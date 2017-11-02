Veeco Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) -
Third Quarter 2017 Highlights:
- Revenues of $131.9 million, compared with $85.5 million in the same period last year
- GAAP net loss of $21.9 million, or $0.47 per share
- Non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share
Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2017. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.
|
|U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP Results
|
|Q3 '17
|
|Q3 '16
|Revenue
|
|$131.9
|
|$85.5
|Net income (loss)
|
|($21.9)
|
|($69.6)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|($0.47)
|
|($1.78)
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Results
|
|Q3 '17
|
|Q3 '16
|Net income (loss)
|
|$4.3
|
|($1.8)
|Operating income (loss)
|
|$6.8
|
|($0.2)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|$0.09
|
|($0.05)
|
|
|
|
|
"The third quarter of 2017 marked the first full quarter of Veeco and Ultratech on a combined basis. Sales in the quarter were driven by increased shipments of our MOCVD tools and backlog has continued to build. Also during the quarter, we formally released our new MOCVD system, the EPIK® 868, which provides a lower-cost and higher-productivity solution for our customers," commented John R. Peeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The integration of Ultratech into Veeco is proceeding extremely well with many key milestones now behind us, including the complete integration of our sales and support organizations. As a result, we are even stronger than before, with the right staff in each region, focused on driving improved results for our business and customers."
Guidance and Outlook
The following guidance is provided for Veeco's fourth quarter 2017:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $155 million
- GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($15) million to ($8) million
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $12 million
- GAAP earnings (loss) per share are expected to be in the range of ($0.33) to ($0.17)
- Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share are expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.16
Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.
Conference Call Information
A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, November 2, 2017 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 800-263-0877 (toll free) or 323-701-0225 and use passcode 7119567. The call will also be webcast live on the Veeco website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website beginning at 8:00pm ET this evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.
About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading manufacturer of innovative semiconductor process equipment. Our proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in producing LEDs for solid-state lighting and displays, and in the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to maximize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds technology leadership positions in all these served markets. To learn more about Veeco's innovative equipment and services, visit www.veeco.com.
Forward-looking Statements
To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
-financial tables attached-
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended September 30,
|
|
|Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|131,872
|
|
|$
|85,482
|
|
|$
|341,324
|
|
|$
|238,842
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
|78,811
|
|
|
|52,027
|
|
|
|215,344
|
|
|
|141,991
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|53,061
|
|
|
|33,455
|
|
|
|125,980
|
|
|
|96,851
|
|Operating expenses, net:
|
|
|40.24
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Research and development
|
|
|24,061
|
|
|
|19,892
|
|
|
|57,669
|
|
|
|63,545
|
|
|Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|29,771
|
|
|
|18,396
|
|
|
|71,574
|
|
|
|58,230
|
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|12,500
|
|
|
|5,261
|
|
|
|21,722
|
|
|
|15,785
|
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|5,010
|
|
|
|1,798
|
|
|
|9,605
|
|
|
|3,993
|
|
|Acquisition costs
|
|
|783
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|16,277
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Asset impairment
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|56,035
|
|
|
|1,139
|
|
|
|69,662
|
|
|Other, net
|
|
|(140
|)
|
|
|795
|
|
|
|(228
|)
|
|
|884
|
|Total operating expenses, net
|
|
|71,987
|
|
|
|102,177
|
|
|
|177,758
|
|
|
|212,099
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
|(18,926
|)
|
|
|(68,722
|)
|
|
|(51,778
|)
|
|
|(115,248
|)
|
|Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|(4,748
|)
|
|
|260
|
|
|
|(12,368
|)
|
|
|713
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|(23,674
|)
|
|
|(68,462
|)
|
|
|(64,146
|)
|
|
|(114,535
|)
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|(1,790
|)
|
|
|1,136
|
|
|
|(24,969
|)
|
|
|2,677
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(21,884
|)
|
|$
|(69,598
|)
|
|$
|(39,177
|)
|
|$
|(117,212
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(0.47
|)
|
|$
|(1.78
|)
|
|$
|(0.91
|)
|
|$
|(2.99
|)
|
|Diluted
|
|$
|(0.47
|)
|
|$
|(1.78
|)
|
|$
|(0.91
|)
|
|$
|(2.99
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|46,941
|
|
|
|39,131
|
|
|
|43,100
|
|
|
|39,193
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|46,941
|
|
|
|39,131
|
|
|
|43,100
|
|
|
|39,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|
|(unaudited
|)
|
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|235,268
|
|
|$
|277,444
|
|Short-term investments
|
|
|85,853
|
|
|
|66,787
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|113,795
|
|
|
|58,020
|
|Inventories
|
|
|113,681
|
|
|
|77,063
|
|Deferred cost of sales
|
|
|17,594
|
|
|
|6,160
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|36,396
|
|
|
|16,034
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|602,587
|
|
|
|501,508
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|84,403
|
|
|
|60,646
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
|383,596
|
|
|
|58,378
|Goodwill
|
|
|308,529
|
|
|
|114,908
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|2,528
|
|
|
|2,045
|Other assets
|
|
|25,263
|
|
|
|21,047
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,406,906
|
|
|$
