Vera Wins Best Cloud Computing Security Solution at 2017 SC Awards

SC Media Recognizes Vera's Excellence in Securing Data for On-Premises, Public, and Private Cloud Environments at Annual Award Ceremony

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Vera (vera.com), the trusted standard for securing and sharing enterprise data, announced today that its innovative data-centric security solution was recognized by a panel representing the audience of SC Media as the top solution in the Trust Awards category at the SC Awards 2017. The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, during the 21st annual SC Awards Gala in San Francisco.

"With the growing number of data-centric threats fueling the cyber security market, there is a focus on securing cloud and on-premise data like never before," said Ajay Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Vera. "We're well on our way in building the core security foundation enterprises trust -- and in doing so, establishing the standard for securing and sharing information. It's an honor to be named a 2017 Trust Award winner, and we're proud to help our customers tackle one of the toughest security challenges of the last decade, one that touches every industry, organization, and employee."

Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership and selected by SC Media's editorial team. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner in each category.

"As a winner in the Best Cloud Computing Security Solution category, Vera's data-centric security platform stands out for its innovative approach to protecting businesses against the ever-changing threat landscape," said Illena Armstrong, vice president, editorial, SC Media. "This is a significant achievement and one that shows Vera's dedication to improving the IT security industry as a whole."

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the Trust Award category in the SC Awards. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit www.scmagazine.com/awards.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. We've lived it for more than 25 years, sharing industry expert guidance and insight, in-depth features, timely news and independent product reviews in various content forms in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

SC Media arms information security professionals with the in-depth, unbiased business and technical information they need to tackle the countless security challenges they face and establish risk management and compliance postures that underpin overall business strategies. We deliver breaking news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business.Whether through our comprehensive website, magazine, in-depth eBooks, newsletters, or regularly scheduled digital and live events -- such as our SC Awards program, SC Media Roundtables or SC Congress London and other live events in Toronto, New York, Boston and Chicago -- our readers gain all the relevant information they need to safeguard their organizations and, ultimately, contribute to their longevity and success.

About Vera

Vera is a next-generation data security company that enables businesses of all sizes to secure, track, and share any kind of data, no matter where it's stored or how it's shared. With robust policy enforcement, strong encryption, and strict access controls, Vera's data-centric security solution enables employees to collaborate freely while ensuring the highest levels of security, visibility, and control. For more information, visit www.vera.com.