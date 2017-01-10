News Room

Veeco Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Veeco Instruments Inc. ("Veeco") (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP results is provided at the end of this press release.

Preliminary Estimated and Unaudited 2016 Financial and Other Data

Veeco's estimated and unaudited consolidated financial data presented below is preliminary and was prepared by management in good faith based upon internal reporting for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016. Although Veeco has not identified any unusual or unique events or trends that occurred during the period which might materially affect these estimates, actual results may still be outside of the ranges provided below. Veeco's independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures on this preliminary financial data. As a result, Veeco's full interim or audited annual financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP for the periods shown may be different from the preliminary estimates herein. You should not place undue reliance on this preliminary and estimated financial information and should view this information in the context of Veeco's 2016 results when such results are disclosed in Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

In addition to the preliminary financial information set forth below, Veeco currently expects to record bookings of approximately $125 million for the fourth quarter. A preliminary estimate for cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments is approximately $344 million as of December 31, 2016 as compared to $337 million at the end of the third quarter of 2016.

Management will not be holding a call to discuss the preliminary financial information.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data

 
   Three months ended December 31,
GAAP Results  2016 Range  2015
   (estimated and unaudited)   
 Revenue  $91  -  $95  $106.5
 Gross margin  38%  -  39%  36.4%
 Research and development  $17  -  $18  $20.6
 Selling, general, and administrative and Other  $19  $21.1
 Net income (loss)  ($7)  -  ($5)  ($9.8)
 Diluted earnings (loss) per share  ($0.18)  -  ($0.12)  ($0.25)
             
   Three months ended December 31,
Non-GAAP Results  2016 Range  2015
   (estimated and unaudited)   
 Revenue  $91  -  $95  $106.5
 Gross margin  38.5%  -  39.5%  36.8%
 Research and development  $17  -  $18  $19.3
 Selling, general, and administrative and Other  $16  $18.7
 Adjusted net income (loss)  $2  -  $4  $0.6
 Adjusted EBITDA  $5  -  $7  $4.4
 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share  $0.04  -  $0.10  $0.01
          

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data

    
   Year ended December 31,
GAAP Results  2016 Range  2015
   (estimated and unaudited)   
 Revenue  $330  -  $334  $477.0
 Gross margin  40%  37.2%
 Research and development  $81  -  $82  $78.5
 Selling, general, and administrative and Other  $78  $89.5
 Net income (loss)  ($124)  -  ($122) ($32.0)
 Diluted earnings (loss) per share  ($3.16)  -  ($3.10) ($0.80)
             
   Year ended December 31,
Non-GAAP Results  2016 Range  2015
   (estimated and unaudited)   
 Revenue  $330  -  $334  $477.0
 Gross margin  41%  38.0%
 Research and development  $78  -  $79  $74.5
 Selling, general, and administrative and Other  $66  $77.1
 Adjusted net income (loss)  ($12)  -  ($10)  $22.1
 Adjusted EBITDA  $3  -  $5  $41.7
 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share  ($0.31)  -  ($0.25) $0.54
          

Sales by market and region:

       
   Year ended December 31,
   2016  2015
   (estimated and unaudited)   
Market Analysis      
 Lighting, Display & Power Electronics  41%  61%
 Advanced Packaging, MEMS & RF  21%  13%
 Scientific & Industrial  22%  13%
 Data Storage  16%  13%
       
Market Analysis      
 United States  26%  18%
 China  26%  51%
 EMEA  25%  13%
 Rest of World  23%  18%
      

About Veeco

Veeco's process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, displays, power electronics, compound semiconductors, hard disk drives, semiconductors, MEMS and wireless chips. We are the leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam, Wet Etch single wafer processing and other advanced thin film process technologies. Our high performance systems drive innovation in energy efficiency, consumer electronics and network storage and allow our customers to maximize productivity and achieve lower cost of ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosures

This news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, including statements about Veeco's preliminary financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2016. Such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Risk Factors, Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. In addition, Veeco can provide no assurances that the preliminary financial results provided herein will be consistent with its audited financial results that will be included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

   
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data  
(in millions, except per share amounts)  
(estimated and unaudited)  
   
     Non-GAAP Adjustments     
Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2016 GAAP  Share-based Compensation  Amortization  Other  Non-GAAP  
Net sales $91  - $95           $91  - $95  
                               
Gross profit  34  -  37  1       35  -  38  
 Gross margin  38 %-  39 %          38.5 %-  39.5 %
                               
Research and development  17  -  18        $17  - $18  
Selling, general, and administrative and Other  19  -  19  3      $16  - $16  
Net income (loss)  (7 )-  (5 )4  3  2  $2  - $4  
                               
Income (loss) per diluted common share  $(0.18 -  $(0.12         $0.04  - $0.10  
 Weighted average number of shares  39     39            40     40  
                      
   
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
(estimated and unaudited)
   
Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2016   
Restructuring $2
 Total Other $2
    
 
Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.
 
