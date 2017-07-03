Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 3, 2017) - Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) today announced that on Thursday, July 13, 2017, it will release 1st Quarter results ended May 31, 2017.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-672-3665, and quoting the reservation number 21855021. There will be a PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253 Enter Reservation number 21855021 then follow system prompts.

For further information contact John D. Ball, CFO at 514-748-7743, ext. 5537.