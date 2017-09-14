Vena Solutions Appoints Shawn Cadeau as Chief Operating Officer

Executive Team Investments Pay Off as Corporate Performance Management Leader Continues to See Industry-Leading Growth and Retention

ALBANY, NY and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced it has appointed Shawn Cadeau to chief operating officer (COO). Vena has seen accelerated growth in quarterly revenues under Cadeau's leadership as chief revenue officer (CRO), along with industry-leading customer satisfaction, revenue retention and more. As COO, Cadeau will oversee Vena's customer success and professional services departments, in addition to the sales and marketing teams he led as CRO.

"Since joining the team, Shawn has been instrumental in Vena's growth, deepening and expanding relationships with customers and partners," said Eric Byunn, Vena board member and partner at Centana Growth Partners. "Customers are not only benefiting from Vena, but discovering new applications for its software and investing further in the company's value proposition."

Cadeau joined Vena as CRO in January and has been responsible for leading sales, marketing and other growth initiatives. In that time Vena has seen growth not only in revenues and customers, but also in revenue retention through additional licenses and expanded use of the company's software among its existing clients. Cadeau has also injected a highly data-driven management approach to sales and marketing, helped increase collaboration between the teams, and strengthened Vena's sales enablement capabilities.

"Shawn has been a key addition to our executive team, exceeding our expectations on all fronts," said Don Mal, CEO of Vena Solutions. "As CRO, he took a personal role in closing new deals and driving Vena's expansion. I am excited to watch his success as COO as he helps to lead the company to new heights."

Prior to joining Vena, Cadeau was chief marketing officer at FreshBooks and senior vice president of global marketing at Corel Corporation. Earlier in his career, he was responsible for product marketing for Adobe's enterprise and server business, having joined the company via its acquisition of JetForm. Cadeau holds a BA with honors from Wilfrid Laurier University.

"Vena has an amazing, world-class team that's passionate about its customers' success," said Cadeau. "I'm delighted to be part of this team as we continue to set the bar for growth, innovation and customer satisfaction."

Vena Solutions redefines how medium and large sized companies manage their budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting. Vena combines a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics with Excel to create a cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) solution. The best companies in the world use Vena to get trusted numbers and insights fast. Vena is the fastest growing cloud CPM company and the only one to embrace -- not replace -- Excel. Visit us at www.venasolutions.com.