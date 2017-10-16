TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - In an Xtalks clinical trials webinar upcoming on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 experts will share industry trends in optimizing internal resources, and five best practices to maximize productivity, manage time and budget, and achieve actionable, accurate clinical Intelligence when working with internal and external teams.

As the clinical trial landscape evolves, the development of new products grows ever more complex. Sponsors are hard-pressed to scale their clinical trial operations when resources are fully tapped, protocols expand beyond the borders of any single country, and the web of external resources becomes challenging to manage.

Laurie Halloran, President and CEO of Halloran Consulting Group, will present the challenges and opportunities sponsors face when managing with limited resources. Sponsors must create strategic oversight capabilities and limit the redundancies from internal teams and vendors to achieve quality outcomes.

Julie Peacock of Comprehend will follow with five best practices based on a real-world case study of how a sponsor was able to increase trials and optimize their CRO relationship, without adding staff. We will provide a live demonstration of the technology that enabled this customer to:

See, act on, and share metrics across internal and external teams Proactively identify and mitigate risk Manage site and CRA performance Empower teams through collaboration and workflow

This sponsor now monitors insights and issue resolution in real-time, and collaborates online with their CROs through automation.

To learn more information about this complementary event visit: Vendor Oversight: Five Best Practices in Optimizing Limited Resources

