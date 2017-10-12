Veracity Industrial Networks Releases New Paper on ICS Cybersecurity

Veracity advisor and former regulator Earl Shockley examines the state of Power Grid Cybersecurity

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Veracity Industrial Networks, an award-winning developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, today announced that the company has released a new white paper focusing on the state of industrial cybersecurity, specifically in the energy sector.

The paper, titled "Overcoming Cybersecurity Challenges in Industrial Control Systems", was developed by Earl Shockley, a Veracity advisor and former regulator and senior executive with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

"We asked Earl to take a look at the state of readiness for the North American power grid," said Paul Myer, Veracity CEO. "We were surprised at the high level of violations of NERC's security standards that address Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)."

The paper details not only the state of non-compliance of NERC's CIP standards, but details some of the options for emerging technologies that can assist in compliance. Failure to comply with the standards presents potentially costly risks for companies involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

Veracity's white paper can be downloaded free of charge from https://veracity.io/ics-security-white-paper/

About Veracity Industrial Networks™

Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is an award-winning, secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io or follow us on Twitter @veracityio.