,595
|
|
|714,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|$
|758,532
|
|$
|890,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended
December 31, 2016
|
|GAAP
|
|
|Share-based Compensation
|
|
|Amortization
|
|Other
|
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|93,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|93,609
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|36,008
|
|
|316
|
|
|
|
|362
|
|
|
|36,686
|
|Gross margin
|
|
|38.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39.2
|%
|Research and development
|
|
|17,471
|
|
|(292
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|17,179
|
|Selling, general, and administrative and Other
|
|
|18,752
|
|
|(2,971
|)
|
|
|
|(44
|)
|
|
|15,737
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|(4,998
|)
|
|3,579
|
|
|3,434
|
|1,740
|
|
|
|3,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(0.13
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|0.09
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|(0.13
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.09
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|39,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,579
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|39,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|Three months ended
December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(142
|)
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,646
|
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|44
|
|
|Accelerated depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|362
|
|
|ALD liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(429
|)
|
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|259
|
|
|Total Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,740
|
|
|* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended
December 31, 2015
|
|GAAP
|
|
|Share-based Compensation
|
|
|Amortization
|
|Other
|
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|106,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|106,543
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|38,786
|
|
|393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,179
|
|Gross margin
|
|
|36.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|36.8
|%
|Research and development
|
|
|20,639
|
|
|(1,292
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19,347
|
|Selling, general, and administrative and Other
|
|
|21,134
|
|
|(2,277
|)
|
|
|
|(188
|)
|
|
|18,669
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|(9,788
|)
|
|3,962
|
|
|5,802
|
|598
|
|
|
|574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(0.25
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|(0.25
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|39,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40,644
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|39,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|Three months ended
December 31, 2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,170
|
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|188
|
|
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(760
|)
|
|
|Total Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|598
|
|
|* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(4,998
|)
|
|$
|(9,788
|)
|Share-based compensation
|
|
|3,579
|
|
|
|3,962
|
|Amortization
|
|
|3,434
|
|
|
|5,802
|
|Asset impairment
|
|
|(142
|)
|
|
|-
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|1,646
|
|
|
|1,170
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|44
|
|
|
|188
|
|Accelerated depreciation
|
|
|362
|
|
|
|-
|
|ALD liquidation
|
|
|(429
|)
|
|
|-
|
|Interest income
|
|
|(245
|)
|
|
|(145
|)
|Depreciation
|
|
|2,845
|
|
|
|3,282
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|90
|
|
|
|(26
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|6,186
|
|
|$
|4,445
|
|
|This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.
|
|These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including adjusted EBITDA, which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|For the year ended
December 31, 2016
|
|GAAP
|
|
|Share-based Compensation
|
|
|Amortization
|
|Other
|
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|332,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|332,451
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|132,858
|
|
|1,956
|
|
|
|
|716
|
|
|
|135,530
|
|Gross margin
|
|
|40.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40.8
|%
|Research and development
|
|
|81,016
|
|
|(3,324
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|77,692
|
|Selling, general, and administrative and Other
|
|
|77,866
|
|
|(10,433
|)
|
|
|
|(1,537
|)
|
|
|65,896
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|(122,210
|)
|
|15,713
|
|
|19,219
|
|75,954
|
|
|
|(11,324
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(3.11
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|(0.29
|)
|
|Diluted
|
|
|(3.11
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.29
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|39,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,340
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|39,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|For the year ended
December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|69,520
|
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5,640
|
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|232
|
|
|Accelerated depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|716
|
|
|Pension termination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,305
|
|
|ALD liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(429
|)
|
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,030
|)
|
|
|Total Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|75,954
|
|
|* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|For the year ended
December 31, 2015
|
|GAAP
|
|
|Share-based Compensation
|
|
|Amortization
|
|Other
|
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|477,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|477,038
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|177,241
|
|
|2,495
|
|
|
|
|1,311
|
|
|
|181,047
|
|Gross margin
|
|
|37.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|38.0
|%
|Research and development
|
|
|78,543
|
|
|(4,031
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|74,512
|
|Selling, general, and administrative and Other
|
|
|89,491
|
|
|(11,474
|)
|
|
|
|(958
|)
|
|
|77,059
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|(31,978
|)
|
|18,000
|
|
|27,634
|
|8,408
|
|
|
|22,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(0.80
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|0.54
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|(0.80
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.54
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|39,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40,759
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|39,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|For the year ended
December 31, 2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,679
|
|
|Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,311
|
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|563
|
|
|Asset Impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|126
|
|
|One-time legal settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|395
|
|
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,334
|
|
|
|Total Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8,408
|
|
|* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|For the year ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(122,210
|)
|
|$
|(31,978
|)
|Share-based compensation
|
|
|15,713
|
|
|
|18,000
|
|Amortization
|
|
|19,219
|
|
|
|27,634
|
|Asset impairment
|
|
|69,520
|
|
|
|126
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|5,640
|
|
|
|4,679
|
|Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,311
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|232
|
|
|
|563
|
|One-time legal settlement
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|395
|
|Accelerated depreciation
|
|
|716
|
|
|
|-
|
|ALD liquidation
|
|
|(429
|)
|
|
|-
|
|Pension termination
|
|
|1,305
|
|
|
|-
|
|Interest income
|
|
|(958
|)
|
|
|(586
|)
|Depreciation
|
|
|12,714
|
|
|
|12,216
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|2,766
|
|
|
|9,332
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|4,228
|
|
|$
|41,692
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guidance for the three months ended March 31, 2017
|
|GAAP
|
|
|Share-based Compensation
|
|Amortization
|
|Other
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|85
|
|-
|$
|100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|85
|
|-
|$
|100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|32
|
|-
|
|39
|
|
|1
|
|-
|
|0
|
|
|33
|
|-
|
|40
|
|
|Gross margin
|
|
|37
|%
|-
|
|39
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|38
|%
|-
|
|40
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(11
|)
|-
|$
|(5
|)
|
|4
|
|3
|
|4
|
|$
|0
|
|-
|$
|6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per diluted common share
|
|$
|(0.28
|)
|-
|$
|(0.12
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|0.00
|
|-
|$
|0.16
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares
|
|
|39
|
|
|
|39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40
|
|
|
|40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|(in millions)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guidance for the three months ended March 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|(11
|)
|-
|$
|(5
|)
|Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|
|-
|
|4
|
|Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|
|-
|
|3
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|
|-
|
|2
|
|Acquisition related expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|
|-
|
|2
|
|Interest (income) expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|
|-
|
|4
|
|Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|
|-
|
|3
|
|Income tax expense (benefit) *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2
|)
|-
|
|(2
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|5
|
|-
|$
|11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.
|
|
|* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
|
|