Velan Inc. Reports Its First Quarter 2017/18 Financial Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) (the "Company"), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2017.

Highlights

Sales of US$71.1 million for the quarter

Net loss 1 of US$4.3 million for the quarter

Global improvement initiative with goal to reduce annual costs by US$20 million by 2020

Net new orders ("Bookings") of US$72.2 million for the quarter

Order backlog of US$456.6 million at the end of the quarter, of which US$168.1 million is scheduled for delivery beyond the next 12 months

Net cash2 of US$61.6 million at the end of the quarter

Three-month periods ended (millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts) May 31,

2017 May 31,

2016 Sales $71.1 $77.4 Gross Profit 13.5 18.7 Gross profit % 19.0 % 24.1 % Net income (loss) attributable to Multiple and Subordinate Voting Shares (4.3 ) 0.5 Net earnings (loss)1 per share - basic and diluted (0.20 ) 0.02

First Quarter Fiscal 2018 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2017):

Net loss 1 amounted to $4.3 million or $0.20 per share compared to net earnings 1 of $0.5 million or $0.02 per share last year. The $4.8 million increase in net loss 1 is primarily attributable to a lower sales volume, a lower gross profit percentage and increased costs recognized in connection with the Company's ongoing asbestos litigation.





amounted to $4.3 million or $0.20 per share compared to net earnings of $0.5 million or $0.02 per share last year. The $4.8 million increase in net loss is primarily attributable to a lower sales volume, a lower gross profit percentage and increased costs recognized in connection with the Company's ongoing asbestos litigation. In response to the disappointing results and the current business environment, the Company has accelerated the assessment of its global manufacturing footprint, supply chain and cost structure as per its Velocity 2020 strategic plan. Consequently, the Company has begun a global cost reduction and efficiency initiative with the goal of reducing annual supply chain, production and overhead costs by approximately $20 million by the end of the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020.





Sales amounted to $71.4 million, a decrease of $6.3 million or 8.1% from the prior year. Sales were negatively impacted by the lack of shippable backlog, particularly in the Company's North American operations, and delays in shipments of certain large project orders caused by various customer-related, supply chain and internal operational issues. Sales were also negatively impacted by lower shipments of non-project commodity valves due to fierce competition and continued weakness in the oil and gas sector, thus increasing the importance for the Company to target discrete market segments where its engineering know-how and agile design capabilities can be a leverage for future growth.





Bookings amounted to $72.2 million, a decrease of $37.8 million or 34.4% compared to last year. This decrease is due primarily to lower project orders booked by the Company's French and Italian subsidiaries, both of which had recorded significant large project orders in the prior year quarter.





The Company ended the period with a backlog of $456.6 million, an increase of $18.4 million or 4.2% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. While bookings were marginally higher than shipments in the quarter, the increase in backlog is due primarily to the strengthening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar over the course of the current quarter.





Gross profit percentage decreased by 510 basis points from 24.1% to 19.0%. The decrease in the gross profit percentage is mainly attributable to the lower sales volume as well as a product mix with a lower proportion of higher margin product sales, such as spare parts.





Administration costs amounted to $19.1 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 1.6%. The increase is due to an increase in costs recognized in connection with the Company's ongoing asbestos litigation, which was partially offset by lower sales commissions. The fluctuation in asbestos costs for the quarter is due more to the timing of settlement payments in these two periods rather than to changes in long-term trends.





The Company ended the quarter with net cash 2 of $61.6 million, a decrease of $10.9 million or 15.0% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. This decrease is primarily attributable to negative non-cash working capital movements, particularly an increase in inventories and accounts receivable, partially offset by an increase in customer deposits.





of $61.6 million, a decrease of $10.9 million or 15.0% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. This decrease is primarily attributable to negative non-cash working capital movements, particularly an increase in inventories and accounts receivable, partially offset by an increase in customer deposits. Foreign currency impacts:

Based on average exchange rates, the Euro weakened 3.9% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This weakening resulted in the Company's net profits and bookings from its European subsidiaries being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current quarter.



Based on average exchange rates, the Canadian dollar weakened 3.6% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This weakening resulted in the Company's Canadian dollar expenses being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current quarter.



The net impact of the above currency swings was not significant on the Company's net earnings 1 .



"This was a very difficult quarter in terms of sales and order bookings, principally in our North American operations, and the loss for the quarter was a disappointment," said John Ball, CFO of Velan Inc. "While some of our overseas operations continue to perform well, it was not sufficient to counter the soft sales in North America. It is, however, highlighting the need to continue to drive for operational efficiencies in all parts of our operations."

Yves Leduc, President and CEO of Velan Inc., said, "We are responding to the tough market conditions with an ambitious three-year plan to both drive out $20 million of annual costs, which we will invest in improving our competitiveness, and invest at the same time in growing our market share in under-developed high-margin key target markets. In pursuing these priorities, the Company intends to accelerate the transformation initiated under our Velocity 2020 strategic plan, building an organization that is more agile, delivering greater value to its customers through superior products and tailored solutions, and disciplined market development."

