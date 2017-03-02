AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 1800, and 1800X processor based systems begin shipping immediately

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Velocity Micro®, the premier builder of award winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, workstations, and GPU solutions announces the immediate shipment of desktops powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processors. Available in both Home & Office and Enthusiast configurations, Ryzen 7 powered systems from Velocity Micro start at just $1049.

"We have a long history utilizing AMD processors in our ultra-performance PCs, going back to nearly the beginning of our 20-year history," said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. "Ryzen's launch is proving to be a huge shakeup for our industry in a positive way, and we're excited to be a part of it."

"Ryzen marks the return of AMD to the enthusiast desktop PC market with world's highest performing and lowest powered 8-core desktop PC processors. AMD is extremely excited to work with our partners to introduce these products in an array of custom system designs that will range from full size towers to small form factor PCs," said Gerald Youngblood, Senior Director, AMD WW Component Marketing, Social, & Operations.

Velocity Micro offers Ryzen desktops specially configured for either Home & Office or Enthusiast customers. Those offerings include:

Vector M30 - designed for home, office, and workstation applications, the Vector M30 utilizes mATX Asus B350M-A motherboards and AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 1800, and 1800X processors along with a number of SSD and GPU options for a multitude of customizations to meet the needs of a variety of end users. Starting at $1049.

Raptor M60 - specifically configured for higher demand enthusiast applications like gaming, the Raptor M60 is powered by Asus X370 motherboards, AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 1800, and 1800X processors, along with some of the most powerful single and dual graphics options on the planet. The end result -- killer framerates, faster renders, and more productivity, all starting at $1399. Available in mATX and ATX versions.

To custom configure an award-winning PC powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processors today, visit velocitymicro.com or call 888-300-4450.

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, Va.-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, workstation, visual supercomputers and peripherals. Velocity Micro products are currently available in retail from Newegg.com and Amazon.com. For more information, please call (888) 300-4450 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 18 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Maximum PC, Mobile PC, PC World, Computer Gaming World, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.