Veracity Industrial Networks Bolsters Ranks for Expansion to Secure the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

New Hires Improve Company's Ability to Secure Critical Infrastructure

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, today announced that the company has hired several new executives to deliver the next stage of growth and customer execution in the company's efforts to secure critical infrastructure via Veracity's Industrial SDN technology.

Joining the company are:

Jay Williams, Executive Vice President of Revenue Generation

Blue Lang, Senior Product Manager

Tom VanNorman, Lead Systems Engineer

Eric Davidson, Director of Engineering

"Veracity Industrial Networks' technology is now moving to the execution stage with key end users who are pursuing a variety of critical infrastructure security projects across the country," said Paul Myer, CEO at Veracity. "We're delighted to add this high caliber of talent to the company to propel our growth, manage our product development and take Veracity's Industrial SDN technology to the next level."

Jay Williams will lead Veracity as Executive Vice President of Revenue Generation. He was previously Vice President of Cyber Infrastructure Programs for Parsons Corporation in Centreville, VA and was the National Industrial Cyber Security Business Development Manager for Siemens Industry. He's held a number of technical, sales and business development positions since graduating from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1992.

Blue Lang joins Veracity as Senior Product Manager. He was the former Chief Architect and Engineering Leader for the SDN Enterprise Controller at Cisco Systems where he also served as chief architect for Cloud Network Management in addition to holding several other technical leadership positions. Lang was also a senior development manager for Symantec.

Tom VanNorman is leading the Veracity Systems Engineering team. He joins the company from Counter Hack Challenges where he was a member of executive technical staff. Previously, VanNorman was with Delaware Air National Guard for Cyberspace Defense. He also served as a Phoenix Contact Solutions Engineer in Harrisburg, PA.

Eric Davidson joins Veracity as director of engineering. He joined the company from Damballa where he was director of product development. Davidson was a ISS Software Engineer with IDM. He holds an M.S. in Network Security from UCLA and a B.S. in Computer Science from Georgia Tech.

Each of the four new hires have joined the company and will be based out of the Atlanta office. Veracity has offices in Aliso Viejo, California and in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Veracity Industrial Networks™

Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is a secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN™ network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io.