Dividend

The Board declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN$0.10 per share, payable on September 29, 2017, to all shareholders of record as at September 15, 2017.

Conference call

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the first quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1-800-672-3665, access code 21855021. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253, access code 21855021.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$331.8 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,800 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like "should", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "continue" or "estimate" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management's assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS measures

In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS measures") and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company's consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business.

The term "net cash" is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments less bank indebtedness, short- term bank loans, and current portion of long-term bank borrowings. Refer to the "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures" section in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis included in its Interim Report for the quarter ended May 31, 2017 for a detailed calculation of this measure.

1 Net earnings or loss refers to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares. 2 Non-IFRS measures - see explanation above.

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As At May 31, February 28, 2017 2017 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 87,360 84,019 Short-term investments 1,498 974 Accounts receivable 130,812 125,512 Income taxes recoverable 9,787 7,145 Inventories 181,761 173,089 Deposits and prepaid expenses 3,766 3,391 Derivative assets 284 1,202 415,268 395,332 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 91,815 91,535 Intangible assets and goodwill 19,757 19,023 Deferred income taxes 13,292 12,951 Other assets 403 456 125,267 123,965 Total assets 540,535 519,297 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 22,740 7,792 Short-term bank loans 1,395 1,650 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,475 60,641 Income taxes payable 591 946 Dividend payable 1,608 1,631 Customer deposits 49,631 43,953 Provisions 10,860 10,600 Accrual for performance guarantees 28,549 26,943 Derivative liabilities 1,859 799 Current portion of long-term debt 7,410 7,115 183,118 162,070 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 15,136 15,318 Deferred income taxes 2,863 2,784 Other liabilities 7,453 7,214 25,452 25,316 Total liabilities 208,570 187,386 Equity Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Share capital 73,557 73,584 Contributed surplus 6,026 6,017 Retained earnings 275,424 281,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (29,320 ) (35,550 ) 325,687 325,394 Non-controlling interest 6,278 6,517 Total equity 331,965 331,911 Total liabilities and equity 540,535 519,297

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended May 31 2017 2016 $ $ Sales 71,087 77,409 Cost of sales 57,596 58,744 Gross profit 13,491 18,665 Administration costs 19,139 18,766 Other expense (income) 296 (107 ) Operating profit (loss) (5,944 ) 6 Finance income 128 265 Finance costs 152 125 Finance income (costs) - net (24 ) 140 Income (Loss) before income taxes (5,968 ) 146 Income taxes (1,382 ) (428 ) Net income (loss) for the period (4,586 ) 574 Net income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (4,304 ) 528 Non-controlling interest (282 ) 46 (4,586 ) 574 Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic (0.20 ) 0.02 Diluted (0.20 ) 0.02 Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share 0.07 0.08 (CA$0.10 ) (CA$0.10 ) Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Votng Shares Basic 21,665,337 21,737,135 Diluted 21,671,213 21,743,540

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended May 31 2017 2016 $ $ Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) for the period (4,586 ) 574 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations whose functional currency is other than the reporting currency (U.S. dollar) 6,273 3,117 Comprehensive income (loss) 1,687 3,691 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares 1,926 3,452 Non-controlling interest (239 ) 239 1,687 3,691

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares) Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders

Number of

shares



Share

capital

Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings



Total

Non-controlling

interest



Total

equity Balance - February 28, 2017 21,667,235 73,584 6,017 (35,550 ) 281,343 325,394 6,517 331,911 Net income (loss) for the period - - - - (4,304 ) (4,304 ) (282 ) (4,586 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 6,230 - 6,230 43 6,273 21,667,235 73,584 6,017 (29,320 ) 277,039 327,320 6,278 333,598 Effect of share-based compensation - - 9 - - 9 - 9 Share repurchase (2,500 ) (27 ) - - (7 ) (34 ) - (34 ) Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - - (1,163 ) (1,163 ) - (1,163 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - - (445 ) (445 ) - (445 ) Balance - May 31, 2017 21,664,735 73,557 6,026 (29,320 ) 275,424 325,687 6,278 331,965 Balance - February 29, 2016 21,737,135 74,345 5,941 (33,089 ) 280,380 327,577 5,542 333,119 Net income (loss) for the period - - - - 528 528 46 574 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 2,924 - 2,924 193 3,117 21,737,135 74,345 5,941 (30,165 ) 280,908 331,029 5,781 336,810 Effect of share-based compensation - - 19 - - 19 - 19 Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - - (1,174 ) (1,174 ) - (1,174 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - - (484 ) (484 ) - (484 ) Balance - May 31, 2016 21,737,135 74,345 5,960 (30,165 ) 279,250 329,390 5,781 335,171