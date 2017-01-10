Veeco Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Veeco Instruments Inc. ("Veeco") ( NASDAQ : VECO) today announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP results is provided at the end of this press release.

Preliminary Estimated and Unaudited 2016 Financial and Other Data

Veeco's estimated and unaudited consolidated financial data presented below is preliminary and was prepared by management in good faith based upon internal reporting for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016. Although Veeco has not identified any unusual or unique events or trends that occurred during the period which might materially affect these estimates, actual results may still be outside of the ranges provided below. Veeco's independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures on this preliminary financial data. As a result, Veeco's full interim or audited annual financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP for the periods shown may be different from the preliminary estimates herein. You should not place undue reliance on this preliminary and estimated financial information and should view this information in the context of Veeco's 2016 results when such results are disclosed in Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

In addition to the preliminary financial information set forth below, Veeco currently expects to record bookings of approximately $125 million for the fourth quarter. A preliminary estimate for cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments is approximately $344 million as of December 31, 2016 as compared to $337 million at the end of the third quarter of 2016.

Management will not be holding a call to discuss the preliminary financial information.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data

Three months ended December 31, GAAP Results 2016 Range 2015 (estimated and unaudited) Revenue $91 - $95 $106.5 Gross margin 38% - 39% 36.4% Research and development $17 - $18 $20.6 Selling, general, and administrative and Other $19 $21.1 Net income (loss) ($7) - ($5) ($9.8) Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.18) - ($0.12) ($0.25) Three months ended December 31, Non-GAAP Results 2016 Range 2015 (estimated and unaudited) Revenue $91 - $95 $106.5 Gross margin 38.5% - 39.5% 36.8% Research and development $17 - $18 $19.3 Selling, general, and administrative and Other $16 $18.7 Adjusted net income (loss) $2 - $4 $0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $5 - $7 $4.4 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.04 - $0.10 $0.01

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data

Year ended December 31, GAAP Results 2016 Range 2015 (estimated and unaudited) Revenue $330 - $334 $477.0 Gross margin 40% 37.2% Research and development $81 - $82 $78.5 Selling, general, and administrative and Other $78 $89.5 Net income (loss) ($124) - ($122) ($32.0) Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($3.16) - ($3.10) ($0.80) Year ended December 31, Non-GAAP Results 2016 Range 2015 (estimated and unaudited) Revenue $330 - $334 $477.0 Gross margin 41% 38.0% Research and development $78 - $79 $74.5 Selling, general, and administrative and Other $66 $77.1 Adjusted net income (loss) ($12) - ($10) $22.1 Adjusted EBITDA $3 - $5 $41.7 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.31) - ($0.25) $0.54

Sales by market and region:

Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 (estimated and unaudited) Market Analysis Lighting, Display & Power Electronics 41% 61% Advanced Packaging, MEMS & RF 21% 13% Scientific & Industrial 22% 13% Data Storage 16% 13% Market Analysis United States 26% 18% China 26% 51% EMEA 25% 13% Rest of World 23% 18%

About Veeco

Veeco's process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, displays, power electronics, compound semiconductors, hard disk drives, semiconductors, MEMS and wireless chips. We are the leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam, Wet Etch single wafer processing and other advanced thin film process technologies. Our high performance systems drive innovation in energy efficiency, consumer electronics and network storage and allow our customers to maximize productivity and achieve lower cost of ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosures

This news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, including statements about Veeco's preliminary financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2016. Such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Risk Factors, Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. In addition, Veeco can provide no assurances that the preliminary financial results provided herein will be consistent with its audited financial results that will be included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in millions, except per share amounts) (estimated and unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2016 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 91 - $ 95 $ 91 - $ 95 Gross profit 34 - 37 1 – – 35 - 38 Gross margin 38 % - 39 % 38.5 % - 39.5 % Research and development 17 - 18 – – – $ 17 - $ 18 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 19 - 19 3 – – $ 16 - $ 16 Net income (loss) (7 ) - (5 ) 4 3 2 $ 2 - $ 4 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.18 ) - $ (0.12 ) $ 0.04 - $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares 39 39 40 40

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in millions) (estimated and unaudited) Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2016 Restructuring $ 2 Total Other $ 2

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding. These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (estimated and unaudited) Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2016 GAAP net income (loss) $ (7 ) - $ (5 ) Share-based compensation 4 - 4 Amortization 3 - 3 Restructuring 2 - 2 Interest (income) expense 0 - 0 Depreciation 2 - 2 Income tax expense (benefit) * 1 - 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5 - $ 7

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding. * - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments. This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in millions, except per share amounts) (estimated and unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2016 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 330 - $ 334 $ 330 - $ 334 Gross profit 131 - 134 2 – 1 134 - 137 Gross margin 40 % - 40 % 41 % - 41 % Research and development 81 - 82 3 – – $ 78 - $ 79 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 78 - 78 11 – 1 $ 66 - $ 66 Net income (loss) (124 ) - (122 ) 16 19 77 $ (12 ) - $ (10 ) Income (loss) per diluted common share $ (3.16 ) - $ (3.10 ) $ (0.31 ) - $ (0.25 ) Weighted average number of shares 39 39 39 39

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in millions) (estimated & unaudited) Preliminary results for the year

ended December 31, 2016 Asset impairment $ 69 Accelerated depreciation 1 Restructuring 6 Pension termination 1 Total Other $ 77

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding. These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (estimated and unaudited) Preliminary results for the year

ended December 31, 2016 GAAP net income (loss) $(124 ) - $(122 ) Share-based compensation 16 - 16 Amortization 19 - 19 Asset impairment 69 - 69 Accelerated depreciation 1 - 1 Restructuring 6 - 6 Pension termination 1 - 1 Interest income (1 ) - (1 ) Depreciation 12 - 12 Income tax expense (benefit) * 4 - 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3 - $ 5

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding. * - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments. This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended December 31, 2015 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 106,543 $ 106,543 Gross profit 38,786 393 39,179 Gross margin 36.4 % 36.8 % Research and development 20,639 (1,292 ) 19,347 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 21,134 (2,277 ) (188 ) 18,669 Net income (loss) (9,788 ) 3,962 5,802 598 574 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ 0.01 Diluted (0.25 ) 0.01 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,794 40,644 Diluted 39,794 40,731

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2015 Restructuring 1,170 Acquisition related 188 One-time legal settlement - Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (760 ) Total Other 598

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments. These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2015 GAAP net income (loss) $ (9,788 ) Share-based compensation 3,962 Amortization 5,802 Restructuring 1,170 Acquisition related 188 Interest income (145 ) Depreciation 3,282 Income tax expense (benefit) (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,445

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments For the year ended December 31, 2015 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 477,038 $ 477,038 Gross profit 177,241 2,495 1,311 181,047 Gross margin 37.2 % 38.0 % Research and development 78,543 (4,031 ) 74,512 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 89,491 (11,474 ) (958 ) 77,059 Net income (loss) (31,978 ) 18,000 27,634 8,408 22,064 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.80 ) $ 0.54 Diluted (0.80 ) 0.54 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,742 40,759 Diluted 39,742 40,905

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2015 Restructuring 4,679 Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up 1,311 Acquisition related 563 Asset impairment 126 One-time legal settlement 395 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * 1,334 Total Other 8,408

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments. These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including adjusted EBITDA, which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2015 GAAP net income (loss) $ (31,978 ) Share-based compensation 18,000 Amortization 27,634 Asset impairment 126 Restructuring 4,679 Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up 1,311 Acquisition related 563 One-time legal settlement 395 Interest income (586 ) Depreciation 12,216 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,332 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,692