Venstar Receives 2016 Connected Home and Building Award for ColorTouch Smart Thermostat From IoT Evolution Magazine

Compatible With Amazon Echo/Alexa, Control4, RTI and More

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Venstar®, a leading thermostat and energy management systems supplier, today announced that its ColorTouch® color touch screen WiFi® thermostat received a 2016 IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering IoT technologies. This award honors organizations delivering innovative solutions that enable the advancement of the smart home and buildings industry.

"It is my honor to congratulate the Venstar team for its innovative work and contributions to the smart home and buildings industry," said Carl Ford, CEO of Crossfire Media, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution Magazine.

"We are pleased to receive the 2016 Connected Home and Building Award for our ColorTouch thermostats," said Steve Dushane, president and CEO of Venstar Inc. "ColorTouch residential thermostats are compatible with leading smart home solutions, enabling users to have more control than ever over the comfort of their homes."

ColorTouch residential thermostats are compatible with smart home automation solutions, including Amazon Echo/Alexa, Control4, and RTI. Venstar also offers an API for third-party development of integration with home automation and other applications. All of the ColorTouch models feature a multi-functional, simple-to-use, graphic touch screen. Its color touch screen can be programmed to display a picture gallery of up to 100 photos to be used as a slideshow. Select ColorTouch models offer Wi-Fi inside for remote monitoring and control using Venstar's free Skyport™ mobile app. Select models also include humidity control. ColorTouch can utilize information from Venstar's Wireless Temperature Sensor to enable averaging of air temperatures across the entire location for a more comfortable, energy-efficient environment. ColorTouch thermostats are compatible with virtually every type of commercial heating and air conditioning system.

Contact a Venstar Distributor or Dealer Near You

ColorTouch and Voyager® thermostats are available through Venstar's network of distributors with tens of thousands of contractors throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. For a dealer near you, visit: http://www.venstar.com/buy/

For more information about Venstar's thermostats, please visit: http://www.venstar.com/thermostats/

For product videos, visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/venstarinc

About Venstar Inc.

Venstar Inc. is a leading thermostat and energy management system (EMS) manufacturer, known for providing value to its customers via ease of use and installation, proven cost savings, improved energy efficiency, quality and reliability. Founded in 1992, Venstar is one of the largest thermostat suppliers in the world and designs and produces Venstar-branded products as well as OEM thermostat products for the biggest names in HVAC. Venstar's Surveyor is a leading energy management system, typically saving small-box retailers 20-35 percent of their energy costs, which translates to tens of millions of dollars in savings each year and dramatic reductions in CO 2 emissions. Surveyor currently controls the energy usage of 25,000+ retail locations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

For more information, visit Venstar: www.venstar.com

Email: sales@venstar.com

Telephone: 818-341-8760

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/2/11G129252/Images/ColorTouch_built_in_WiFi_2-15-48058d384c09ad38beb1a9f2d1259397.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVUQlqeGf6I