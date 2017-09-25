Veeco Ships Next Generation MOCVD Systems to China for High Volume LED Production

New TurboDisc EPIK 868 MOCVD system surpasses EPIK 700 as the most productive and cost effective tool in the industry

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Veeco Instruments Inc. ( NASDAQ : VECO) announced today that it has shipped multiple TurboDisc® EPIK® 868 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) systems to several leading Chinese LED manufacturers for the production of light emitting diodes (LEDs) for solid state lighting applications.

Compared to previous generations, the EPIK 868 MOCVD system enables cost per wafer savings of more than 20% with a combined advantage of best operating uptime, low maintenance costs and best-in-class wafer uniformity. In addition, the system's compact architecture has the industry's best footprint efficiency for high volume LED production.

"The introduction of the lower-cost and higher-productivity EPIK 868 to the China LED market clearly demonstrates Veeco's long term commitment to this important region," commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., President, Veeco. "With the EPIK 868, our Chinese customers can continue to take advantage of Veeco's leading edge technology development and world-class service offerings at a significantly lower cost of ownership."

Based on Veeco's proven TurboDisc technology, the newly developed EPIK 868 MOCVD system offers customers a four-reactor platform for the highest productivity and a 35% footprint reduction compared to the competition. Furthermore, the wafer carrier capacity can be increased for even greater throughput per batch.

"The EPIK 868 is built upon a production proven TurboDisc platform with over one-thousand chambers installed worldwide providing the highest operating stability and efficiency for our customers," added Peo Hansson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Veeco MOCVD Operations. "Not only will the new EPIK 868 system improve our customers' productivity and cost of ownership, but it will also provide a highly reliable, leading edge production tool from the MOCVD technology world leader."

About TurboDisc EPIK 868 GaN MOCVD SYSTEM

Veeco's new EPIK 868 MOCVD system is the LED industry's highest productivity MOCVD system that reduces cost per wafer more than 20% compared to previous generations. Available in a four-reactor configuration, EPIK 868 features breakthrough technologies including the proprietary IsoFlange™ and TruHeat™ technologies that provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer carrier. These technological innovations produce wavelength uniformity to drive higher yields in a tighter bin. The EPIK 868 system will offer a 2.3x throughput advantage over the EPIK 700 system due to its 4-chamber configuration and the ability to increase wafer carrier capacity. Customers can easily transfer processes from existing TurboDisc systems to the new EPIK 868 MOCVD platform for quick-start production of high quality LEDs.

About Veeco

Veeco ( NASDAQ : VECO) is a leading manufacturer of innovative semiconductor process equipment. Our proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in producing LEDs for solid-state lighting and displays, and in the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to maximize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds technology leadership positions in all these served markets. To learn more about Veeco's innovative equipment and services, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.