Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Veeco Instruments Inc. ( NASDAQ : VECO)

Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights

Revenues of $93.6 million

GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 and Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.09

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million

Full Year 2016 Highlights

Revenues of $332.5 million

GAAP net loss per share of $3.11 and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.29

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million

Veeco Instruments Inc. ( NASDAQ : VECO) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data 4th Quarter Full Year GAAP Results Q4 '16 Q4 '15 2016 2015 Revenue $93.6 $106.5 $332.5 $477.0 Net income (loss) ($5.0) ($9.8) ($122.2) ($32.0) Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.13) ($0.25) ($3.11) ($0.80) 4th Quarter Full Year Non-GAAP Results Q4 '16 Q4 '15 2016 2015 Net income (loss) $3.8 $0.6 ($11.3) $22.1 Adjusted EBITDA $6.2 $4.4 $4.2 $41.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.09 $0.01 ($0.29) $0.54

"Veeco's fourth quarter financial results marked a strong finish to a challenging year. Revenues increased by 9% and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled sequentially over the prior quarter. We improved gross margins for the third consecutive year, delivering on our objective to achieve gross margins of 40% or better. Our performance demonstrates solid operational execution and underscores our focus on improving through-cycle profitability," commented John R. Peeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Entering 2017, we are seeing healthy LED industry dynamics and positive business momentum. We closed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH to supply Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition ("MOCVD") and Precision Surface Processing ("PSP") systems for their new high volume LED production facility in Kulim. We made significant progress in growing our Advanced Packaging business, increasing sales into the Advanced Packaging, MEMS & RF markets by ~10% year over year. In addition, our recently announced agreement to acquire Ultratech will establish Veeco as a leading equipment supplier to the Advanced Packaging industry. We are excited by this proposed combination, which is expected to increase our scale, diversify our revenue and provide a stable platform to drive long-term shareholder value. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and approval by Ultratech's stockholders and is expected to close in the second quarter," Mr. Peeler concluded.

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco's first quarter 2017:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $100 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $11 million

GAAP earnings (loss) per share are expected to be in the range of ($0.28) to ($0.12) and includes a pre-tax interest expense estimated to be ~$4 million associated with the 2023 Convertible Notes

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.16 and includes a pre-tax interest expense estimated to be ~$2 million associated with the 2023 Convertible Notes

About Veeco

Veeco's process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, displays, power electronics, compound semiconductors, hard disk drives, semiconductors, MEMS and wireless chips. We are the leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam, Wet Etch single wafer processing and other advanced thin film process technologies. Our high performance systems drive innovation in energy efficiency, consumer electronics and network storage and allow our customers to maximize productivity and achieve lower cost of ownership. For information on our company, products and worldwide service and support, please visit www.veeco.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed acquisition of Ultratech ("Ultratech") by Veeco ("Veeco") pursuant to the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Ultratech, Veeco and Merger Sub, Veeco will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4") that will contain a proxy statement of Ultratech and a prospectus of Veeco, which proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed or otherwise disseminated to Ultratech's stockholders when it becomes available. Investors are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus (including all amendments and supplements) because they will contain important information. Investors may obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available, as well as other filings containing information about Veeco and Ultratech, without charge, at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of these documents may also be obtained for free from the companies' web sites at www.Veeco.com or www.Ultratech.com.

Participants in Solicitation

Veeco, Ultratech and their respective officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Ultratech in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Veeco's executive officers and directors is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016 and its proxy statement for its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 22, 2016. Information about Ultratech's executive officers and directors is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2016, Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on April 22, 2016, and the proxy statements for its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders, which were filed with the SEC on June 10, 2016 and June 13, 2016. Investors may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the Veeco, Ultratech and their respective executive officers and directors in the acquisition by reading the preliminary and definitive proxy statement/prospectus regarding the transaction, which will be filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This written communication also contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning Veeco's proposed acquisition of Ultratech, Ultratech's and Veeco's expected financial performance, as well as Ultratech's and Veeco's strategic and operational plans. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this written communication due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that Ultratech may be unable to obtain required stockholder approval or that other conditions to closing the transaction may not be satisfied, such that the transaction will not close or that the closing may be delayed; the reaction of customers to the transaction; general economic conditions; the transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; risks that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the parties to the transaction; the ability to recognize the benefits of the transaction; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction and the actual terms of any financings that will be obtained for the transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement. In addition, please refer to the documents that Veeco and Ultratech file with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. The filings by Veeco and Ultratech identify and address other important factors that could cause its financial and operational results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth in this written communication.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this written communication nor, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. Neither Veeco nor Ultratech is under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this written communication to conform to actual results.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net sales $ 93,609 $ 106,543 $ 332,451 $ 477,038 Cost of sales 57,601 67,757 199,593 299,797 Gross profit 36,008 38,786 132,858 177,241 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 17,471 20,639 81,016 78,543 Selling, general, and administrative 19,412 21,036 77,642 90,188 Amortization of intangible assets 3,434 5,802 19,219 27,634 Restructuring 1,646 1,170 5,640 4,679 Asset impairment (142 ) - 69,520 126 Other, net (660 ) 98 223 (697 ) Total operating expenses, net 41,161 48,745 253,260 200,473 Operating income (loss) (5,153 ) (9,959 ) (120,402 ) (23,232 ) Interest income, net 245 145 958 586 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,908 ) (9,814 ) (119,444 ) (22,646 ) Income tax expense 90 (26 ) 2,766 9,332 Net income (loss) $ (4,998 ) $ (9,788 ) $ (122,210 ) $ (31,978 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (3.11 ) $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (3.11 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,267 39,794 39,340 39,742 Diluted 39,267 39,794 39,340 39,742

