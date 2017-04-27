Vega named #1 Best Place to Work in Canada

Great Place to Work® releases list of top employers in Canada

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Vega has been named the #1 Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work®. The complete list of top Canadian employers, and related stories, will appear in a special national report on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in The Globe and Mail.

For the sixth year, Vega has been named one of Best Workplaces in Canada and for the first time ever, Vega has been awarded the #1 Best Workplace in Canada. Vega has also been recognized as the #1 Best Workplace for Women in Canada for the third year in a row.

Based out of Burnaby, BC, Vega is an industry leader in plant-based nutrition, and believes in always striving for better. Constant improvement is part of everything Vega does, from improving existing products, and creating new innovations, to empowering Vegatopians (Vega employees) to focus on personal development. This drive, combined with the positive attitude, passion, and perseverance of Vegatopians is the true secret behind their success. Vegatopians live and breathe Vega's core values of contributing as a team to a purpose-driven, diverse and inclusive environment. These core values create an undeniably vibrant and award-winning workplace.

"We're honored to receive the award for being the #1 Best Workplace in Canada, as well as #1 Best Workplace in Canada for Women. At Vega, our vision is to empower the world to thrive, which starts with our people. Working with Vegatopians who so passionately live this vision is very energizing and fulfilling. The special and unique culture here is the fuel that makes both our people and this business thrive," said Craig Shiesley, President of Vega.

About Best Workplaces in Canada:

This list of "Best Workplaces in Canada" is compiled by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from a 58-statement survey completed by a random selection of employees, along with their open-ended comments about their organization; the remaining one-third of the score comes from an in-depth review of the organization's culture, including an evaluation of HR policies and procedures. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to the five trust-building dimensions of a great place to work®: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year's list received over 400 nominations and over 60,000 employees participated in the 2017 "Best Workplaces in Canada" survey.

For information on how to participate in next year's "Best Workplaces in Canada" list or on how to create a Great Place to Work®, please contact the Institute at bestworkplaces@greatplacetowork.ca or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. We are a research and consulting firm whose mission is to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and employer branding programs, including workplace certification and Best Workplaces lists, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces the annual 100 Best Workplaces list, released in a national feature in the Globe and Mail. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, including approximately 300,000 from Canada alone. It's what makes this study so credible: the primary determinant used in selecting winners is an employee survey. There's only one way to get on this list - and that's if your employees put you there.

Great Place to Work® online at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Vega:

Born from the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between nutrition and on-the-go convenience, Vega is a premium brand of convenient plant-based nutrition products. Whether you need an on-the-go meal or snack, or sports nutrition to fuel your better before, during or after training, there's a Vega product made for you. Plus, Vega products are gluten-free, certified vegan, with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, so you can feel good about what you're eating. Vega empowers you with the knowledge and nutrition to be better on your own terms-one small change at a time. Learn more and find recipes at MyVega.com