|758,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|$
|53,716
|
|
|$
|22,607
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|65,728
|
|
|
|33,201
|
|Customer deposits and deferred revenue
|
|
|107,636
|
|
|
|85,022
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
|4,171
|
|
|
|2,311
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|368
|
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|231,251
|
|
|
|143,509
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|46,268
|
|
|
|13,199
|Long-term debt
|
|
|272,825
|
|
|
|826
|Other liabilities
|
|
|11,033
|
|
|
|6,403
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|561,377
|
|
|
|163,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|845,529
|
|
|
|594,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|$
|1,406,906
|
|
|$
|758,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|Three months ended September 30, 2017
|
|GAAP
|
|Share-Based Compensation
|
|Amortization
|
|Other
|
|Non-GAAP
|Net sales
|
|$ 131,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$ 131,872
|Gross profit
|
|53,061
|
|740
|
|
|
|1,954
|
|55,755
|Gross margin
|
|40.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|42.3%
|Research and development
|
|24,061
|
|(849)
|
|
|
|
|
|23,212
|Selling, general, and administrative and Other
|
|29,631
|
|(3,714)
|
|
|
|(195)
|
|25,722
|Net income (loss)
|
|(21,884)
|
|6,170
|
|12,500
|
|7,504
|
|4,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$ (0.47)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$ 0.09
|
|Diluted
|
|(0.47)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.09
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|46,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|47,107
|
|Diluted
|
|46,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|47,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|
|Three months ended September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|Restructuring
|
|4,143
|
|Acquisition related
|
|783
|
|Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|
|1,856
|
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|
|293
|
|Asset impairment
|
|2
|
|Non-cash interest expense
|
|2,754
|
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|
|(2,327)
|
|
|Total Other
|
|7,504
|
|
|
|
|
|* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended September 30, 2016
|
|GAAP
|
|
|Share-based Compensation
|
|
|Amortization
|
|Other
|
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|85,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|85,482
|
|Gross profit
|
|
|33,455
|
|
|607
|
|
|
|
|355
|
|
|
|34,417
|
|Gross margin
|
|
|39.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40.3
|%
|Research and development
|
|
|19,892
|
|
|(993
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|18,899
|
|Selling, general, and administrative and Other
|
|
|19,191
|
|
|(2,143
|)
|
|
|
|(1,368
|)
|
|
|15,680
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|(69,598
|)
|
|3,743
|
|
|5,261
|
|58,831
|
|
|
|(1,763
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(1.78
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|(0.05
|)
|
|Diluted
|
|
|(1.78
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|39,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,131
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|39,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|Three months ended September 30, 2016
|
|
|
|
|Asset impairment
|
|56,035
|
|
|Restructuring
|
|1,798
|
|
|Acquisition related
|
|63
|
|
|Accelerated depreciation
|
|355
|
|
|Pension termination
|
|1,305
|
|
|Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
|
|(725
|)
|
|
|Total Other
|
|58,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments.
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
|
|(in thousands)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended
|
|
|Three months ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2017
|
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(21,884
|)
|
|$
|(69,598
|)
|Share-based compensation
|
|
|6,170
|
|
|
|3,743
|
|Amortization
|
|
|12,500
|
|
|
|5,261
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|4,143
|
|
|
|1,798
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|783
|
|
|
|63
|
|Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|
|
|1,856
|
|
|
|-
|
|Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
|
|
|293
|
|
|
|-
|
|Accelerated depreciation
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|355
|
|Asset impairment
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|56,035
|
|Pension termination
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1,305
|
|Interest (income) expense
|
|
|4,748
|
|
|
|(260
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|(1,790
|)
|
|
|1,136
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
|
|$
|6,821
|
|
|$
|(162
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
|
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guidance for the three months ended December 31, 2017
|GAAP
|
|Share-based Compensation
|Amortization
|Other
|
|Non-GAAP
|
|Net sales
|$
|135
|
|
|-
|
|$
|155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|135
|
|-
|
|
|155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross profit
|
|52
|
|
|-
|
|
|63
|
|1
|-
|-
|
|
|53
|
|-
|
|
|64
|
|
|Gross margin
|
|39
|%
|
|-
|
|
|41
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|39
|%
|-
|
|
|41
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(15
|)
|
|-
|
|$
|(8
|)
|5
|12
|(2
|)
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) per diluted common share
|$
|(0.33
|)
|
|-
|
|$
|(0.17
|)
|
|
|
|
|$
|-
|
|-
|
|$
|0.16
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares
|
|47
|
|
|
|
|
|47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|47
|
|
|
|
|47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|
|(in millions)
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guidance for the three months ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(15
|)
|
|-
|
|$
|(8
|)
|Share-based compensation
|
|
|5
|
|
|-
|
|
|5
|
|Amortization
|
|
|12
|
|
|-
|
|
|12
|
|Restructuring
|
|
|1
|
|
|-
|
|
|1
|
|Acquisition related
|
|
|1
|
|
|-
|
|
|1
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
|5
|
|
|-
|
|
|5
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|(4
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(4
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|$
|5
|
|
|-
|
|$
|12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
