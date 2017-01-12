Velan Inc. Reports its Third Quarter 2016/17 Financial Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) (the "Company"), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2016.
Highlights
- Sales of US$80.4 million for the quarter
- Net earnings1 of US$1.5 million for the quarter
- Order backlog of US$416.1 million at the end of the quarter
- Net new orders received ("Bookings") of US$134.9 million for the quarter
- Net cash2 of US$72.5 million at the end of the quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three-month periods ended
|
|Nine-month periods ended
|
|(millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share
|November 30
|
|November 30
|
|amounts)
|2016
|
|2015
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|Sales
|$
|80.4
|
|$
|104.0
|
|$
|228.9
|
|$
|318.7
|
|Gross Profit
|
|21.7
|
|
|26.0
|
|
|59.6
|
|
|76.2
|
|Gross profit %
|
|27.0
|%
|
|25.0
|%
|
|26.0
|%
|
|23.9
|%
|Net income attributable to Multiple and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|
|1.5
|
|
|3.6
|
|
|4.0
|
|
|11.5
|
|Net income per share - basic and diluted
|
|0.07
|
|
|0.16
|
|
|0.19
|
|
|0.52
|
Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2016):
- Net earnings1 amounted to $1.5 million or $0.07 per share compared to $3.6 million or $0.16 per share last year. Adjusted net earnings2, which excludes from net earnings1 the after-tax impact of the restructuring costs incurred in the prior year quarter, amounted to $1.5 million or $0.07 per share compared to $5.2 million or $0.23 per share last year. The $3.7 million decrease in adjusted net earnings2 is primarily attributable to a lower sales volume and an increase in costs recognized in connection with the Company's ongoing asbestos litigation, which were partially offset by gross margin improvements and mark to market foreign exchange gains on certain forward contracts.
- Bookings amounted to $134.9 million, an increase of $45.4 million or 50.7% compared to last year. This increase is due primarily to new large project orders booked by the Company's French operations, primarily in the nuclear sector, and by its German operations, primarily in the power sector.
- Sales amounted to $80.4 million, a decrease of $23.6 million or 22.7% from the prior year. Sales were negatively impacted by the decreased bookings received over the last fiscal year as well as delays in shipments of certain large project orders caused by various customer-related, supply chain and internal operational issues.
- Gross profit percentage increased by 200 basis points from 25.0% to 27.0%. Despite the lower sales volume, the increase in the gross profit percentage was mainly attributable to a product mix with a greater proportion of higher margin product sales, material cost savings, as well as labour and overhead savings stemming from the restructuring initiatives implemented in the prior fiscal year.
First Nine Months Fiscal 2017 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first nine- months of fiscal 2016):
- Net earnings1 amounted to $4.0 million or $0.19 per share compared to $11.5 million or $0.52 per share last year. Adjusted net earnings2, which excludes from net earnings1 the after-tax impact of the restructuring costs incurred in the prior year, amounted to $4.0 million or $0.19 per share compared to $13.1 million or $0.59 per share last year. The $9.1 million decrease in adjusted net earnings2 is primarily attributable to a lower sales volume which was partially offset by gross margin improvements and decreased administration costs.
- Bookings amounted to $322.3 million, an increase of $79.5 million or 32.7% compared to last year. Excluding the effect of an order cancellation of $23.6 million in the prior year period, bookings would have increased by $55.9 million or 21.0%. This increase is due primarily to new large project orders booked by the Company's French, German and Italian operations, which was partially offset by a decrease in orders booked in the Company's North American operations.
- Sales amounted to $228.9 million, a decrease of $89.8 million or 28.2% from the prior year. Sales were negatively impacted, particularly in our Italian and North American operations, by the decreased bookings received over the last fiscal year. Delays in shipments of certain large project orders caused by various customer-related, supply chain and internal operational issues, particularly in our North American operations, also had a negative impact on sales for the period.
- As a result of bookings outpacing sales in the period, the Company ended the period with a backlog of $416.1 million, an increase of $84.9 million or 25.6% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. This increase in backlog occurred despite the negative impact related to the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar over the course of the period.
- Gross profit percentage increased by 210 basis points from 23.9% to 26.0%. Despite the lower sales volume, the increase in the gross profit percentage was mainly attributable to a product mix with a greater proportion of higher margin product sales, material cost savings, as well as labour and overhead savings stemming from the restructuring initiatives implemented in the prior fiscal year.
- Administration costs amounted to $56.9 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 1.2%. The decrease was achieved despite a $2.2 million increase in costs recognized in connection with the Company's ongoing asbestos litigation. The fluctuation in asbestos costs for the period is due more to the timing of settlement payments in these two periods rather than to changes in long-term trends.
- The Company ended the period with net cash2 of $72.5 million, a decrease of $9.5 million or 11.6% since the beginning of the year. This decrease is primarily attributable to long-term debt repayments and distributions to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
- Foreign currency impacts:
- Based on average exchange rates, the euro strengthened 1.0% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This strengthening resulted in the Company's net profits and bookings from its European subsidiaries being reported as higher U.S. dollar amounts in the current period.
- Based on average exchange rates, the Canadian dollar weakened 2.2% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This weakening resulted in the Company's Canadian dollar expenses being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current period.
- The net impact of the above currency swings was generally favourable on the Company's net earnings1.
"The Company continued to feel the impact on sales of a depleted backlog in Fiscal 2016," said John Ball, CFO of Velan Inc. "However, we were able to improve margin and maintain expenses, while our foreign currency hedging policy blunted the negative impact of currency swings."
Yves Leduc, President of Velan Inc., said, "The market downturn has continued to affect our performance in the third quarter, mainly in our North American division, hit by a lower backlog, customers postponing shipments, and large complex orders causing supply chain delays. Also, we are progressing with the deployment of our strategic plan, the first phase of which is heavily focused on driving efficiencies and reducing lead times through operational excellence; in parallel, we are planting the seeds to spark growth in several global markets where we are very well positioned. In summary, despite the turbulent industry environment, we have made the right moves to mitigate its effects and get ready to rebound once the market recovers."
Tom Velan, CEO of Velan Inc. said, "We are encouraged to see improvements in new order bookings in many overseas markets, with net new orders increasing by over 50% in the quarter over the same period last year, and over 30% on a year to date basis."
Dividend
The Board declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN$0.10 per share, payable on March 31, 2017, to all shareholders of record as at March 15, 2017.
Conference call
Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the third quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1-800-672-3665, access code 21841522. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253, access code 21841522.
About Velan
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$426.9 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.
Safe harbour statement
This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like "should", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "continue" or "estimate" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management's assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Non-IFRS measures
In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS measures") and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company's consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business.
The term "adjusted net earnings" is defined as net income attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus restructuring costs less the income tax effect of the restructuring costs. Refer to the "Reconciliations of Non- IFRS Measures" section in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis included in its Interim Report for the quarter ended November 30, 2016 for a detailed calculation of this measure.
The term "net cash" is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments less bank indebtedness, short-term bank loans, and current portion of long-term bank borrowings. Refer to the "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures" section in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis included in its Interim Report for the quarter ended November 30, 2016 for a detailed calculation of this measure.
|
|
|(1)
|Net earnings refers to net income attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.
|(2)
|Non-IFRS measures - see explanation above.
|
|
|
|
|Velan Inc.
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|As At
|November 30,
|
|February 29,
|
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|81,303
|
|89,368
|
|Short-term investments
|149
|
|3,225
|
|Accounts receivable
|103,578
|
|119,569
|
|Income taxes recoverable
|11,455
|
|5,674
|
|Inventories
|179,061
|
|162,523
|
|Deposits and prepaid expenses
|3,896
|
|3,586
|
|Derivative assets
|1,142
|
|1,598
|
|
|380,584
|
|385,543
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|92,426
|
|95,257
|
|Intangible assets and goodwill
|18,728
|
|20,352
|
|Deferred income taxes
|14,069
|
|13,537
|
|Other assets
|589
|
|938
|
|
|
|
|125,812
|
|130,084
|
|Total assets
|506,396
|
|515,627
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Bank indebtedness
|4,960
|
|5,028
|
|Short-term bank loans
|1,313
|
|1,319
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|58,944
|
|62,943
|
|Income taxes payable
|4,380
|
|5,746
|
|Dividend payable
|1,619
|
|1,606
|
|Customer deposits
|38,193
|
|28,123
|
|Provisions
|9,731
|
|9,333
|
|Accrual for performance guarantees
|27,935
|
|30,563
|
|Derivative liabilities
|132
|
|2,945
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|6,210
|
|7,978
|
|
|153,417
|
|155,584
|
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Long-term debt
|11,206
|
|14,471
|
|Deferred income taxes
|3,055
|
|3,408
|
|Other liabilities
|8,904
|
|9,045
|
|
|
|
|23,165
|
|26,924
|
|Total liabilities
|176,582
|
|182,508
|
|
|
|Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|74,050
|
|74,345
|
|Contributed surplus
|5,998
|
|5,941
|
|Retained earnings
|279,386
|
|280,380
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(35,566
|)
|(33,089
|)
|
|323,868
|
|327,577
|
|
|
|Non-controlling interest
|5,946
|
|5,542
|
|Total equity
|329,814
|
|333,119
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|506,396
|
|515,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velan Inc.
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|Three-month periods ended
|
|Nine-month periods ended
|
|
|November 30
|
|November 30
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|$
|
|$
|
|
|
|Sales
|80,396
|
|104,002
|
|228,942
|
|318,739
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|58,664
|
|77,988
|
|169,305
|
|242,527
|
|
|
|Gross profit
|21,732
|
|26,014
|
|59,637
|
|76,212
|
|
|
|Administration costs
|21,120
|
|18,579
|
|56,918
|
|57,649
|
|Restructuring costs
|-
|
|2,150
|
|-
|
|2,150
|
|Other expense (income)
|(1,189
|)
|162
|
|(987
|)
|171
|
|
|
|Operating profit (loss)
|1,801
|
|5,123
|
|3,706
|
|16,242
|
|
|
|Finance income
|184
|
|213
|
|664
|
|713
|
|Finance costs
|186
|
|173
|
|443
|
|740
|
|
|
|Finance income (costs) - net
|(2
|)
|40
|
|221
|
|(27
|)
|Income (Loss) before income taxes
|1,799
|
|5,163
|
|3,927
|
|16,215
|
|Provision for (Recovery of) income taxes
|25
|
|1,496
|
|(301
|)
|4,020
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) for the period
|1,774
|
|3,667
|
|4,228
|
|12,195
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|1,501
|
|3,608
|
|4,030
|
|11,464
|
|Non-controlling interest
|273
|
|59
|
|198
|
|731
|
|
|1,774
|
|3,667
|
|4,228
|
|12,195
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|0.07
|
|0.16
|
|0.19
|
|0.52
|
|Diluted
|0.07
|
|0.16
|
|0.19
|
|0.52
|
|
|
|Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple
|0.08
|
|0.07
|
|0.23
|
|0.23
|
|
|Voting Share
|(CA$0.10
|)
|(CA$0.10
|)
|(CA$0.30
|)
|(CA$0.30
|)
|
|
|Total weighted average number of Subordinate and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Multiple Voting Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|21,720,445
|
|21,839,960
|
|21,724,891
|
|21,861,664
|
|Diluted
|21,725,673
|
|21,839,960
|
|21,731,029
|
|21,861,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|Three-month periods ended
|
|Nine-month periods ended
|
|
|November 30
|
|November 30
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|$
|
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) for the period
|1,774
|
|3,667
|
|4,228
|
|12,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations whose functional currency is other than the reporting currency (U.S. dollar)
|
(5,283
|)
|
(5,910
|)
|
(2,222
|)
|
(7,598
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|(3,509
|)
|(2,243
|)
|2,006
|
|4,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|(3,539
|)
|(2,423
|)
|1,553
|
|4,105
|
|Non-controlling interest
|30
|
|180
|
|453
|
|492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(3,509
|)
|(2,243
|)
|2,006
|
|4,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velan Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)
|
|
|
|Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of
shares
|
|Share
capital
|
|Contributed
surplus
|
|Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
|Retained
earnings
|
|Total
|
|Non-controlling
interest
|
|Total
equity
|
|Balance - February 29, 2016
|21,737,135
|
|74,345
|
|5,941
|
|(33,089
|)
|280,380
|
|327,577
|
|5,542
|
|333,119
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) for the period
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|4,030
|
|4,030
|
|198
|
|4,228
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(2,477
|)
|-
|
|(2,477
|)
|255
|
|(2,222
|)
|
|
|
|21,737,135
|
|74,345
|
|5,941
|
|(35,566
|)
|284,410
|
|329,130
|
|5,995
|
|335,125
|
|
|
|Effect of share-based compensation
|-
|
|-
|
|57
|
|-
|
|-
|
|57
|
|-
|
|57
|
|Share repurchase
|(27,100
|)
|(295
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|(59
|)
|(354
|)
|-
|
|(354
|)
|Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Multiple Voting Shares
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(3,572
|)
|(3,572
|)
|-
|
|(3,572
|)
|
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(1,393
|)
|(1,393
|)
|-
|
|(1,393
|)
|
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(49
|)
|(49
|)
|
|
|Balance - November 30, 2016
|21,710,035
|
|74,050
|
|5,998
|
|(35,566
|)
|279,386
|
|323,868
|
|5,946
|
|329,814
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance - February 28, 2015
|21,939,168
|
|76,475
|
|6,064
|
|(27,652
|)
|283,724
|
|338,611
|
|6,482
|
|345,093
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) for the period
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|11,464
|
|11,464
|
|731
|
|12,195
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(7,359
|)
|-
|
|(7,359
|)
|(239
|)
|(7,598
|)
|
|
|
|21,939,168
|
|76,475
|
|6,064
|
|(35,011
|)
|295,188
|
|342,716
|
|6,974
|
|349,690
|
|
|
|Effect of share-based compensation
|-
|
|-
|
|77
|
|-
|
|-
|
|77
|
|-
|
|77
|
|Shares issued under Share Option Plan
|14,267
|
|227
|
|(227
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Share repurchase
|(179,600
|)
|(1,957
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|(414
|)
|(2,371
|)
|-
|
|(2,371
|)
|Acquisition of non-controlling interest
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(890
|)
|(890
|)
|Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Multiple Voting Shares
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(3,670
|)
|(3,670
|)
|-
|
|(3,670
|)
|
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(1,376
|)
|(1,376
|)
|-
|
|(1,376
|)
|
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(139
|)
|(139
|)
|
|
|Balance - November 30, 2015
|21,773,835
|
|74,745
|
|5,914
|
|(35,011
|)
|289,728
|
|335,376
|
|5,945
|
|341,321
|
|
|
|Velan Inc.
|
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
|Three-month periods ended
|
|Nine-month periods ended
|
|
|November 30
|
|November 30
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|$
|
|$
|
|
|
|Cash flows from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income for the period
|1,774
|
|3,667
|
|4,228
|
|12,195
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|operating activities
|1,743
|
|2,935
|
|7,002
|
|8,342
|
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(2,641
|)
|8,480
|
|(4,375
|)
|(7,929
|)
|Cash provided (used) by operating activities
|876
|
|15,082
|
|6,855
|
|12,608
|
|
|
|Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short-term investments
|1,620
|
|(969
|)
|3,076
|
|(1,786
|)
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(2,718
|)
|(3,588
|)
|(5,991
|)
|(7,714
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(19
|)
|(53
|)
|(79
|)
|(180
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|intangible assets
|-
|
|60
|
|179
|
|150
|
|Acquisition of non-controlling interest
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(890
|)
|Net change in other assets
|215
|
|(940
|)
|348
|
|(1,448
|)
|Cash provided (used) by investing activities
|(902
|)
|(5,490
|)
|(2,467
|)
|(11,868
|)
|
|
|Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|(1,649
|)
|(1,650
|)
|(4,952
|)
|(5,170
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|(49
|)
|-
|
|(49
|)
|(139
|)
|Repurchase of shares
|(195
|)
|(1,145
|)
|(354
|)
|(2,371
|)
|Short-term bank loans
|(31
|)
|(302
|)
|(6
|)
|(930
|)
|Increase in long-term debt
|-
|
|1,125
|
|-
|
|7,134
|
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(2,051
|)
|(1,692
|)
|(5,323
|)
|(5,916
|)
|Cash provided (used) by financing activities
|(3,975
|)
|(3,664
|)
|(10,684
|)
|(7,392
|)
|
|
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash
|(2,532
|)
|(4,488
|)
|(1,701
|)
|(3,626
|)
|
|
|Net change in cash during the period
|(6,533
|)
|1,440
|
|(7,997
|)
|(10,278
|)
|
|
|Net cash - Beginning of the period
|82,876
|
|72,244
|
|84,340
|
|83,962
|
|
|
|Net cash - End of the period
|76,343
|
|73,684
|
|76,343
|
|73,684
|
|
|
|Net cash is composed of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|81,303
|
|81,392
|
|81,303
|
|81,392
|
|
|Bank indebtedness
|(4,960
|)
|(7,708
|)
|(4,960
|)
|(7,708
|)
|
|
|
|76,343
|
|73,684
|
|76,343
|
|73,684
|
|
|
|Supplementary information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest received (paid)
|64
|
|99
|
|288
|
|100
|
|Income taxes reimbursed (paid)
|(2,070
|)
|(2,198
|)
|(5,275
|)
|(6,047
|)