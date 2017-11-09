Fastest growing corporate performance management company scores again as one of North America's fastest growing technology companies

ALBANY, NY and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced it was named one of North America's fastest growing technology companies in the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ awards program. This marks the second consecutive year Vena made the list.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 celebrates the fastest-growing technology, media and telecommunications companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are based on percentage revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

"Vena's impressive growth is a direct result of our industry-leading customer satisfaction, as well as our unique 'embrace Excel' approach to delivering CPM solutions, a differentiator that continues to be validated by customers and analysts alike," said Don Mal, CEO of Vena. "Vena's success also stems from anticipating the future needs of our customers, most notably through our soon to be released and industry-first revenue performance management solution."

Vena's Excel-based software automates financial processes such as budgeting, revenue forecasting, financial close management and reporting, with enterprise-grade features including a centralized database, workflow, audit trail and more. In the coming months, Vena will set the bar for product innovation again with its revenue performance management solution, helping customers grow their business right by investing in the resources, products and customers that best impact revenues and profitability.

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

In addition to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Vena's recent accolades include being named a winner in the annual International M&A awards, CRN's Emerging Cloud Vendors and CEO World Awards. Vena was also named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Management Solutions report, was named as a CPM market leader by Nucleus Research, and was the only company to receive a perfect customer satisfaction score by BPM Partners in its Pulse of Performance Management Survey. It was also named a "Top Performer" in Featured Customers' 2017 Fall Customer Success Report for the Financial Close Management Software Category.

Vena Solutions redefines how medium and large sized companies manage their budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting. Vena combines a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics with Excel to create a cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) solution. The best companies in the world use Vena to get trusted numbers and insights fast. Vena is the fastest growing cloud CPM company and the only one to embrace -- not replace -- Excel. Visit us at www.venasolutions.com.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.