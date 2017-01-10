Vemanti Group Announces Recent Corporate Developments

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Vemanti Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VMNT) a diversified holding corporation, today provides its recent corporate developments. The Company's annual financial report will be issued in the near future.

Testing for MedicatedOne's new line of cannabis-infused edibles has started with BudGenius, an independent cannabis testing lab (http://budgenius.com/). Initial results for proper dosage per serving have been promising. Its R&D team is working on improving the recipes as well as working on other cannabis-infused recipes.

The Company is currently in talks with an established UK-based payment processor for its planned cannabis-focused mobile payments subsidiary. The intent is for both companies to reach a formal understanding and proceed with an agreement after all preliminary business criteria have been identified, aligned, and discussed.

Looking to enhance capabilities for VoiceStep's core hosted VoIP product line, the Company is working with a Vietnam-based technology partner to add team communication and collaboration features. It may even opt to launch a stand-alone real-time team collaboration app and platform using the SaaS (Software as a Service) model. Nowadays, the trend is for companies to have all communications (email, chat, voice, video, files, social media, etc.) linked, logged, stored, searchable and sharable for groups or individuals, for 1:1 sessions, with host of 3rd-party extensions and applications integration to help teams get work done on a single platform. Corporates are increasingly using this approach to better manage both internal and external conversations (i.e. social media). This market is projected to be more than $70 Billion by 2019 according to Markets and Markets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-collaboration.asp).

On another front, the Company has also started forging a strategic alliance with a well-established Vietnam-based company who is well entrenched in real-time and immersive 3D solutions for a wide variety of industries. Interactive pre-visualization is an incredibly powerful tool for testing any kind of three dimensional designs whether it be consumer product design, industrial design or architecture. As a marketing tool, interactive 3D solutions allow the consumers to make informed decision before making a purchase. The partnership, once in place, will give the Company access to a portfolio of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology as well real-time image processing and mobile development which can be integrated with a team communication platform to target any specific market segment. According to IDC, the AR/VR market is forecasted to reach $162 Billion in 2020: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS41676216

The company has achieved the above engagements and activities through organic marketing and business development efforts through zero dilutive events.

Mr. Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti, commented, "To take advantage of the recent passage of the Proposition 64 ballot measure in the State of California, we're positioning ourselves at the forefront of being a developer and marketer of innovative CBD-infused edible cannabis products. However, we believe that the lack of credible payment solutions among cannabis players is the real sustainable and viable revenue opportunity. To remain diversified, we're also looking into other potential high value markets that feasibly fit well into the Company's long term plans of being involved with technology-driven products and services. High-growth markets such as team collaboration and AR/VR present opportunities where we can position ourselves not only to compete better, faster, and more cost-effective for short-term revenue, but also being able to do something unique and revolutionary going forward."

About Vemanti Group

Vemanti Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VMNT) www.vemanti.com is a diversified holding corporation that's looking to be active in high-growth and technology-driven markets. The company plans to grow by adding value-added and fundamentally-sound businesses to their portfolio.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.