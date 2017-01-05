7th Gen Intel Core Desktops are immediately available with the RennSeat Pro simulator available in late January

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Velocity Micro®, the premier builder of award winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, workstations, and GPU solutions announces new products for CES including the RennSeat Pro, a premium, fully turnkey, custom designed driving simulator package which can also be configured as a flight sim cockpit. In addition, Velocity Micro also announces the immediate availability of 7th Gen Intel Core processors in all Gaming, Home & Office, and Workstation desktops, starting at just $849.

"Speed is in our blood and our heritage that dates back to our founding 20 years ago. Building a racing cockpit was a natural progression and an extension of that philosophy," said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. "We're very excited to make the RennSeat Pro available to our customers."

Featuring premium steel construction, the RennSeat Pro is designed for iRacing enthusiasts, hard-core immersive gaming, and realistic flight simulation. Packages include a fully adjustable frame, automotive quality seat, three monitor display, and all necessary peripherals to begin racing right out of the box -- a complete turnkey solution. Powering it all is Velocity Micro desktop specifically configured to ensure silky smooth sim performance along with 100% US-based support to get you up and racing right away.

Velocity Micro also announces the immediate availability of desktops powered by 7th Gen Intel Core processors, formerly known as Kaby Lake, and Intel 200-Series chipset motherboards. Featuring faster clock speeds, higher Turbo frequencies, and a new improved on-board graphics architecture, 7th Gen Intel Core processors take gaming, workstation, and home & office desktops to even more incredible levels of performance.

The RennSeat Pro will be available to purchase direct from Velocity Micro in late January. To custom configure an award-winning PC powered by 7th Gen Intel Core processors today, visit velocitymicro.com or call 888-300-4450.

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, Va.-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, workstation, visual supercomputers and peripherals. Velocity Micro products are currently available in retail from Newegg.com and Amazon.com. For more information, please call (888) 300-4450 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 18 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Maximum PC, Mobile PC, PC World, Computer Gaming World, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