 
These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA  
(in millions)  
(estimated and unaudited)  
               
Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2016              
GAAP net income (loss)  $(7 ) -  $(5 )
Share-based compensation   4   -   4  
Amortization   3   -   3  
Restructuring   2   -   2  
Interest (income) expense   0   -   0  
Depreciation   2   -   2  
Income tax expense (benefit) *   1   -   1  
 Adjusted EBITDA  $5   -  $7  
            
 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data  
(in millions, except per share amounts)  
(estimated and unaudited)  
   
       Non-GAAP Adjustments     
Preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2016 GAAP   Share-based Compensation  Amortization  Other  Non-GAAP  
Net sales  $330   -  $334            $330   -  $334  
                                     
Gross profit   131   -   134   2    1   134   -   137  
 Gross margin   40 % -   40 %           41 % -   41 %
                                     
Research and development   81   -   82   3      $78   -  $79  
Selling, general, and administrative and Other   78   -   78   11    1  $66   -  $66  
Net income (loss)   (124 ) -   (122 ) 16  19  77  $(12 ) -  $(10 )
                                     
Income (loss) per diluted common share   $(3.16 -   $(3.10           $(0.31 -   $(0.25
 Weighted average number of shares   39       39             39       39  
                            
    
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
(estimated & unaudited)
Preliminary results for the year
ended December 31, 2016		   
Asset impairment  $69
Accelerated depreciation   1
Restructuring   6
Pension termination   1
 Total Other  $77
     
 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA  
(in millions)  
(estimated and unaudited)  
Preliminary results for the year
ended December 31, 2016		            
GAAP net income (loss)  $(124 ) -  $(122 )
Share-based compensation  16   -  16  
Amortization  19   -  19  
Asset impairment  69   -  69  
Accelerated depreciation  1   -  1  
Restructuring  6   -  6  
Pension termination  1   -  1  
Interest income  (1 ) -  (1 )
Depreciation  12   -  12  
Income tax expense (benefit) *  4   -  4  
Adjusted EBITDA  $ 3   -  $ 5  
         
 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(unaudited)  
                     
       Non-GAAP Adjustments      
Three months ended December 31, 2015  GAAP   Share-based Compensation   Amortization  Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales  $106,543              $106,543  
Gross profit   38,786   393           39,179  
Gross margin   36.4 %             36.8 %
Research and development   20,639   (1,292 )         19,347  
Selling, general, and administrative and Other   21,134   (2,277 )    (188 )  18,669  
Net income (loss)   (9,788 ) 3,962   5,802  598    574  
                       
Income (loss) per common share:                      
 Basic  $(0.25 )            $0.01  
 Diluted   (0.25 )             0.01  
Weighted average number of shares:                      
 Basic   39,794               40,644  
 Diluted   39,794               40,731  
                  
     
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
Three months ended December 31, 2015    
 Restructuring 1,170  
 Acquisition related 188  
 One-time legal settlement -  
 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (760 )
  Total Other 598  
     
 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
   Three months ended December 31,  
   2015  
GAAP net income (loss)  $(9,788 )
Share-based compensation   3,962  
Amortization   5,802  
Restructuring   1,170  
Acquisition related   188  
Interest income   (145 )
Depreciation   3,282  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (26 )
 Adjusted EBITDA  $4,445  
      
 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(unaudited)  
                     
       Non-GAAP Adjustments      
For the year ended December 31, 2015  GAAP   Share-based Compensation   Amortization  Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales  $477,038              $477,038  
Gross profit   177,241   2,495      1,311    181,047  
Gross margin   37.2 %             38.0 %
Research and development   78,543   (4,031 )         74,512  
Selling, general, and administrative and Other   89,491   (11,474 )    (958 )  77,059  
Net income (loss)   (31,978 ) 18,000   27,634  8,408    22,064  
                       
Income (loss) per common share:                      
 Basic  $(0.80 )            $0.54  
 Diluted   (0.80 )             0.54  
Weighted average number of shares:                      
 Basic   39,742               40,759  
 Diluted   39,742               40,905  
                       
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2015   
 Restructuring  4,679
 Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up  1,311
 Acquisition related  563
 Asset impairment  126
 One-time legal settlement  395
 Non-GAAP tax adjustment *  1,334
  Total Other  8,408
    
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
   For the year ended December 31,  
   2015  
GAAP net income (loss)  $(31,978 )
Share-based compensation   18,000  
Amortization   27,634  
Asset impairment   126  
Restructuring   4,679  
Acquisition related - PSP inventory fair value step-up   1,311  
Acquisition related   563  
One-time legal settlement   395  
Interest income   (586 )
Depreciation   12,216  
Income tax expense (benefit)   9,332  
 Adjusted EBITDA  $41,692  
 
