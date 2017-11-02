Veeco Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) -

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights:

Revenues of $131.9 million, compared with $85.5 million in the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $21.9 million, or $0.47 per share

Non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share

Veeco Instruments Inc. ( NASDAQ : VECO) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2017. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data GAAP Results Q3 '17 Q3 '16 Revenue $131.9 $85.5 Net income (loss) ($21.9) ($69.6) Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.47) ($1.78) Non-GAAP Results Q3 '17 Q3 '16 Net income (loss) $4.3 ($1.8) Operating income (loss) $6.8 ($0.2) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.09 ($0.05)

"The third quarter of 2017 marked the first full quarter of Veeco and Ultratech on a combined basis. Sales in the quarter were driven by increased shipments of our MOCVD tools and backlog has continued to build. Also during the quarter, we formally released our new MOCVD system, the EPIK® 868, which provides a lower-cost and higher-productivity solution for our customers," commented John R. Peeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The integration of Ultratech into Veeco is proceeding extremely well with many key milestones now behind us, including the complete integration of our sales and support organizations. As a result, we are even stronger than before, with the right staff in each region, focused on driving improved results for our business and customers."

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco's fourth quarter 2017:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $155 million

GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($15) million to ($8) million

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $12 million

GAAP earnings (loss) per share are expected to be in the range of ($0.33) to ($0.17)

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share are expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.16

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.

Conference Call Information

About Veeco

Veeco ( NASDAQ : VECO) is a leading manufacturer of innovative semiconductor process equipment. Our proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in producing LEDs for solid-state lighting and displays, and in the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to maximize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds technology leadership positions in all these served markets. To learn more about Veeco's innovative equipment and services, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 131,872 $ 85,482 $ 341,324 $ 238,842 Cost of sales 78,811 52,027 215,344 141,991 Gross profit 53,061 33,455 125,980 96,851 Operating expenses, net: 40.24 % Research and development 24,061 19,892 57,669 63,545 Selling, general, and administrative 29,771 18,396 71,574 58,230 Amortization of intangible assets 12,500 5,261 21,722 15,785 Restructuring 5,010 1,798 9,605 3,993 Acquisition costs 783 - 16,277 - Asset impairment 2 56,035 1,139 69,662 Other, net (140 ) 795 (228 ) 884 Total operating expenses, net 71,987 102,177 177,758 212,099 Operating income (loss) (18,926 ) (68,722 ) (51,778 ) (115,248 ) Interest income (expense), net (4,748 ) 260 (12,368 ) 713 Income (loss) before income taxes (23,674 ) (68,462 ) (64,146 ) (114,535 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,790 ) 1,136 (24,969 ) 2,677 Net income (loss) $ (21,884 ) $ (69,598 ) $ (39,177 ) $ (117,212 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.47 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (2.99 ) Diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (2.99 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 46,941 39,131 43,100 39,193 Diluted 46,941 39,131 43,100 39,193

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited ) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 235,268 $ 277,444 Short-term investments 85,853 66,787 Accounts receivable, net 113,795 58,020 Inventories 113,681 77,063 Deferred cost of sales 17,594 6,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,396 16,034 Total current assets 602,587 501,508 Property, plant and equipment, net 84,403 60,646 Intangible assets, net 383,596 58,378 Goodwill 308,529 114,908 Deferred income taxes 2,528 2,045 Other assets 25,263 21,047 Total assets $ 1,406,906 $ 758,532 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 53,716 $ 22,607 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,728 33,201 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 107,636 85,022 Income taxes payable 4,171 2,311 Current portion of long-term debt - 368 Total current liabilities 231,251 143,509 Deferred income taxes 46,268 13,199 Long-term debt 272,825 826 Other liabilities 11,033 6,403 Total liabilities 561,377 163,937 Total stockholders' equity 845,529 594,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,406,906 $ 758,532

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended September 30, 2017 GAAP Share-Based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 131,872 $ 131,872 Gross profit 53,061 740 1,954 55,755 Gross margin 40.2% 42.3% Research and development 24,061 (849) 23,212 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 29,631 (3,714) (195) 25,722 Net income (loss) (21,884) 6,170 12,500 7,504 4,290 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.47) $ 0.09 Diluted (0.47) 0.09 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 46,941 47,107 Diluted 46,941 47,327

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2017 Restructuring 4,143 Acquisition related 783 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 1,856 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 293 Asset impairment 2 Non-cash interest expense 2,754 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (2,327) Total Other 7,504

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments. These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and incremental transaction-related compensation. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended September 30, 2016 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 85,482 $ 85,482 Gross profit 33,455 607 355 34,417 Gross margin 39.1 % 40.3 % Research and development 19,892 (993 ) 18,899 Selling, general, and administrative and Other 19,191 (2,143 ) (1,368 ) 15,680 Net income (loss) (69,598 ) 3,743 5,261 58,831 (1,763 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.78 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted (1.78 ) (0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 39,131 39,131 Diluted 39,131 39,131

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2016 Asset impairment 56,035 Restructuring 1,798 Acquisition related 63 Accelerated depreciation 355 Pension termination 1,305 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (725 ) Total Other 58,831

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (21,884 ) $ (69,598 ) Share-based compensation 6,170 3,743 Amortization 12,500 5,261 Restructuring 4,143 1,798 Acquisition related 783 63 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 1,856 - Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 293 - Accelerated depreciation - 355 Asset impairment 2 56,035 Pension termination - 1,305 Interest (income) expense 4,748 (260 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,790 ) 1,136 Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss) $ 6,821 $ (162 )

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ended December 31, 2017 GAAP Share-based Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 135 - $ 155 135 - 155 Gross profit 52 - 63 1 - - 53 - 64 Gross margin 39 % - 41 % 39 % - 41 % Net income (loss) $ (15 ) - $ (8 ) 5 12 (2 ) - - 7 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.33 ) - $ (0.17 ) $ - - $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares 47 47 47 47

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (in millions) (unaudited) Guidance for the three months ended December 31, 2017 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (15 ) - $ (8 ) Share-based compensation 5 - 5 Amortization 12 - 12 Restructuring 1 - 1 Acquisition related 1 - 1 Interest expense, net 5 - 5 Income tax expense (benefit) (4 ) - (4 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 5 - $ 12 Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.