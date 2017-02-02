Vendavo Introduces Packaged Software Offerings Designed to Accelerate Time to Value

Vendavo Packaged Solutions Deliver Pricing Intelligence to Sales Teams For Increased Agility and Customer Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Vendavo, a leading provider of margin and profit optimization solutions, today announced a new set of Packaged Solution offerings with advanced analytics and segmentation and price optimization capabilities for the B2B Global 2000. Vendavo Profit Insights and Vendavo Pricing Guidance are cloud-based solutions that use predictive analytics, advanced machine learning, and industry-specific segmentation optimization to provide a more agile, cost-effective approach to enterprise software implementation.

Gartner research shows that price optimization solutions can support margin improvements of 0.50% or more, with attainable revenue improvements of 2% to 4%.* However, getting to these results can take a long time.

"Traditional pricing and optimization solutions were challenging and complex, with implementations taking more than 15 months," said Bruno Slosse, president and CEO of Vendavo. "With Vendavo Packaged Solutions, we have removed that complexity by bringing together preconfigured software capabilities delivered through VendavoCloud Hosting and supported by a wide range of integrated services. As a result, our packaged solutions can usually be implemented in under 16-19 weeks, and it's not uncommon to realize 1-5% of margin improvement."

Vendavo Packaged Solutions are delivered through VendavoCloud Hosting and include a wide range of integrated services, such as customer-specific configuration support and dedicated ROI consulting resources. Industry-specific capabilities are also available, allowing organizations to fine-tune workflows and leverage best practices across their specific industry requirements.

Key Vendavo Packaged Solutions Features Include:

• Vendavo Profit Insights •

Increase visibility into the root causes of low margin performance for products and customers. •

Analyze large data volumes from multiple sources, visualize data findings, and share insights with key stakeholders in the organization. •

Automatically detect trends in customer behavior that indicate risk and send alerts to Sales and relevant account stakeholders. •

Vendavo Pricing Guidance •

Determine optimized target prices and integrate them into CPQ, CRM, home-grown sales quoting tools, or SAP systems. •

Create comprehensive, customizable segmentation models that monitor margin performance for chosen segments, such as customer region, product line, or division. •

Identify and track price efficiency, effectiveness, and performance against targets and goals.

For additional information about Vendavo Packaged Solutions please visit: http://www.vendavo.com/products/vendavo-packaged-solutions/. Visit Vendavo at Profit Summit 2017, taking place April 4-6 at Turnberry Isle Resort in Miami. To register, visit: http://bit.ly/2kpb0d5.

About Vendavo

Vendavo harnesses the power of Big Data to generate actionable insights that enable businesses to sell more profitably. The company's margin and profit optimization solutions help global customers make better data-driven decisions for pricing and sales effectiveness. Using cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise, Vendavo boasts the largest number of implementations for B2B enterprises in the industry, having helped more than 300 company divisions dramatically increase revenue, improve profit margins and maximize shareholder value. Located across the globe, Vendavo is the solution of choice for Global 2000 companies in industries such as chemicals, industrial manufacturing, high-tech, and distribution. Learn more at http://www.vendavo.com.

*Gartner Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software, published June 2016