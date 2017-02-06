Veracity Industrial Network Security is participating in this week's ARC Industry Forum in Orlando

Cybersecurity for industry and utilities high on the agenda

ALISO VIEJO, CA and ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Veracity Industrial Network Security, a leading provider of next-generation network security for the industrial Internet, will be participating in this week's ARC Advisory Group's "Industry in Transition: Realizing the Digital Enterprise" forum in Orlando, Fla.

The ARC Industry Forum is scheduled for four days, starting today through this Thursday. More than 790 executives, representing 350 different companies and coming from more than 25 countries around the globe will be participating in the 21st Annual ARC Industry Forum.

Veracity is a Silver Sponsor at this year's Forum, and has key executives attending, including CEO Paul Myer and CTO Roger Hill. Veracity's booth is in the Innovation Showcase in the Grand Ballroom.

"We are extremely pleased to have Veracity participating in this year's Forum, particularly given the national emphasis on protecting critical industrial and utility infrastructure from destructive cyberattacks," said Mark Luciw, Director of Strategic Services for the ARC Advisory Group. "We expect that many of our industrial and government representatives will have a keen interest in learning more about Veracity's cybersecurity platform."

"We look forward to meeting with many of our colleagues involved in overseeing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) networks in a number of industries that could benefit from our approach to solving security challenges," said Myer. "We look forward to the opportunity to discussing how Veracity can provide them with an innovative and comprehensive security platform that is complimentary to their existing Operational Technology (OT) platforms."

For additional information on the Forum, visit www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando.

About Veracity Industrial Network Security

Veracity provides next‐generation network security for the industrial Internet. Veracity Security Intelligence has developed a new approach to solving the security challenges that are facing the owners of Industrial Control System (ICS) networks. The Veracity network security fabric delivers an enterprise class security platform for Operational Technology (OT) networks providing complete network visibility and control with applications that deliver programmable security zones and a proactive policy engine based upon pre‐defined risk categories and prioritized remediation. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive security platform that is complimentary to existing OT networks. For more information, visit www.veracitysi.com.

About ARC Advisory Group

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry. ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of both information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT) and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants have the industry knowledge and the first-hand experience to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research, and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

ARC serves many Fortune 1000 companies. Our clients include 3M, BASF, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, ABB, DuPont, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Dow Chemical, Eli Lilly, Emerson, Nestle, Yokogawa, Rockwell Automation, Saudi Aramco, Schneider Electric, and IBM.

ARC has over 75 professionals worldwide with extensive, first-hand experience servicing a multitude of business issues, technologies, and vertical industries.

Our offices are located in the US, Germany, Belgium, Japan, India, China, Singapore, and Brazil.

For more information: https://www.arcweb.com/.