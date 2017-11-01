Vera Delivers Powerful, Scalable Data-Centric Security for Enterprise Email with Vera for Mail

Vera Introduces Industry's First Data Security Platform that Protects both Email and Enterprise Content With Simple, Dynamic Encryption and Granular Control

Vera (vera.com), the trusted standard for securing and sharing enterprise data, today announced the availability of Vera for Mail, a new product that makes email security simple and scalable for any organization. Built on Vera's powerful data-centric security platform, Vera for Mail makes it easy to protect confidential communications, classify messages, and dynamically change access rights to email in real-time. Designed specifically for the enterprise, Vera for Mail lets employees, external contractors, partners, and third parties automatically encrypt email messages and attachments, control access to sensitive communications, and more confidently collaborate internally and outside the company. With this new product, the Vera Platform is now the only data-centric security solution that can protect all of an enterprise's confidential content.

"The significant rise in data breaches from compromised email is changing how companies think about protecting their critical communications," said Prakash Linga, CTO and co-founder of Vera. "If we can't control how sensitive messages and attachments are used and by whom, we're going to lose this battle. But, by leveraging the same encryption, classification, rights management, and tracking that powers our file security products, we can achieve what other solutions can't: simple, data-centric security for email that just works. By taking a proactive approach to security, everybody wins."

According to the LinkedIn 2017 Cybersecurity Trends Report, more than a third of security teams lack confidence in the strength of their security programs, and fewer than 1 in 10 trust their existing email encryption tools. That's a challenging trend, given that employees are still 50% more likely to choose email over cloud services like Box or Dropbox to exchange sensitive files. With the rise of regulations that require sensitive information to be encrypted by default, security teams need better ways to protect email and attachments, no matter where they're sent.

Securing email messages, attachments, and more

Since the company's founding in 2014, Vera has successfully protected critical business data for the Fortune 100, including industry leaders GE, Capital One, and MetLife. With Vera for Mail, the company is taking the next big step towards their mission to protect any kind of enterprise data, anywhere it travels. Launched as a private Beta in February 2016, Vera for Mail has generated tremendous customer and partner excitement by making email encryption usable and scalable like never before.

With Vera for Mail, enterprises can now:

Control sensitive content that leaves the organization. Vera's data-centric protections don't expire when an email message or attachment reaches its destination. With 360-degree visibility into all email access attempts, users can easily manage permissions, track sharing, and revoke access, to ensure confidential information stays protected.

Vera's data-centric protections don't expire when an email message or attachment reaches its destination. With 360-degree visibility into all email access attempts, users can easily manage permissions, track sharing, and revoke access, to ensure confidential information stays protected. Protect critical IP sent through email. Beyond simple email encryption, Vera for Mail offers persistent protection and dynamic policy enforcement for both email and critical content shared through services like Box and Dropbox. Users can even dynamically watermark individual emails, restrict screenshots, and prevent the forwarding of content.

Beyond simple email encryption, Vera for Mail offers persistent protection and dynamic policy enforcement for both email and critical content shared through services like Box and Dropbox. Users can even dynamically watermark individual emails, restrict screenshots, and prevent the forwarding of content. Achieve simple, scalable security for collaboration and communication. Vera's seamless interface removes the friction from working with secure email, enabling organizations to deploy and manage it at scale. Designed for the complex enterprise, Vera can also automate the application of email security, enforce permissions and policies, and track how emails, attachments, and files are shared within and beyond the corporate perimeter.

To see Vera for Mail in action and to learn more about data-centric security, please visit: www.vera.com/product/mail. You can also stop by our booth (#402) during this week's O'Reilly Security Conference taking place October 30-November 1, 2017 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

About Vera

Vera is a next-generation data security company enabling businesses of all sizes to secure, track and share any kind of data, no matter where it's stored or located. With robust policy enforcement, strong encryption and strict access controls, Vera's data-centric security solution enables employees to collaborate freely while ensuring the highest levels of security, visibility and control. For more information, visit www.vera.com