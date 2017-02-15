Venstar's Wireless Temperature Sensor Saves Energy and Improves Indoor Comfort for Commercial and Residential Applications

Compatible With ColorTouch and Explorer Wi-Fi Thermostats

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Venstar®, a leading thermostat and energy management systems supplier, today announced the availability of its new Wireless Temperature Sensor (Model ACC-TSENWIFI). Compatible with ColorTouch® and Explorer™ (formerly Voyager®) Wi-Fi® residential and commercial thermostats, Venstar's Wireless Temperature Sensor helps save energy while improving indoor comfort. It is available throughout North America from Venstar's exclusive network of Wholesale HVAC Distributors.

"Venstar's Wireless Temperature Sensor can be used as a remote sensor to control air temperature for a specific location or average the air temperature across the entire location for a more comfortable, energy-efficient environment. It can even be used to monitor specialized locations such as wine cellars or walk-in refrigerators," said Steve Dushane, president and CEO of Venstar Inc. "It is very easy to set up and use. And, when configured as a supply air sensor, it also facilitates email alerts if equipment is not cooling or heating properly, enabling owners and contractors to quickly resolve issues."

Easy to set up with the Configurator App, Venstar's Wireless Temperature Sensor can be used indoors or outdoors with the on-board sensor or an external sensor, such as the included duct sensor. The sensor may be configured as an outdoor, indoor remote, return air or supply air sensor. For example:

• Remote Temperature Sensor Application

Use as a remote sensor to help control temperatures in a specific room, or use multiple sensors to average temperatures across a specific environment, such as upstairs/downstairs.

Use Venstar's ColorTouch and Explorer Wi-Fi thermostats to average together multiple Wireless Temperature Sensors with or without the thermostat in the equation.

• Supply Air Sensor Application

Use as a supply air sensor to measure the temperature of the supply air.

As a supply air sensor with the included duct sensor accessory, it will sample the supply air every 20 seconds.

In conjunction with Skyport™ Cloud Services, the wireless sensor can facilitate email alerts to the designated person(s) if the supply air temperature is not within expected limits when used as a supply air sensor and is installed with the included duct sensor. It also identifies the specific unit that is not operating properly so it can be repaired before energy costs skyrocket.

When Supply Air Alert is enabled on Skyport Cloud Services, email alerts are sent to the user and/or contractor's mobile device using Venstar's free Skyport Mobile App. With the Skyport Mobile App, users have instant access and control of multiple Venstar ColorTouch and Explorer Wi-Fi thermostats at numerous locations. Compatible with Apple® iOS and Android™ smart phones or tablets, Skyport Mobile App enables users to remotely monitor and control heating and cooling functions. They can also access information provided by the Wireless Temperature Sensor(s) to help reduce energy usage and costs while maintaining indoor comfort. Users can also use the Skyport website to remotely manage multiple thermostats.

For larger installations, such as commercial facilities, up to 20 Wireless Temperature Sensors can be used per network. They can be set up to work individually or together to help ensure a consistent, average temperature. Sensors may be powered by 24vac power or four AA batteries, which deliver an average battery life of about one year for the indoor temperatures or more than two years for outdoor temperatures.

About ColorTouch Touchscreen Thermostats With Wi-Fi Inside

Venstar offers six models of its ColorTouch programmable touchscreen thermostats: three for residential use and three for commercial use. All of the models have a multi-functional, simple-to-use, graphic touchscreen. The color touchscreen can be programmed to display a picture gallery of up to 100 photos to be used as a slideshow. Select models offer Wi-Fi inside for remote monitoring and control using Venstar's Skyport Cloud Mobile App. Select models also include humidity control. ColorTouch thermostats are compatible with virtually every type of commercial heating and air conditioning system and are compatible with smart home automation solutions, including Amazon Echo/Alexa.

About Explorer Programmable, Wireless Thermostats

Venstar offers seven models of its affordable, fully featured programmable Explorer thermostat: three commercial, three residential and one that is designed for school environments. Designed for ease of use, Explorer thermostats feature large, easy-to-read displays with easy setup and controls. Explorer thermostats feature "Simple as You Want" operation with a choice of programming options. Select models also include the ability to control or monitor a second temperature sensor, control humidification/dehumidification and include Energy Watch functionality. The top-of-the-line commercial model also features a light sensor to determine occupancy and if the lights are left on. Optional wireless modules include Wi-Fi, ZigBee and Z-Wave, making Explorer the most flexible and affordable thermostat solution for automation and the Internet of Things. Explorer thermostats are compatible with virtually every type of commercial heating and air conditioning system.

For additional integrations, Venstar's Application Programming Interface (API) enables developers and hobby programmers to integrate the thermostats with other third-party systems, including most home automation systems.

About Venstar Inc.

Venstar Inc. is a leading thermostat and energy management system (EMS) manufacturer, known for providing value to its customers via ease of use and installation, proven cost savings, improved energy efficiency, quality and reliability. Founded in 1992, Venstar is one of the largest thermostat suppliers in the world and designs and produces Venstar-branded products as well as OEM thermostat products for the biggest names in HVAC. Venstar's Surveyor is a leading energy management system, typically saving small-box retailers 20-35 percent of their energy costs, which translates to tens of millions of dollars in savings each year and dramatic reductions in CO 2 emissions. Surveyor currently controls the energy usage of 25,000+ retail locations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

