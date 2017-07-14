Velan Announces Election of Directors

July 14, 2017 12:02 ET
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX:VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 22, 2017 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual of the Shareholders held on July 13, 2017 in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Velan Inc.
Yves Leduc
President & CEO
(514) 748-7743
Velan Inc.
John D. Ball
Chief Financial Officer
(514) 748-7743
www.velan.com
