Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd is Featured on CEO Clips Airing on BNN

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:VPT) is please to announce the Corporation is being featured this week on CEO Clips airing on BNN. CEO Clips, profiles some of the most innovative publicly-traded companies in North America and will feature a 15 to 30 second clip about Ventripoint on BNN beginning today. The clip can also be viewed online via this link: http://www.b-tv.com/ventripoint-diagnostics-commercial/

About BNN

Business News Network (BNN) is Canada's only all business specialty channel with real time coverage of global market activity from a Canadian perspective.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has created the world's first analysis system to measure volume and function of the all four chambers of the heart using 2D ultrasound imaging. This accurate, precise and rapid analysis of the heart is needed to provide early detection of heart abnormalities and has a multi-billion dollar market potential.

