Vera Honored With CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year

Data-Centric Security Pioneer Recognized for Ground-Breaking Innovation in Cybersecurity

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Vera (vera.com), the trusted standard for securing and sharing enterprise data, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year" award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today. Vera is recognized amongst an impressive list of longstanding and emerging security companies changing the future of information security including Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, CrowdStrike, AlienVault, CipherCloud, OnTrust, SonicWall, Bitdefender, Vectra Networks, and more.

"It's clear we've reached a crossroads in cybersecurity and there's no turning back," said Ajay Arora, CEO and co-founder of Vera. "Status quo solutions and approaches in cybersecurity have failed time and again, and massive hacks like the most recent Equifax breach only underscore that fact. In our new world without digital borders and rapidly disintegrating perimeters, smart companies have realized the only way to protect their intellectual property is to secure their data directly and to have that security follow that data no matter where it may end-up. That's exactly what Vera does and it's an incredible honor to be recognized for our efforts to safeguard corporations and individuals alike."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry.

"The economic and personal impact of data breaches and other attacks on confidentiality are a daily discussion," said James Johnson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "We're thrilled to highlight Vera's work in making encryption effective in the enterprise and recognize them as one of today's most innovative and visionary information security providers. Vera is a powerful platform protecting the confidentiality and integrity of enterprise data, and we are pleased to recognize Vera as a 2017 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner."

Vera's innovative data-centric security platform gives customers the ability to encrypt, track, and control how rich content is used, no matter where it's stored, or how it's shared. With the ability to dynamically watermark video, control access to CAD files and PLM data, and even track who's trying to access sensitive financial data, Vera is a powerful tool for ensuring control over critical business data, in any form. While cloud collaboration tools like Office 365, Box, and Dropbox boost productivity, increase efficiency, and lower costs, they also increase the risk that valuable content makes it into the public domain. Vera's deep integrations into cloud collaboration platforms, and the ability to encrypt and revoke access to any kind of file helps media companies, financial services firms, and manufacturers protect information shared through any collaboration tool.

About Vera

Vera is a next-generation data security company enabling businesses of all sizes to secure, track and share any kind of data, no matter where it's stored or located. With robust policy enforcement, strong encryption and strict access controls, Vera's data-centric security solution enables employees to collaborate freely while ensuring the highest levels of security, visibility and control. For more information, visit www.vera.com.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit www.CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.