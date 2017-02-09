Veracity tapped by U.S. government for its cybersecurity expertise to develop next-generation network security for critical infrastructure

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading developer of next-generation Operational Technology (OT) network cybersecurity for the industrial internet, announced that it is part of a three-company team tapped by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop a secure networking solution that reduces cyberattacks against U.S. industrial and utility networks.

The team, which includes engineers from Veracity, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (SEL) and Sempra Renewables, will focus on developing technology to reduce cyberattacks aimed at energy delivery systems.

The companies will use new Ethernet communications technology designed to keep systems operational when under cyberattack.

The project includes automating the identification of unwanted network behavior and outside intrusion, the containment of affected network areas and the rerouting of critical information. The ultimate goal is for energy critical delivery and control systems to remain safe and operational, especially in the event of a cyberattack.

"We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues at SEL and Sempra in developing state-of-the-art network protections to industries and utilities such as the U.S. power grid," said Paul Myer, Veracity's CEO. "Our team is proud to be working for the DOE in the national interest toward preventing hackers from causing catastrophic disruptions to U.S. industrial and utility infrastructures."

Technical Highlights

The team will deliver the following:

A security state policy enforcer application that runs on the northbound interface of a flow controller.

DIN rail mount software-defined networking (SDN) Ethernet switch.

An industrial control system extension to the open source SDN specification using the OpenFlow® specification.

The ability to apply an action to encrypt/decrypt packets on a per-flow basis and automate key management.





The team will build on the already successful completion of the DOE's Watchdog and SDN projects, which were sponsored by the DOE's Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) program.

