Veracity Industrial Networks and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Release Detailed "Chess Master" Update

New white paper details issues with and solutions for power grid cybersecurity

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Veracity Industrial Networks, an award-winning developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, today announced that the company, in partnership with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, has released a detailed white paper dealing specifically with technologies being applied to the U.S. Department of Energy's "Chess Master" project.

The Chess Master project addresses a very specific cybersecurity goal: "Continual and Autonomous Reduction of Cyber Attack Surface for Energy Delivery Control Systems." Veracity has been developing technologies for the project and made a delivery of the first phase in July, 2017.

The white paper, titled "Purpose-Engineered, Active-Defense Cybersecurity for Industrial Control Systems,"covers details of the Schweitzer-Veracity development of a new network design for industrial networks, using "Software Defined Networking" (SDN) technology.

"We are honored to be working with such a great team on this important project," said Paul Myer, Veracity's CEO. "This paper gives some of the very exciting details on our Industrial SDN-based platform designed to restore visibility and control needed in today's ICS networks to implement effective cybersecurity."

The Veracity/Schweitzer white paper can be downloaded free of charge from https://veracity.io/sel-white-paper/

About Veracity Industrial Networks™

Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is an award-winning, secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io or follow us on Twitter @veracityio.