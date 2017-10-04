Veracode Becomes First Application Security Vendor to Empower Developers to Secure Modern Web and Cloud Applications

New support for Python Boto3 framework and Scala to ensure static application testing in software development for secure coding practices

BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Veracode, a leader in securing the world's software, and acquired by CA Technologies ( NASDAQ : CA), today announced support for security testing in applications built with the Scala language, as well as the Python Boto3 framework within the Veracode Static Analysis solution. With this announcement, Veracode becomes the only application security vendor to support static analysis testing for Boto3, which is used to develop cloud applications that directly leverage Amazon Web Services. These enhancements help developers conduct high-quality security testing earlier in the software development process.

"Scala has been rising in popularity in recent years because of its relative interoperability with Java, with which many of today's large organizations and enterprises have significant strategic investments," said Scott Crawford, research director, 451 Research. "Scala's scalability makes it particularly attractive to development teams, as it lends itself well in supporting the trend toward the microservices-based application architectures today's DevOps environments require."

Veracode Static Analysis supports an approach to application security that is in alignment with today's software development paradigms. With support for Boto3, Veracode improves the speed of innovation and ensures the security of that innovation for organizations using these modern programming languages. The solution leverages Veracode's experience scanning more than six trillion lines of code and continuous improvement processes, resulting in low false-positive rates without resorting to manual suppression. Additionally, Veracode Software Composition Analysis identifies risky open source components in Scala applications, allowing teams to identify, in the same scan, vulnerabilities in both their own code and in the third party components used by their applications.

"Digital transformation initiatives have necessitated the adoption of new languages and models of development, but legacy application security technologies don't always keep up," said Tim Jarrett, director of security strategy, Veracode. "Just as increased time-to-market pressure is pushing security testing into the development process, application security needs to align with development to support the languages they're using today. These enhancements ensure that developers and application security managers can meet delivery requirements and properly secure the applications that power their businesses."

Veracode Static Analysis support for Scala and the Python Boto3 framework, and Veracode Software Composition Analysis support for Scala, are immediately available through integrations, including JIRA, Jenkins, Microsoft Visual Studio, HPE Application Lifecycle Manager, Eclipse, IntelliJ and Visual Studio. To learn more about Veracode's supported integrations, please visit the Veracode SDLC Integrations datasheet.

About Veracode

Veracode, now part of CA Technologies, enables the secure development and deployment of the software that powers the application economy.

With its combination of automation, process and speed, CA | Veracode becomes a seamless part of the software lifecycle, eliminating the friction that arises when security is detached from the development and deployment process. As a result, enterprises are able to fully realize the advantages of DevOps environments while ensuring secure code is synonymous with high-quality code.

CA | Veracode serves more than 1,400 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The CA | Veracode Platform has assessed more than 6 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 27 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the CA | Veracode blog and on Twitter.

Copyright © 2017 CA | Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders