Velano Vascular and Partners to Address Medical Device Innovation and Vascular Access Advances in September

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Vascular access technology innovator Velano Vascular today announced that company leadership and several partners will present at a number of premier healthcare conferences in September.

Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Stone will present: "A Quiet Epidemic: The Increase of DVA Patient Populations in Our Hospitals" at Stanford's Medicine X conference on Saturday, September 16th. His talk will illuminate the rising prevalence of Difficult Venous Access (DVA) patients and the implications for patients, practitioners and health systems.

Stone will join a panel discussion at the 5th Annual Pediatric Device Innovation Symposium, hosted by The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at Children's National Health System, on Sunday, September 24th. He will moderate a session entitled "From Ideation to Commercialization: Journey to Standard-of-Care" with panelists Karun Sharma, MD Children's National Health System, Preceptis Medical CEO Steve Anderson, and MedTech Innovator VP of Clinical Value and Provider Relations Jenell Paul-Robinson.

As a speaker at the Quality and Innovation Summit in Salt Lake City, UT Stone will join a panel entitled "Harnessing an Innovation System" on Monday, September 25th alongside William H. Tettlebach, MD; Cassy Duffin-Weeks, MBA, RN; Gabriel A. Brat, MD; and Todd Dunn.

Stone will also participate in a panel discussion at the MedTech Innovation Conference in San Jose, CA entitled "Patient Centered Innovation: Perspectives from a Provider, Innovator and Advocate" on Tuesday, September 26th. LinkedIn Healthcare Editor Beth Kutscher will moderate the discussion between Stone, Intermountain Healthcare Innovation Director Todd Dunn, and Vocera Communications Chief Medical Officer Bridget Duffy, MD.

Several Velano partners will present at AVA 2017 in Phoenix, AZ during the annual scientific meeting for the Association for Vascular Access, including:

Paul Gagne, MD, FACS, RVT Head of Vascular Surgery, Assistant Chief of Staff, Norwalk Hospital The Vascular Experts, will present "Improved Blood Collection from PIVs: Angiographic and Ultrasound Imaging of the Upper Extremity Superficial Veins Supporting a Patient-Centric & Vein Sparing Approach" on Saturday, September 16 th .

. Cheryl O'Malley, DNP, MSN, BSN, BA VP Patient Care Services and Nursing University Hospitals of Cleveland Medical Center, will present "Going Peripheral: Central Line De-escalation Methods" on Sunday, September 17 th .

. Maureen Fagan, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNP-BC Associate Chief Nurse, Connor's Center for Women and Newborn-OB/GYN - Executive Director, Center for Patients and Families at Brigham & Women's Hospital, will present "What Are the Real Sticking Points for Patients in Blood Collections?" on Sunday, September 17 th .

. Deborah Mulloy, PhD, RN, CNOR Associate Chief Nurse for Quality and the Center for Nursing Excellence Brigham and Women's Hospital, will present "Debunking Concerns of Peripheral IV Blood Collections: A Study of the PIVO Device" on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Velano Vascular

Velano Vascular is committed to reducing the pain, risk, and inefficiencies of vascular access and blood collection practices. Velano Vascular's PIVO device enables blood draws from Peripheral IV catheters, aiming to enable more compassionate care for hospital inpatients, a safer practice for caregivers, and a more financially responsible alternative for health systems. Velano Vascular is backed by First Round Capital, Griffin Hospital, Kapor Capital, Safeguard Scientifics, Sutter Health, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), White Owl Capital, and a number of health-industry veterans. Company collaborators include several of the leading hospital systems in the United States. More information is available at www.velanovascular.com and @velanovascular.