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,444 $ 269,232 Short-term investments 66,787 116,050 Accounts receivable, net 58,020 49,524 Inventories 77,063 77,469 Deferred cost of sales 6,160 2,100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,034 22,760 Assets held for sale - 5,000 Total current assets 501,508 542,135 Property, plant and equipment, net 60,646 79,590 Intangible assets, net 58,378 131,674 Goodwill 114,908 114,908 Deferred income taxes 2,045 1,384 Other assets 21,047 21,098 Total assets $ 758,532 $ 890,789 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,607 $ 30,074 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,201 49,393 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 85,022 76,216 Income taxes payable 2,311 6,208 Current portion of long-term debt 368 340 Total current liabilities 143,509 162,231 Deferred income taxes 13,199 11,211 Long-term debt 826 1,193 Other liabilities 6,403 1,539 Total liabilities 163,937 176,174 Total stockholders' equity 594,595 714,615 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 758,532 $ 890,789

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended

December 31, 2016 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 93,609 $ 93,609 Gross profit 36,008 316 362 36,686 Gross margin 38.5 % 39.2 % Research and development 17,471 (292 ) 17,179 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 18,752 (2,971 ) (44 ) 15,737 Net income (loss) (4,998 ) 3,579 3,434 1,740 3,755 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ 0.09 Diluted (0.13 ) 0.09 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,267 39,579 Diluted 39,267 39,990 Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, 2016 Asset impairment (142 ) Restructuring 1,646 Acquisition related 44 Accelerated depreciation 362 ALD liquidation (429 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustment * 259 Total Other 1,740

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments. These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including adjusted EBITDA, which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended

December 31, 2015 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 106,543 $ 106,543 Gross profit 38,786 393 39,179 Gross margin 36.4 % 36.8 % Research and development 20,639 (1,292 ) 19,347 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 21,134 (2,277 ) (188 ) 18,669 Net income (loss) (9,788 ) 3,962 5,802 598 574 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ 0.01 Diluted (0.25 ) 0.01 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,794 40,644 Diluted 39,794 40,731 Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, 2015 Restructuring 1,170 Acquisition related 188 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (760 ) Total Other 598

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2016 2015 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (4,998 ) $ (9,788 ) Share-based compensation 3,579 3,962 Amortization 3,434 5,802 Asset impairment (142 ) - Restructuring 1,646 1,170 Acquisition related 44 188 Accelerated depreciation 362 - ALD liquidation (429 ) - Interest income (245 ) (145 ) Depreciation 2,845 3,282 Income tax expense (benefit) 90 (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,186 $ 4,445

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments For the year ended

December 31, 2016 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 332,451 $ 332,451 Gross profit 132,858 1,956 716 135,530 Gross margin 40.0 % 40.8 % Research and development 81,016 (3,324 ) 77,692 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 77,866 (10,433 ) (1,537 ) 65,896 Net income (loss) (122,210 ) 15,713 19,219 75,954 (11,324 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (3.11 ) $ (0.29 ) Diluted (3.11 ) (0.29 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,340 39,340 Diluted 39,340 39,340 Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) For the year ended

December 31, 2016 Asset impairment 69,520 Restructuring 5,640 Acquisition related 232 Accelerated depreciation 716 Pension termination 1,305 ALD liquidation (429 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (1,030 ) Total Other 75,954

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments. These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including adjusted EBITDA, which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments For the year ended

December 31, 2015 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 477,038 $ 477,038 Gross profit 177,241 2,495 1,311 181,047 Gross margin 37.2 % 38.0 % Research and development 78,543 (4,031 ) 74,512 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 89,491 (11,474 ) (958 ) 77,059 Net income (loss) (31,978 ) 18,000 27,634 8,408 22,064 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.80 ) $ 0.54 Diluted (0.80 ) 0.54 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,742 40,759 Diluted 39,742 40,905 Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) For the year ended

December 31, 2015 Restructuring 4,679 Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up 1,311 Acquisition related 563 Asset Impairment 126 One-time legal settlement 395 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * 1,334 Total Other 8,408

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2016 2015 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (122,210 ) $ (31,978 ) Share-based compensation 15,713 18,000 Amortization 19,219 27,634 Asset impairment 69,520 126 Restructuring 5,640 4,679 Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up - 1,311 Acquisition related 232 563 One-time legal settlement - 395 Accelerated depreciation 716 - ALD liquidation (429 ) - Pension termination 1,305 - Interest income (958 ) (586 ) Depreciation 12,714 12,216 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,766 9,332 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,228 $ 41,692

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ended March 31, 2017 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 85 - $ 100 $ 85 - $ 100 Gross profit 32 - 39 1 - 0 33 - 40 Gross margin 37 % - 39 % 38 % - 40 % Net income (loss) $ (11 ) - $ (5 ) 4 3 4 $ 0 - $ 6 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.28 ) - $ (0.12 ) $ 0.00 - $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares 39 39 40 40 Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (unaudited) Guidance for the three months ended March 31, 2017 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (11 ) - $ (5 ) Share-based compensation 4 - 4 Amortization 3 - 3 Restructuring 2 - 2 Acquisition related expense 2 - 2 Interest (income) expense 4 - 4 Depreciation 3 - 3 Income tax expense (benefit) * (2 ) - (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5 - $ 11 Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.